A React component that sets its children to full screen using the Fullscreen API, normalized using fscreen.

Disclosure

This package is a combination of two packages downloaded and converted to typescript

all credits due:

https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-full-screen

https://www.npmjs.com/package/fscreen

Usage similar to the original author but will work in typescript too

Install.

yarn add react-fullscreen-crossbrowser

Require component.

import Fullscreen from 'react-full-screen' ;

Setup and render.

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import Fullscreen from 'react-fullscreen-crossbrowser' ; class App extends Component { constructor (props) { this .state = { isFullscreenEnabled : false , }; } render() { return ( < div className = "App" > < button onClick = {() => this.setState({isFullscreenEnabled: true})}> Go Fullscreen </ button > < Fullscreen enabled = {this.state.isFullscreenEnabled} onChange = {isFullscreenEnabled => this.setState({isFullscreenEnabled})} > < div className = 'full-screenable-node' > Hi! This may cover the entire monitor. </ div > </ Fullscreen > </ div > ); } } export default App;

or typescript:

import * as React from 'react'; import FullScreen from 'react-fullscreen-crossbrowser'; export class App extends React.Component<any, any> { constructor(props: any) { super(props); this.state = { isFullscreenEnabled: false, }; } render() { return ( <div> <button onClick={() => this.setState({isFullscreenEnabled: true})}> Go Fullscreen </button> <FullScreen enabled={this.state.isFullscreenEnabled} onChange={(isFullscreenEnabled: any) => this.setState({isFullscreenEnabled})} > <div className='full-screenable-node'> Hi! This may cover the entire monitor. </div> </FullScreen> </div> ); } }