A React component that sets its children to full screen using the Fullscreen API, normalized using fscreen.
This package is a combination of two packages downloaded and converted to typescript
all credits due:
https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-full-screen
https://www.npmjs.com/package/fscreen
yarn add react-fullscreen-crossbrowser
import Fullscreen from 'react-full-screen';
import React, { Component } from "react";
import Fullscreen from 'react-fullscreen-crossbrowser';
class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
this.state = {
isFullscreenEnabled: false,
};
}
render() {
return (
<div className="App">
<button onClick={() => this.setState({isFullscreenEnabled: true})}>
Go Fullscreen
</button>
<Fullscreen
enabled={this.state.isFullscreenEnabled}
onChange={isFullscreenEnabled => this.setState({isFullscreenEnabled})}
>
<div className='full-screenable-node'>
Hi! This may cover the entire monitor.
</div>
</Fullscreen>
</div>
);
}
}
export default App;
or typescript:
import * as React from 'react';
import FullScreen from 'react-fullscreen-crossbrowser';
export class App extends React.Component<any, any> {
constructor(props: any) {
super(props);
this.state = {
isFullscreenEnabled: false,
};
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => this.setState({isFullscreenEnabled: true})}>
Go Fullscreen
</button>
<FullScreen
enabled={this.state.isFullscreenEnabled}
onChange={(isFullscreenEnabled: any) => this.setState({isFullscreenEnabled})}
>
<div className='full-screenable-node'>
Hi! This may cover the entire monitor.
</div>
</FullScreen>
</div>
);
}
}
The reason for keeping track of the current state outside of the component is that the user can choose to leave full screen mode without the action of your application. This is a safety feature of the Fullscreen API. In order to enter full screen again, the
enabled prop needs to be flipped.