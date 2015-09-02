React component that fullscreens a child component. Responds to browser resizes.
import FullScreen from 'react-fullscreen';
import MyChildComponent from './MyChildComponent';
const rootInstance = React.render(
<FullScreen>
<MyChildComponent />
</FullScreen>,
document.getElementById('someID')
);
import React from 'react';
export default class MyChildComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return <SomeJSX style={{
width: this.props.width,
height: this.props.height
}}/>;
}
}
MyChildComponent.propTypes = {
width: React.PropTypes.number,
height: React.PropTypes.number
};