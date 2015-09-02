openbase logo
rf

react-fullscreen

by Thom Wright
0.1.0

React component that fullscreens a child component. Responds to browser resizes.

Documentation
286

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-fullscreen

React component that fullscreens a child component. Responds to browser resizes.

Example

import FullScreen from 'react-fullscreen';
import MyChildComponent from './MyChildComponent';

const rootInstance = React.render(
  <FullScreen>
    <MyChildComponent />
  </FullScreen>,
  document.getElementById('someID')
);

import React from 'react';

export default class MyChildComponent extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return <SomeJSX style={{
      width: this.props.width,
      height: this.props.height
    }}/>;
  }
}

MyChildComponent.propTypes = {
  width: React.PropTypes.number,
  height: React.PropTypes.number
};

