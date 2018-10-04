Help wanted

Hey, because I am very limited with my time, I am unable to keep maitaining this project, so I am hoping to organize a group of collaborators to help me turn this into a great project.

So everyone who wants to join, please send me an email at mihail[@]subtirelu.info and I will get back to you asap.

React Full Page

This is an implementation of fullpage.js in react. For the moment this is still in development and a lot of things can change.

Install

npm install --save react-fullpage

Usage

A basic usage

import React from 'react' ; import {SectionsContainer, Section} from 'react-fullpage' ; let options = { ... }; return ( < SectionsContainer { ...options }> < Section > Page 1 </ Section > < Section > Page 2 </ Section > < Section > Page 3 </ Section > </ SectionsContainer > );

In case you need a fixed header and footer you can also include the Header or Footer component

import {SectionsContainer, Section, Header, Footer} from 'react-fullpage' ; return ( < Header > < a href = "#sectionOne" className = "opa" > Section One </ a > < a href = "#sectionTwo" > Section Two </ a > < a href = "#sectionThree" > Section Three </ a > </ Header > < Footer > < a href = "" className = "opa" > Dcoumentation </ a > < a href = "" > Example Source </ a > < a href = "" > About </ a > </ Footer > < SectionsContainer { ...options }> < Section > Page 1 </ Section > < Section > Page 2 </ Section > < Section > Page 3 </ Section > </ SectionsContainer > );

Default Props

Some of this props can be referenced with the fullpage.js options

let options = { activeClass : 'active' , anchors : [], arrowNavigation : true , className : 'SectionContainer' , delay : 1000 , navigation : true , scrollBar : false , sectionClassName : 'Section' , sectionPaddingTop : '0' , sectionPaddingBottom : '0' , verticalAlign : false };

Full example

You can find the full example here

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import {SectionsContainer, Section, Header, Footer} from '../index' ; const app = document .querySelector( '#app' ); const Example = React.createClass({ render() { let options = { sectionClassName : 'section' , anchors : [ 'sectionOne' , 'sectionTwo' , 'sectionThree' ], scrollBar : false , navigation : true , verticalAlign : false , sectionPaddingTop : '50px' , sectionPaddingBottom : '50px' , arrowNavigation : true }; return ( < div > < Header > < a href = "#sectionOne" > Section One </ a > < a href = "#sectionTwo" > Section Two </ a > < a href = "#sectionThree" > Section Three </ a > </ Header > < Footer > < a href = "" > Dcoumentation </ a > < a href = "" > Example Source </ a > < a href = "" > About </ a > </ Footer > < SectionsContainer className = "container" { ...options }> < Section className = "custom-section" verticalAlign = "true" color = "#69D2E7" > Page 1 </ Section > < Section color = "#A7DBD8" > Page 2 </ Section > < Section color = "#E0E4CC" > Page 3 </ Section > </ SectionsContainer > </ div > ); } }); ReactDOM.render( < Example /> , app);

Scroll Restoration with React Router

When using react-fullpage with react-router, you may want to use the ScrollToTopOnMount helper component to restore scroll position when switching between routes. More information can be found here.