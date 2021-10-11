React Fullscreen

A React component that sets its children to fullscreen using the Fullscreen API, normalized using fscreen.

Usage

yarn add react-full-screen

* Import component and hook

import { FullScreen, useFullScreenHandle } from "react-full-screen" ;

* Setup and render.

You must use one handle per full screen element. It is not possible to start in Fullscreen. Fullscreen must be enabled from a user action such as onClick .

import React, {useCallback} from 'react' ; import { FullScreen, useFullScreenHandle } from "react-full-screen" ; function App ( ) { const handle = useFullScreenHandle(); return ( < div > < button onClick = {handle.enter} > Enter fullscreen </ button > < FullScreen handle = {handle} > Any fullscreen content here </ FullScreen > </ div > ); } export default App;

When you have many elements you need one handle per element.

import React, {useCallback} from 'react' ; import { FullScreen, useFullScreenHandle } from "react-full-screen" ; function App ( ) { const screen1 = useFullScreenHandle(); const screen2 = useFullScreenHandle(); const reportChange = useCallback( ( state, handle ) => { if (handle === screen1) { console .log( 'Screen 1 went to' , state, handle); } if (handle === screen2) { console .log( 'Screen 2 went to' , state, handle); } }, [screen1, screen2]); return ( < div > < button onClick = {screen1.enter} > First </ button > < button onClick = {screen2.enter} > Second </ button > < FullScreen handle = {screen1} onChange = {reportChange} > < div className = "full-screenable-node" style = {{background: " red "}}> First < button onClick = {screen2.enter} > Switch </ button > < button onClick = {screen1.exit} > Exit </ button > </ div > </ FullScreen > < FullScreen handle = {screen2} onChange = {reportChange} > < div className = "full-screenable-node" style = {{background: " green "}}> Second < button onClick = {screen1.enter} > Switch </ button > < button onClick = {screen2.exit} > Exit </ button > </ div > </ FullScreen > </ div > ); } export default App;

Types

interface FullScreenHandle { active: boolean ; enter: () => Promise < void >; exit: () => Promise < void >; node: React.MutableRefObject<HTMLDivElement | null >; }

interface FullScreenProps { handle: FullScreenHandle; onChange?: ( state: boolean , handle: FullScreenHandle ) => void ; className?: string ; }

CSS

Class fullscreen-enabled will be added to component when it goes fullscreen. If you want to alter child elements when this happens you can use a typical CSS statement.

.my-component { background : #fff ; } .fullscreen-enabled .my-component { background : #000 ; }

In the wild

Used with MegamanJS