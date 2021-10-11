A React component that sets its children to fullscreen using the Fullscreen API, normalized using fscreen.
yarn add react-full-screen
import { FullScreen, useFullScreenHandle } from "react-full-screen";
You must use one handle per full screen element.
It is not possible to start in Fullscreen. Fullscreen must be enabled from a user action such as
onClick.
import React, {useCallback} from 'react';
import { FullScreen, useFullScreenHandle } from "react-full-screen";
function App() {
const handle = useFullScreenHandle();
return (
<div>
<button onClick={handle.enter}>
Enter fullscreen
</button>
<FullScreen handle={handle}>
Any fullscreen content here
</FullScreen>
</div>
);
}
export default App;
When you have many elements you need one handle per element.
import React, {useCallback} from 'react';
import { FullScreen, useFullScreenHandle } from "react-full-screen";
function App() {
const screen1 = useFullScreenHandle();
const screen2 = useFullScreenHandle();
const reportChange = useCallback((state, handle) => {
if (handle === screen1) {
console.log('Screen 1 went to', state, handle);
}
if (handle === screen2) {
console.log('Screen 2 went to', state, handle);
}
}, [screen1, screen2]);
return (
<div>
<button onClick={screen1.enter}>
First
</button>
<button onClick={screen2.enter}>
Second
</button>
<FullScreen handle={screen1} onChange={reportChange}>
<div className="full-screenable-node" style={{background: "red"}}>
First
<button onClick={screen2.enter}>
Switch
</button>
<button onClick={screen1.exit}>
Exit
</button>
</div>
</FullScreen>
<FullScreen handle={screen2} onChange={reportChange}>
<div className="full-screenable-node" style={{background: "green"}}>
Second
<button onClick={screen1.enter}>
Switch
</button>
<button onClick={screen2.exit}>
Exit
</button>
</div>
</FullScreen>
</div>
);
}
export default App;
interface FullScreenHandle {
active: boolean;
// Specifies if attached element is currently full screen.
enter: () => Promise<void>;
// Requests this element to go full screen.
exit: () => Promise<void>;
// Requests this element to exit full screen.
node: React.MutableRefObject<HTMLDivElement | null>;
// The attached DOM node
}
interface FullScreenProps {
handle: FullScreenHandle;
// Handle that helps operate the full screen state.
onChange?: (state: boolean, handle: FullScreenHandle) => void;
// Optional callback that gets called when this screen changes state.
className?: string;
// Optional prop allowing you to apply a custom class name to the FullScreen container
}
Class
fullscreen-enabled will be added to component when it goes fullscreen. If you want to alter child elements when this happens you can use a typical CSS statement.
.my-component {
background: #fff;
}
.fullscreen-enabled .my-component {
background: #000;
}
