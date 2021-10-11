openbase logo
react-full-screen

by snakesilk
1.1.0 (see all)

Fullscreen helper component for React.

Readme

React Fullscreen

A React component that sets its children to fullscreen using the Fullscreen API, normalized using fscreen.

Usage

* Install.

yarn add react-full-screen

* Import component and hook

import { FullScreen, useFullScreenHandle } from "react-full-screen";

* Setup and render.

You must use one handle per full screen element. It is not possible to start in Fullscreen. Fullscreen must be enabled from a user action such as onClick.

import React, {useCallback} from 'react';
import { FullScreen, useFullScreenHandle } from "react-full-screen";

function App() {
  const handle = useFullScreenHandle();

  return (
    <div>
      <button onClick={handle.enter}>
        Enter fullscreen
      </button>

      <FullScreen handle={handle}>
        Any fullscreen content here
      </FullScreen>
    </div>
  );
}

export default App;

When you have many elements you need one handle per element.

import React, {useCallback} from 'react';
import { FullScreen, useFullScreenHandle } from "react-full-screen";

function App() {
  const screen1 = useFullScreenHandle();
  const screen2 = useFullScreenHandle();

  const reportChange = useCallback((state, handle) => {
    if (handle === screen1) {
      console.log('Screen 1 went to', state, handle);
    }
    if (handle === screen2) {
      console.log('Screen 2 went to', state, handle);
    }
  }, [screen1, screen2]);

  return (
    <div>
      <button onClick={screen1.enter}>
        First
      </button>

      <button onClick={screen2.enter}>
        Second
      </button>

      <FullScreen handle={screen1} onChange={reportChange}>
        <div className="full-screenable-node" style={{background: "red"}}>
          First
          <button onClick={screen2.enter}>
            Switch
          </button>
          <button onClick={screen1.exit}>
            Exit
          </button>
        </div>
      </FullScreen>

      <FullScreen handle={screen2} onChange={reportChange}>
        <div className="full-screenable-node" style={{background: "green"}}>
          Second
          <button onClick={screen1.enter}>
            Switch
          </button>
          <button onClick={screen2.exit}>
            Exit
          </button>
        </div>
      </FullScreen>
    </div>
  );
}

export default App;

Types

interface FullScreenHandle {
  active: boolean;
  // Specifies if attached element is currently full screen.

  enter: () => Promise<void>;
  // Requests this element to go full screen.

  exit: () => Promise<void>;
  // Requests this element to exit full screen.

  node: React.MutableRefObject<HTMLDivElement | null>;
  // The attached DOM node
}

interface FullScreenProps {
  handle: FullScreenHandle;
  // Handle that helps operate the full screen state.

  onChange?: (state: boolean, handle: FullScreenHandle) => void;
  // Optional callback that gets called when this screen changes state.
  
  className?: string;
  // Optional prop allowing you to apply a custom class name to the FullScreen container
}

CSS

Class fullscreen-enabled will be added to component when it goes fullscreen. If you want to alter child elements when this happens you can use a typical CSS statement.

.my-component {
  background: #fff;
}

.fullscreen-enabled .my-component {
  background: #000;
}

In the wild

Used with MegamanJS

