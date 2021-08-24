Full screen scrolling with React
import React from 'react';
import { FullPage, Slide } from 'react-full-page';
export default class FullPageExample extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<FullPage controls>
<Slide>
<h1>Inner slide content</h1>
</Slide>
<Slide>
<h1>Another slide content</h1>
</Slide>
</FullPage>
);
}
});
initialSlide defaults to
0
duration - scroll duration [ms] defaults to
700
controls defaults to
false
true adds built-in controls
controlsProps additional props for controls component
beforeChange callback executed before scroll
afterChange callback executed after scroll
scrollMode
full-page or
normal - defaults to
full-page
Both
beforeChange and
afterChange will receive as parameter an object like:
{
"from": 0, // the index of the slide react-full-page is scrolling _from_
"to": 1, // the index of the slide react-full-page is scrolling _to_
}
Basic controls props (passed automatically)
getCurrentSlideIndex: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
onNext: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
onPrev: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
scrollToSlide: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
slidesCount: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
Default controls example
<FullPage controls controlsProps={{className: 'class-name'}}>
...
</FullPage>
Custom controls example
<FullPage controls={CustomControls} controlsProps={controlsProps}>
...
</FullPage>