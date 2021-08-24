Full screen scrolling with React

import React from 'react' ; import { FullPage, Slide } from 'react-full-page' ; export default class FullPageExample extends React . Component { render() { return ( < FullPage controls > < Slide > < h1 > Inner slide content </ h1 > </ Slide > < Slide > < h1 > Another slide content </ h1 > </ Slide > </ FullPage > ); } });

Props

initialSlide defaults to 0

defaults to duration - scroll duration [ms] defaults to 700

- scroll duration [ms] defaults to controls defaults to false true adds built-in controls Pass React component if you want to use your own controls

defaults to controlsProps additional props for controls component

additional props for controls component beforeChange callback executed before scroll

callback executed before scroll afterChange callback executed after scroll

callback executed after scroll scrollMode full-page or normal - defaults to full-page

Both beforeChange and afterChange will receive as parameter an object like:

{ "from" : 0 , "to" : 1 , }

Slider Controls

Basic controls props (passed automatically)

getCurrentSlideIndex: PropTypes.func.isRequired, onNext : PropTypes.func.isRequired, onPrev : PropTypes.func.isRequired, scrollToSlide : PropTypes.func.isRequired, slidesCount : PropTypes.number.isRequired,

Default controls example

<FullPage controls controlsProps={{ className : 'class-name' }}> ... < /FullPage>

Custom controls example