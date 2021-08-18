React from SVG





Transform SVG files into React components, Native and/or Web, JavaScript and rescriptML. Without shitload of dependencies.

Install

npm install react-from-svg or yarn add react-from-svg

Usage

react-from-svg --help Usage react-from-svg <sourcePath> <outputPath> [--with-native|--with-web] Options --with-native, -rn Output code for react-native-svg --with-web, -rnw Output code for DOM. If --with-native is also used, will be output as .web.js files --with-native-for-rescript, -rrn Output code for @rescript-react-native/svg --with-web-for-rescript, -rrnw Output code for @rescript/react --remove-fill, -rf Remove all 'fill' properties from SVGs, convenient for icons --remove-stroke, -rs Remove all 'stroke' properties from SVGs, convenient for icons --commonjs, -cjs Export as commonjs instead of es6 import/export Example react-from-svg assets/svgs src/Svgs --with-native --remove-fill

Generated components will have the following props that you can inject to the SVG components:

width

height

fill (if you use --remove-fill )

(if you use ) stroke (if you use --remove-stroke )

⚠️ To see what you can expect from the transformations, check our snapshots 👀

Requirements

Need you to have:

In addition to --with-native requirements, you need to have: