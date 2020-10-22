Declare your React component tree in JSON

Example

Intro

react-from-json lets you render React

<Burger chain= "Wahlburger" > < Patty variant = "impossible" /> </ Burger >

from JSON

{ "type" : "Burger" , "props" : { "chain" : "Wahlburger" , "children" : { "type" : "Patty" , "props" : { "variant" : "impossible" } } } }

It also supports non-recursive structures.

Install

npm install --save react-from-json

Usage

import React from "react" ; import ReactFromJSON from "react-from-json" ; const entry = { type : "Burger" , props : { chain : "Wahlburger" , children : { type : "Patty" , props : { variant : "Impossible" } } } }; const mapping = { Burger : ( { chain, children } ) => ( < div > < h1 > {chain} </ h1 > < div > {children} </ div > </ div > ), Patty : ( { variant } ) => < span > {variant} </ span > }; const Example = () => { return < ReactFromJSON entry = {entry} mapping = {mapping} /> ; };

Props passed to your components

Props passed to your mapped components include

propKey - name of the prop that rendered your component

- name of the prop that rendered your component propIndex - index of your component if using flat trees

- index of your component if using flat trees _type - the type value for your component

- the value for your component ...props - the resolved value of your props object, with relevant child nodes rendered as components

Other JSON shapes

If your data doesn't follow the type | props shape, react-from-json makes it easy to map your data on the fly using the mapProp prop.

import React from "react" ; import ReactFromJSON from "react-from-json" ; import mapping from "./mapping" ; const entryWithDifferentShape = { _type : "Burger" , chain : "Wahlburger" , children : { _type : "Patty" , variant : "Impossible" } }; const mapProp = prop => { if (prop._type) { const { _type, ...props } = prop; return { type : _type, props }; } return prop; }; const Example = () => { return ( < ReactFromJSON entry = {entryWithDifferentShape} mapping = {mapping} mapProp = {mapProp} /> ); };

Flat trees

react-from-json also supports flat, non-recursive structures via the special <ComponentLookup /> component. This is useful when working with typed systems like GraphQL, and you need to avoid unions.

The <ComponentLookup /> component

<ComponentLookup /> simply maps to another component defined in a components object. If you were using it in React, you would use it like:

<ComponentLookup componentType= "Button" componentIndex={ 0 } />

which would look up the Button component at index 0 in the components object, resolving to:

<Button id={ 0 }>Hello, World! </ Button >

For react-from-json we use JSON, so we would write this:

{ "type" : "ComponentLookup" , "props" : { "componentType" : "Button" , "componentIndex" : 0 } }

The id here is set by the componentIndex , since we didn't specify one in the JSON. See this comment on IDs for more information.

Example

Here's the same example as above, instead using a <ComponentLookup /> for entry.props.patty , and providing a separate components object.

import React from "react" ; import ReactFromJSON from "react-from-json" ; const entry = { type : "Burger" , props : { chain : "Wahlburger" , patty : { type : "ComponentLookup" , props : { componentIndex : 0 , componentType : "Patty" } } } }; const mapping = { Burger : ( { chain, patty } ) => ( < div > < h1 > {chain} </ h1 > < div > {patty} </ div > </ div > ), Patty : ( { variant } ) => < span > {variant} </ span > }; const components = { Patty : [ { type : "Patty" , props : { variant : "Impossible" } } ] }; const Example = () => { return ( < ReactFromJSON entry = {entry} mapping = {mapping} components = {components} /> ); };

A note on ids

react-from-json will map id from the root of your component JSON to the React component's id prop. Likewise, if you specify id under props , it will use this. If you use the <ComponentLookup /> component, react-from-json will use the array index as id unless another id is specified. Your id will always take priority.

With TypeScript

react-from-json supports generic types for use with TypeScript.

import { entry, mapping, components } from "./aboveExample"; import ReactFromJSON from "react-from-json"; interface Components { Patty: object[]; } interface Mapping { Burger: React.ReactNode; Patty: React.ReactNode; } class BurgerReactFromJSON extends ReactFromJSON<Mapping, Components> { render(): JSX.Element { return super.render(); } } const Example = () => { return ( <BurgerReactFromJSON entry={entry} mapping={mapping} components={components} /> ); };

License

