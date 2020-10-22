Declare your React component tree in JSON
react-from-json lets you render React
<Burger chain="Wahlburger">
<Patty variant="impossible" />
</Burger>
from JSON
{
"type": "Burger",
"props": {
"chain": "Wahlburger",
"children": {
"type": "Patty",
"props": {
"variant": "impossible"
}
}
}
}
It also supports non-recursive structures.
npm install --save react-from-json
import React from "react";
import ReactFromJSON from "react-from-json";
const entry = {
type: "Burger",
props: {
chain: "Wahlburger",
children: {
type: "Patty",
props: {
variant: "Impossible"
}
}
}
};
const mapping = {
Burger: ({ chain, children }) => (
<div>
<h1>{chain}</h1>
<div>{children}</div>
</div>
),
Patty: ({ variant }) => <span>{variant}</span>
};
const Example = () => {
return <ReactFromJSON entry={entry} mapping={mapping} />;
};
Props passed to your mapped components include
propKey - name of the prop that rendered your component
propIndex - index of your component if using flat trees
_type - the
type value for your component
...props - the resolved value of your
props object, with relevant child nodes rendered as components
If your data doesn't follow the
type |
props shape,
react-from-json makes it easy to map your data on the fly using the
mapProp prop.
import React from "react";
import ReactFromJSON from "react-from-json";
import mapping from "./mapping";
const entryWithDifferentShape = {
_type: "Burger",
chain: "Wahlburger",
children: {
_type: "Patty",
variant: "Impossible"
}
};
const mapProp = prop => {
if (prop._type) {
const { _type, ...props } = prop;
return {
type: _type,
props
};
}
return prop;
};
const Example = () => {
return (
<ReactFromJSON
entry={entryWithDifferentShape}
mapping={mapping}
mapProp={mapProp}
/>
);
};
react-from-json also supports flat, non-recursive structures via the special
<ComponentLookup /> component. This is useful when working with typed systems like GraphQL, and you need to avoid unions.
<ComponentLookup /> component
<ComponentLookup /> simply maps to another component defined in a
components object. If you were using it in React, you would use it like:
<ComponentLookup componentType="Button" componentIndex={0} />
which would look up the
Button component at index
0 in the
components object, resolving to:
<Button id={0}>Hello, World!</Button>
For
react-from-json we use JSON, so we would write this:
{
"type": "ComponentLookup",
"props": {
"componentType": "Button",
"componentIndex": 0
}
}
The
idhere is set by the
componentIndex, since we didn't specify one in the JSON. See this comment on IDs for more information.
Here's the same example as above, instead using a
<ComponentLookup /> for
entry.props.patty, and providing a separate
components object.
import React from "react";
import ReactFromJSON from "react-from-json";
const entry = {
type: "Burger",
props: {
chain: "Wahlburger",
patty: {
type: "ComponentLookup",
props: {
componentIndex: 0,
componentType: "Patty"
}
}
}
};
const mapping = {
Burger: ({ chain, patty }) => (
<div>
<h1>{chain}</h1>
<div>{patty}</div>
</div>
),
Patty: ({ variant }) => <span>{variant}</span>
};
const components = {
Patty: [
{
type: "Patty",
props: {
variant: "Impossible"
}
}
]
};
const Example = () => {
return (
<ReactFromJSON entry={entry} mapping={mapping} components={components} />
);
};
react-from-json will map
id from the root of your component JSON to the React component's
id prop. Likewise, if you specify
id under
props, it will use this. If you use the
<ComponentLookup /> component,
react-from-json will use the array index as
id unless another
id is specified. Your
id will always take priority.
react-from-json supports generic types for use with TypeScript.
import { entry, mapping, components } from "./aboveExample";
import ReactFromJSON from "react-from-json";
interface Components {
Patty: object[];
}
interface Mapping {
Burger: React.ReactNode;
Patty: React.ReactNode;
}
class BurgerReactFromJSON extends ReactFromJSON<Mapping, Components> {
render(): JSX.Element {
return super.render();
}
}
const Example = () => {
return (
<BurgerReactFromJSON
entry={entry}
mapping={mapping}
components={components}
/>
);
};
MIT © Measured Co.