Convert HTML/XML source code or a DOM node to a React element.
The perfect replacement for React's
dangerouslySetInnerHTML
Install it
npm install react-from-dom
Set a string with HTML/XML source code OR a DOM Node which it will be used to create React elements recursively.
import React from 'react';
import convert from 'react-from-dom';
const panel = convert(`
<div class="panel">
<div class="panel-header">
<h2>Title</h2>
</div>
<div class="panel-content">
<ul>
<li>line 1</li>
<li>line 2</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div class="panel-footer">
Footer
</div>
</div>
`);
const audio = document.createElement('audio');
audio.setAttribute('controls', 'true');
audio.setAttribute(
'src',
'https://interactive-examples.mdn.mozilla.net/media/examples/t-rex-roar.mp3',
);
const audioContent = document.createTextNode('Your browser does not support the audio element.');
audio.appendChild(audioContent);
const audioElement = convert(audio);
const App = () => (
<div>
{panel}
{audioElement}
</div>
);
The function accepts two parameters:
input {string|Node} - required
An HTML/XML source code string or a DOM node.
options {object} - optional
body > *
text/html
You can mutate/update a Node before the conversion or replace it with a ReactNode.
{
// If this returns true, the two following functions are called if they are defined
condition: (node: Node, key: string, level: number) => boolean;
// Use this to update or replace the node
// e.g. for removing or adding attributes, changing the node type
pre?: (node: Node, key: string, level: number) => Node;
// Use this to inject a component or remove the node
// It must return something that can be rendered by React
post?: (node: Node, key: string, level: number) => React.ReactNode;
}
{
condition: node => node.nodeName.toLowerCase() === 'div',
pre: node => {
node.className += ' a-class-added';
return node;
},
}
{
condition: node => node.className.indexOf('delete-me') >= 0,
post: () => null,
}
{
condition: node => node.nodeName.toLowerCase() === 'pre',
post: (node, key) => (
<ReactMarkdown key={key} source={node.textContent} />
),
},
{
condition: node => node.nodeName.toLowerCase() === 'ul',
pre: (node) => {
const ol = document.createElement('ol');
[...node.childNodes].forEach(child => {
ol.appendChild(child);
});
return ol;
}
}
If you need to support legacy browsers you'll need to include a polyfiil for
Number.isNaN in your app.
Take a look at react-app-polyfill or polyfill.io.
This is a fork from dom-to-react package. Thanks! ❤️
MIT