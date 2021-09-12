openbase logo
rfd

react-from-dom

by Gil Barbara
0.6.1 (see all)

Convert HTML/XML source code or DOM nodes to React elements

Readme

react-from-dom

NPM version Build Status Maintainability Test Coverage

Convert HTML/XML source code or a DOM node to a React element.
The perfect replacement for React's dangerouslySetInnerHTML

Setup

Install it

npm install react-from-dom

Getting Started

Set a string with HTML/XML source code OR a DOM Node which it will be used to create React elements recursively.

import React from 'react';
import convert from 'react-from-dom';

const panel = convert(`
<div class="panel">
  <div class="panel-header">
    <h2>Title</h2>
  </div>
  <div class="panel-content">
    <ul>
      <li>line 1</li>
      <li>line 2</li>
    </ul>
  </div>
  <div class="panel-footer">
    Footer
  </div>
</div>
`);

const audio = document.createElement('audio');
audio.setAttribute('controls', 'true');
audio.setAttribute(
  'src',
  'https://interactive-examples.mdn.mozilla.net/media/examples/t-rex-roar.mp3',
);
const audioContent = document.createTextNode('Your browser does not support the audio element.');
audio.appendChild(audioContent);

const audioElement = convert(audio);

const App = () => (
  <div>
    {panel}
    {audioElement}
  </div>
);

API

The function accepts two parameters:

input {string|Node} - required
An HTML/XML source code string or a DOM node.

options {object} - optional

  • actions {Action[]}
    An array of actions to parse your input before converting.
    Read about them below.
  • nodeOnly {boolean}
    Return the DOM Node instead of a React Element.
    Only used for string inputs.
  • selector {string}
    The CSS selector used to get your entry. Default: body > *
    Only used for string inputs.
  • type {string}
    The mimeType used by DOMParser's parseFromString. Default: text/html
    Only used for string inputs.

Actions

You can mutate/update a Node before the conversion or replace it with a ReactNode.

{
  // If this returns true, the two following functions are called if they are defined
  condition: (node: Node, key: string, level: number) => boolean;

  // Use this to update or replace the node
  // e.g. for removing or adding attributes, changing the node type
  pre?: (node: Node, key: string, level: number) => Node;

  // Use this to inject a component or remove the node
  // It must return something that can be rendered by React
  post?: (node: Node, key: string, level: number) => React.ReactNode;
}

Examples

Add a class to all elements that match
{
  condition: node => node.nodeName.toLowerCase() === 'div',
  pre: node => {
    node.className += ' a-class-added';
    return node;
  },
}
Remove all elements with a certain class
{
  condition: node => node.className.indexOf('delete-me') >= 0,
  post: () => null,
}
Return a react component for some node types
{
  condition: node => node.nodeName.toLowerCase() === 'pre',
  post: (node, key) => (
    <ReactMarkdown key={key} source={node.textContent} />
  ),
},
Transform one node into another and preserve the childNodes
{
  condition: node => node.nodeName.toLowerCase() === 'ul',
  pre: (node) => {
    const ol = document.createElement('ol');
    
    [...node.childNodes].forEach(child => {
      ol.appendChild(child);
    });
    
    return ol;
  }
}

Browser Support

If you need to support legacy browsers you'll need to include a polyfiil for Number.isNaN in your app.
Take a look at react-app-polyfill or polyfill.io.

Credits

This is a fork from dom-to-react package. Thanks! ❤️

License

MIT

