Convert HTML/XML source code or a DOM node to a React element.

The perfect replacement for React's dangerouslySetInnerHTML

Setup

Install it

npm install react-from-dom

Getting Started

Set a string with HTML/XML source code OR a DOM Node which it will be used to create React elements recursively.

import React from 'react' ; import convert from 'react-from-dom' ; const panel = convert( ` <div class="panel"> <div class="panel-header"> <h2>Title</h2> </div> <div class="panel-content"> <ul> <li>line 1</li> <li>line 2</li> </ul> </div> <div class="panel-footer"> Footer </div> </div> ` ); const audio = document .createElement( 'audio' ); audio.setAttribute( 'controls' , 'true' ); audio.setAttribute( 'src' , 'https://interactive-examples.mdn.mozilla.net/media/examples/t-rex-roar.mp3' , ); const audioContent = document .createTextNode( 'Your browser does not support the audio element.' ); audio.appendChild(audioContent); const audioElement = convert(audio); const App = () => ( < div > {panel} {audioElement} </ div > );

API

The function accepts two parameters:

input {string|Node} - required

An HTML/XML source code string or a DOM node.

options {object} - optional

actions {Action[]}

An array of actions to parse your input before converting.

Read about them below.

Return the DOM Node instead of a React Element.

Only used for string inputs.

The CSS selector used to get your entry. Default: body > *

Only used for string inputs.

The mimeType used by DOMParser's parseFromString. Default: text/html

Only used for string inputs.

Actions

You can mutate/update a Node before the conversion or replace it with a ReactNode.

{ // If this returns true, the two following functions are called if they are defined condition: (node: Node, key: string, level: number) => boolean; // Use this to update or replace the node // e.g. for removing or adding attributes, changing the node type pre?: (node: Node, key: string, level: number) => Node; // Use this to inject a component or remove the node // It must return something that can be rendered by React post?: (node: Node, key: string, level: number) => React.ReactNode; }

Examples

Add a class to all elements that match

{ condition : node => node.nodeName.toLowerCase() === 'div' , pre : node => { node.className += ' a-class-added' ; return node; }, }

Remove all elements with a certain class

{ condition : node => node.className.indexOf( 'delete-me' ) >= 0 , post : () => null , }

Return a react component for some node types

{ condition : node => node.nodeName.toLowerCase() === 'pre' , post : ( node, key ) => ( < ReactMarkdown key = {key} source = {node.textContent} /> ), },

Transform one node into another and preserve the childNodes

{ condition : node => node.nodeName.toLowerCase() === 'ul' , pre : ( node ) => { const ol = document .createElement( 'ol' ); [...node.childNodes].forEach( child => { ol.appendChild(child); }); return ol; } }

Browser Support

If you need to support legacy browsers you'll need to include a polyfiil for Number.isNaN in your app.

Take a look at react-app-polyfill or polyfill.io.

Credits

This is a fork from dom-to-react package. Thanks! ❤️

License

MIT