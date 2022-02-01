react-froala-wyswiyg provides React bindings to the Froala WYSIWYG editor VERSION 3.
npm install react-froala-wysiwyg --save
npm update froala-editor
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
// Require Editor CSS files.
import 'froala-editor/css/froala_style.min.css';
import 'froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css';
import FroalaEditorComponent from 'react-froala-wysiwyg';
// Import all Froala Editor plugins;
// import 'froala-editor/js/plugins.pkgd.min.js';
// Import a single Froala Editor plugin.
// import 'froala-editor/js/plugins/align.min.js';
// Import a language file.
// import 'froala-editor/js/languages/de.js';
// Import a third-party plugin.
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/image_tui.min.js';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/embedly.min.js';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/spell_checker.min.js';
// Include font-awesome css if required.
// install using "npm install font-awesome --save"
// import 'font-awesome/css/font-awesome.css';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/font_awesome.min.js';
// Include special components if required.
// import FroalaEditorView from 'react-froala-wysiwyg/FroalaEditorView';
// import FroalaEditorA from 'react-froala-wysiwyg/FroalaEditorA';
// import FroalaEditorButton from 'react-froala-wysiwyg/FroalaEditorButton';
// import FroalaEditorImg from 'react-froala-wysiwyg/FroalaEditorImg';
// import FroalaEditorInput from 'react-froala-wysiwyg/FroalaEditorInput';
// Render Froala Editor component.
ReactDOM.render(<FroalaEditorComponent tag='textarea'/>, document.getElementById('editor'));
<div id="editor">
</div>
var webpack = require("webpack");
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.jsx$/,
loader: 'babel',
query: {
cacheDirectory: true,
presets: ['react','es2015', 'stage-2']
}
}, {
test: /\.css$/,
loader: "style-loader!css-loader?root=."
},
{
test: /\.woff(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
loader: "url?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff"
}, {
test: /\.woff2(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
loader: "url?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff"
}, {
test: /\.ttf(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
loader: "url?limit=10000&mimetype=application/octet-stream"
}, {
test: /\.eot(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
loader: "file"
}, {
test: /\.svg(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
loader: "url?limit=10000&mimetype=image/svg+xml"
}
]
},
resolve: {
modulesDirectories: ['node_modules']
}
};
var webpack = require("webpack");
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.jsx$/,
use: {
loader: 'babel-loader',
options: {
cacheDirectory: true,
presets: ['react','es2015', 'stage-2']
}
}
}, {
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
'style-loader',
'css-loader'
]
},
{
test: /\.woff(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
use: "url-loader?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff"
}, {
test: /\.woff2(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
use: "url-loader?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff"
}, {
test: /\.ttf(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
use: "url-loader?limit=10000&mimetype=application/octet-stream"
}, {
test: /\.eot(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
use: "file-loader"
}, {
test: /\.svg(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
use: "url-loader?limit=10000&mimetype=image/svg+xml"
}
]
},
resolve: {
modules: ['node_modules']
}
};
<FroalaEditor
tag='textarea'
config={this.config}
model={this.state.model}
onModelChange={this.handleModelChange}
/>
tag attr is used to tell on which tag the editor is initialized.
There are special tags: a, button, img, input. Do not use them in FroalaEditor component. To initialize the editor on a special tag, use
FroalaEditorA,
FroalaEditorButton,
FroalaEditorImg and
FroalaEditorInput components.
You can pass editor options as component attribute (optional).
config={this.config}
You can pass any existing Froala option. Consult the Froala documentation to view the list of all the available options:
config={{
placeholderText: 'Edit Your Content Here!',
charCounterCount: false
}}
Aditional option is used:
Events can be passed in with the options, with a key events and object where the key is the event name and the value is the callback function.
config={{
placeholder: "Edit Me",
events : {
'focus' : function(e, editor) {
console.log(editor.selection.get());
}
}
}}
Using the editor instance from the arguments of the callback you can call editor methods as described in the method docs.
Froala events are described in the events docs.
You can pass the custom buttons to the editor by following way:
<script>
import Froalaeditor from 'froala-editor';
Froalaeditor.DefineIcon('alert', {NAME: 'info', SVG_KEY: 'help'});
Froalaeditor.RegisterCommand('alert', {
title: 'Hello',
focus: false,
undo: false,
refreshAfterCallback: false,
callback: function () {
alert('Hello!');
}
});
Froalaeditor.DefineIcon('clear', {NAME: 'remove', SVG_KEY: 'remove'});
Froalaeditor.RegisterCommand('clear', {
title: 'Clear HTML',
focus: false,
undo: true,
refreshAfterCallback: true,
callback: function () {
this.html.set('');
this.events.focus();
}
});
Froalaeditor.DefineIcon('insert', {NAME: 'plus', SVG_KEY: 'add'});
Froalaeditor.RegisterCommand('insert', {
title: 'Insert HTML',
focus: true,
undo: true,
refreshAfterCallback: true,
callback: function () {
this.html.insert('My New HTML');
}
});
</script>
Now you can use these buttons in options:
toolbarButtons: [['undo', 'redo' , 'bold'], ['alert', 'clear', 'insert']],
The WYSIWYG HTML editor content model.
model = {this.state.model}
Two way binding:
import React from 'react';
class EditorComponent extends React.Component {
constructor () {
super();
this.handleModelChange = this.handleModelChange.bind(this);
this.state = {
model: 'Example text'
};
}
handleModelChange: function(model) {
this.setState({
model: model
});
}
render () {
return <FroalaEditor
model={this.state.model}
onModelChange={this.handleModelChange}
/>
}
}
To achieve one way binding and pass only the initial editor content, simply do not pass
onModelChange attribute.
Use the content in other places:
<input value={this.state.model}/>
You can also use the editor on img, button, input and a tags:
<FroalaEditorImg
config={this.config}
/>
<FroalaEditorButton
config={this.config}
/>
<FroalaEditorInput
config={this.config}
/>
<FroalaEditorA
config={this.config}
/>
The model must be an object containing the attributes for your special tags. Example:
constructor () {
super();
this.handleModelChange = this.handleModelChange.bind(this);
this.state = {
model: {src: 'path/to/image.jpg'}
};
}
this.state = {
model: {innerHTML: 'Click Me'}
};
As the button text is modified by the editor, the innerHTML attribute from buttonModel model will be modified too.
reactIgnoreAttrs: (default: null) This option is an array of attributes that you want to ignore when the editor updates the froalaModel:
config: {
reactIgnoreAttrs: ['class', 'id']
},
Gets the functionality to operate on the editor: create, destroy and get editor instance. Use it if you want to manually initialize the editor.
onManualControllerReady={this.handleManualController}
handleManualController: function(initControls) {
//...
}
The object received by the function will contain the following methods:
index.d.ts file is the type definition file for this repository. It is placed inside lib folder.In order to use it in your code , use the following line:
///<reference path= "index.d.ts" />
where path is the location of index.d.ts file.
To display content created with the froala editor use the
FroalaEditorView component.
<FroalaEditor
model={this.state.content}
onModelChange={this.handleModelChange}
/>
<FroalaEditorView
model={this.state.content}
/>
The
react-froala-wyswiyg project is under MIT license. However, in order to use Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor plugin you should purchase a license for it.
Froala Editor has 3 different licenses for commercial use. For details please see License Agreement.
If you want to contribute to react-froala-wyswiyg, you will first need to install the required tools to get the project going.
$ npm install
$ npm run build
$ npm run demo