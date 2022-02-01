openbase logo
react-froala-wysiwyg

by froala
4.0.7

React component for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.

Readme

React JS Froala WYSIWYG Editor

npm npm npm

react-froala-wyswiyg provides React bindings to the Froala WYSIWYG editor VERSION 3.

Installation

npm install react-froala-wysiwyg --save

Update editor version

npm update froala-editor

Usage

1. Require and use Froala Editor component inside your application.

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';


// Require Editor CSS files.
import 'froala-editor/css/froala_style.min.css';
import 'froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css';

import FroalaEditorComponent from 'react-froala-wysiwyg';

// Import all Froala Editor plugins;
// import 'froala-editor/js/plugins.pkgd.min.js';

// Import a single Froala Editor plugin.
// import 'froala-editor/js/plugins/align.min.js';

// Import a language file.
// import 'froala-editor/js/languages/de.js';

// Import a third-party plugin.
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/image_tui.min.js';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/embedly.min.js';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/spell_checker.min.js';

// Include font-awesome css if required.
// install using "npm install font-awesome --save"
// import 'font-awesome/css/font-awesome.css';
// import 'froala-editor/js/third_party/font_awesome.min.js';

// Include special components if required.
// import FroalaEditorView from 'react-froala-wysiwyg/FroalaEditorView';
// import FroalaEditorA from 'react-froala-wysiwyg/FroalaEditorA';
// import FroalaEditorButton from 'react-froala-wysiwyg/FroalaEditorButton';
// import FroalaEditorImg from 'react-froala-wysiwyg/FroalaEditorImg';
// import FroalaEditorInput from 'react-froala-wysiwyg/FroalaEditorInput';

// Render Froala Editor component.
ReactDOM.render(<FroalaEditorComponent tag='textarea'/>, document.getElementById('editor'));

Add editor to UI by passing id to html element

<div  id="editor">
</div>

2. Make sure you have the right Webpack settings for loading the CSS files.

Webpack <= 3

var webpack = require("webpack");

module.exports = {
  module: {
    loaders: [
      {
        test: /\.jsx$/,
        loader: 'babel',
        query: {
          cacheDirectory: true,
          presets: ['react','es2015', 'stage-2']
        }
      }, {
        test: /\.css$/,
        loader: "style-loader!css-loader?root=."
      },
      {
        test: /\.woff(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
        loader: "url?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff"
      }, {
        test: /\.woff2(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
        loader: "url?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff"
      }, {
        test: /\.ttf(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
        loader: "url?limit=10000&mimetype=application/octet-stream"
      }, {
        test: /\.eot(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
        loader: "file"
      }, {
        test: /\.svg(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
        loader: "url?limit=10000&mimetype=image/svg+xml"
      }
    ]
  },
  resolve: {
    modulesDirectories: ['node_modules']
  }
};

Webpack 4

var webpack = require("webpack");

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.jsx$/,
        use: {
          loader: 'babel-loader',
          options: {
            cacheDirectory: true,
            presets: ['react','es2015', 'stage-2']
          }
        }
      }, {
        test: /\.css$/,
        use: [
          'style-loader',
          'css-loader'
        ]
      },
      {
        test: /\.woff(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
        use: "url-loader?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff"
      }, {
        test: /\.woff2(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
        use: "url-loader?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff"
      }, {
        test: /\.ttf(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
        use: "url-loader?limit=10000&mimetype=application/octet-stream"
      }, {
        test: /\.eot(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
        use: "file-loader"
      }, {
        test: /\.svg(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/,
        use: "url-loader?limit=10000&mimetype=image/svg+xml"
      }
    ]
  },
  resolve: {
    modules: ['node_modules']
  }
};

Pass properties to the wrapping DOM element

<FroalaEditor
  tag='textarea'
  config={this.config}
  model={this.state.model}
  onModelChange={this.handleModelChange}
/>

tag attr is used to tell on which tag the editor is initialized.

There are special tags: a, button, img, input. Do not use them in FroalaEditor component. To initialize the editor on a special tag, use FroalaEditorA, FroalaEditorButton, FroalaEditorImg and FroalaEditorInput components.

Config

You can pass editor options as component attribute (optional).

config={this.config}

You can pass any existing Froala option. Consult the Froala documentation to view the list of all the available options:

config={{
  placeholderText: 'Edit Your Content Here!',
  charCounterCount: false
}}

Aditional option is used:

  • immediateReactModelUpdate: (default: false) This option updates the React model as soon as a key is released in the editor. Note that it may affect performances.

Events and Methods

Events can be passed in with the options, with a key events and object where the key is the event name and the value is the callback function.

config={{
  placeholder: "Edit Me",
  events : {
    'focus' : function(e, editor) {
      console.log(editor.selection.get());
    }
  }
}}

Using the editor instance from the arguments of the callback you can call editor methods as described in the method docs.

Froala events are described in the events docs.

Custom Buttons

You can pass the custom buttons to the editor by following way:

<script>
import Froalaeditor from 'froala-editor';
Froalaeditor.DefineIcon('alert', {NAME: 'info', SVG_KEY: 'help'});
  Froalaeditor.RegisterCommand('alert', {
    title: 'Hello',
    focus: false,
    undo: false,
    refreshAfterCallback: false,
    callback: function () {
      alert('Hello!');
    }
  });

  Froalaeditor.DefineIcon('clear', {NAME: 'remove', SVG_KEY: 'remove'});
  Froalaeditor.RegisterCommand('clear', {
    title: 'Clear HTML',
    focus: false,
    undo: true,
    refreshAfterCallback: true,
    callback: function () {
      this.html.set('');
      this.events.focus();
    }
  });

  Froalaeditor.DefineIcon('insert', {NAME: 'plus', SVG_KEY: 'add'});
  Froalaeditor.RegisterCommand('insert', {
    title: 'Insert HTML',
    focus: true,
    undo: true,
    refreshAfterCallback: true,
    callback: function () {
      this.html.insert('My New HTML');
    }
  });
  </script>

Now you can use these buttons in options:

toolbarButtons: [['undo', 'redo' , 'bold'], ['alert', 'clear', 'insert']],

Model

The WYSIWYG HTML editor content model.

model = {this.state.model}

Two way binding:

import React from 'react';

class EditorComponent extends React.Component {
  constructor () {
    super();

    this.handleModelChange = this.handleModelChange.bind(this);

    this.state = {
      model: 'Example text'
    };
  }

  handleModelChange: function(model) {
    this.setState({
      model: model
    });
  }

  render () {
    return <FroalaEditor
              model={this.state.model}
              onModelChange={this.handleModelChange}
           />
  }
}

To achieve one way binding and pass only the initial editor content, simply do not pass onModelChange attribute.

Use the content in other places:

<input value={this.state.model}/>

Special tags

You can also use the editor on img, button, input and a tags:

<FroalaEditorImg
  config={this.config}
/>
<FroalaEditorButton
  config={this.config}
/>
<FroalaEditorInput
  config={this.config}
/>
<FroalaEditorA
  config={this.config}
/>

The model must be an object containing the attributes for your special tags. Example:

constructor () {
  super();

  this.handleModelChange = this.handleModelChange.bind(this);

  this.state = {
    model: {src: 'path/to/image.jpg'}
  };
}
  • The model can contain a special attribute named innerHTML which inserts innerHTML in the element: If you are using 'button' tag, you can specify the button text like this:
this.state = {
  model: {innerHTML: 'Click Me'}
};

As the button text is modified by the editor, the innerHTML attribute from buttonModel model will be modified too.

Specific option for special tags

  • reactIgnoreAttrs: (default: null) This option is an array of attributes that you want to ignore when the editor updates the froalaModel:

    config: {
 reactIgnoreAttrs: ['class', 'id']
},

Manual Instantiation

Gets the functionality to operate on the editor: create, destroy and get editor instance. Use it if you want to manually initialize the editor.

onManualControllerReady={this.handleManualController}

handleManualController: function(initControls) {
  //...
}

The object received by the function will contain the following methods:

  • initialize: Call this method to initialize the Froala Editor
  • destroy: Call this method to destroy the Froala Editor
  • getEditor: Call this method to retrieve the editor that was created. This method will return null if the editor was not yet created

Using type definition file

index.d.ts file is the type definition file for this repository. It is placed inside lib folder.In order to use it in your code , use the following line:

///<reference path= "index.d.ts" />

where path is the location of index.d.ts file.

Displaying HTML

To display content created with the froala editor use the FroalaEditorView component.

<FroalaEditor
  model={this.state.content}
  onModelChange={this.handleModelChange}
/>
<FroalaEditorView
  model={this.state.content}
/>

License

The react-froala-wyswiyg project is under MIT license. However, in order to use Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor plugin you should purchase a license for it.

Froala Editor has 3 different licenses for commercial use. For details please see License Agreement.

Development environment setup

If you want to contribute to react-froala-wyswiyg, you will first need to install the required tools to get the project going.

Prerequisites

Install dependencies

$ npm install

Build

$ npm run build

Run Demo

$ npm run demo

