React Free Style combines Free Style with React.js by managing the style of React components dynamically. Works with server-side rendering, where only styles of rendered components will print.
Check out why you should be doing CSS in JS. This module exposes the API directly to React.js.
Even more improvements with React Free Style
npm install react-free-style --save
import { styled } from "react-free-style";
const Button = styled("button", {
backgroundColor: "red",
});
const App = () => {
return <Button css={{ color: "blue" }}>Hello world!</Button>;
};
/** @jsx jsx */
import { jsx } from "react-free-style";
const App = () => {
return (
<button css={{ color: "blue", backgroundColor: "red" }}>
Hello world!
</button>
);
};
import { css, useCss } from "react-free-style";
// Creates "cached CSS":
const style = css({ color: "red" });
// But you can also write `const style = { color: "red" }`.
const Button = () => {
const className = useCss(style);
return <button className={className}>Hello world!</button>;
};
This is how the
styled and
jsx work! Knowing how it works can help you when you need to extract the class name for integrating with an existing UI library using
className.
Every CSS method accepts:
css(...) method
Style and returns a valid style
Components created using
styled expose "cached CSS" on the
style property.
const LargeButton = styled("button", [
{
fontSize: 16,
},
Button.style,
{
marginBottom: 8,
},
]);
A "computed CSS" function can be used to register and use
@keyframes.
import { css } from "react-free-style";
const style = css((Style) => {
const animationName = Style.registerStyle({
$global: true,
"@keyframes &": styles,
});
return { animationName };
});
The most effective CSS themes I've seen use CSS variables to dynamically change styles.
// Register this CSS wherever you want the theme to apply, e.g. `:root`.
const theme = {
"--color": "red",
};
const Button = styled("button", {
color: "var(--color)",
});
// Later on you can change the theme.
const style = css({
"--color": "blue",
});
Use
React.Context to define a theme and custom components with
css props.
const ThemeContext = React.createContext({
color: "red",
});
const Button = () => {
const theme = React.useContext(ThemeContext);
return <button css={{ color: theme.color }}>Hello world!</button>;
};
By default, CSS output is discarded (a "no op" useful for testing) because you may have different output requirements depending on the environment.
StyleSheetRenderer is an efficient CSS renderer for browsers.
import { StyleSheetRenderer, Context } from "react-free-style";
// const renderer = new NoopRenderer();
const renderer = new StyleSheetRenderer();
React.render(
<Context.Provider value={renderer}>
<App />
</Context.Provider>,
document.body
);
MemoryRenderer collects all styles in-memory for output at a later time.
import { MemoryRenderer, Context } from "react-free-style";
// const renderer = new NoopRenderer();
const renderer = new MemoryRenderer();
const content = ReactDOM.renderToString(
<Context.Provider value={renderer}>
<App />
</Context.Provider>,
document.body
);
const html = `
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
${renderer.toString()}
</head>
<body>
<div id="content">
${content}
</div>
</body>
</html>
`;
MIT license