A react module for creating customizable scroll area.
Visit http://fuermosi777.github.io/react-free-scrollbar/ to see demo.
$ npm install --save react-free-scrollbar
or
$ yarn add react-free-scrollbar
import FreeScrollBar from 'react-free-scrollbar';
// must have a wrapper with a certain size
<div style={{width: '300px', height: '100px'}}>
<FreeScrollBar>
<h1>The title</h1>
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.</p>
</FreeScrollBar>
</div>
className: string optional
Add custom class to the scroller. If you add a custom className to the component, all default styles will not working. You have to also add the following styles in your CSS files:
// if you add "demo" as the custom class
.demo {} // optional
.demo-vertical-track {} // required
.demo-horizontal-track {} // required
.demo-vertical-handler {} // required
.demo-horizontal-handler {} // required
style: object optional
If you just want to add some simple styles, you can pass this prop to the component.
Example:
<FreeScrollerBar style={{width: "100%", height: "100%"}}></FreeScrollerBar>
fixed: boolean optional
You can pass
fixed to decide if handler's position: fixed or static. If
fixed equals
true, then the handler will overlap the content inside the scroller.
autohide: boolean optional
Set
true if you want a macOS style auto-hide scroller.
timeout: number optional
The time length of the handler disappears. Default: 2000
tracksize: string
The width of the vertical handler or the height of the horizontal handler. Default: 10px
start: string | object
The starting position of the scroll area, can be descriptive string or an object.
Options: "bottom", "bottom right", "top right", "right",
{top: 20, left: 30}
browserOffset: string
The browser scroll bar width. Default: "17px". It should fit for most browsers.
onScrollbarScroll: Function optional
Fired when the scrollbar is scrolled.
onScrollbarScrollTimeout: Number optional
This timeout adds a throttle for
onScrollbarScroll. Default is
300. Set to
0 to remove throttle.
setPosition(pos: {top: number, left: number})
Adding a custom className to the component will give you power to customize the scrollbar's track and handler. Here is an example:
/* the following code snippet is using Less */
.example-vertical-track {
background-color: transparent;
width: 10px;
transition: opacity 0.3s;
}
.example-horizontal-track {
background-color: transparent;
height: 10px;
transition: opacity 0.3s;
}
.example-vertical-handler {
width: 8px;
right: 1px;
border-radius: 4px;
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
transition: opacity 0.3s;
&:hover {
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8);
}
}
.example-horizontal-handler {
height: 8px;
bottom: 1px;
border-radius: 4px;
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
transition: opacity 0.3s;
&:hover {
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8);
}
}
For more examples, go to http://fuermosi777.github.io/react-free-scrollbar/.
$ yarn dev
Go to
http://localhost:8080.
$ yarn dist
$ npm publish
Update changelog.