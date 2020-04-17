A react module for creating customizable scroll area.

Visit http://fuermosi777.github.io/react-free-scrollbar/ to see demo.

Install

$ npm install

or

$ yarn add react-free-scrollbar

Usage

Quick start

import FreeScrollBar from 'react-free-scrollbar' ; < div style = {{width: ' 300px ', height: ' 100px '}}> < FreeScrollBar > < h1 > The title </ h1 > < p > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. </ p > </ FreeScrollBar > </ div >

Props

className: string optional

Add custom class to the scroller. If you add a custom className to the component, all default styles will not working. You have to also add the following styles in your CSS files:

.demo {} .demo-vertical-track {} .demo-horizontal-track {} .demo-vertical-handler {} .demo-horizontal-handler {}

style: object optional

If you just want to add some simple styles, you can pass this prop to the component.

Example:

< FreeScrollerBar style = {{width: "100%" , height: "100%" }} > </ FreeScrollerBar >

fixed: boolean optional

You can pass fixed to decide if handler's position: fixed or static. If fixed equals true , then the handler will overlap the content inside the scroller.

autohide: boolean optional

Set true if you want a macOS style auto-hide scroller.

timeout: number optional

The time length of the handler disappears. Default: 2000

tracksize: string

The width of the vertical handler or the height of the horizontal handler. Default: 10px

start: string | object

The starting position of the scroll area, can be descriptive string or an object.

Options: "bottom", "bottom right", "top right", "right", {top: 20, left: 30}

browserOffset: string

The browser scroll bar width. Default: "17px". It should fit for most browsers.

onScrollbarScroll: Function optional

Fired when the scrollbar is scrolled.

onScrollbarScrollTimeout: Number optional

This timeout adds a throttle for onScrollbarScroll . Default is 300 . Set to 0 to remove throttle.

Methods

Customization

Adding a custom className to the component will give you power to customize the scrollbar's track and handler. Here is an example:

.example-vertical-track { background-color : transparent; width : 10px ; transition : opacity 0.3s ; } .example-horizontal-track { background-color : transparent; height : 10px ; transition : opacity 0.3s ; } .example-vertical-handler { width : 8px ; right : 1px ; border-radius : 4px ; background-color : rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.5 ); transition : opacity 0.3s ; &:hover { background-color : rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.8 ); } } .example-horizontal-handler { height : 8px ; bottom : 1px ; border-radius : 4px ; background-color : rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.5 ); transition : opacity 0.3s ; &:hover { background-color : rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.8 ); } }

For more examples, go to http://fuermosi777.github.io/react-free-scrollbar/.

Develop

$ yarn dev

Go to http://localhost:8080 .

Publish

$ yarn dist $ npm publish

Update changelog.