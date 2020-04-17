openbase logo
rfs

react-free-scrollbar

by Hao Liu
0.3.4 (see all)

A react module for creating customizable scroll area

Popularity

Downloads/wk

448

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Scroll Bar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React-free-scrollbar

npm version

A react module for creating customizable scroll area.

Visit http://fuermosi777.github.io/react-free-scrollbar/ to see demo.

Install

$ npm install --save react-free-scrollbar

or

$ yarn add react-free-scrollbar

Usage

Quick start

import FreeScrollBar from 'react-free-scrollbar';

// must have a wrapper with a certain size

<div style={{width: '300px', height: '100px'}}>
    <FreeScrollBar>
        <h1>The title</h1>
        <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.</p>
    </FreeScrollBar>
</div>

Props

className: string optional

Add custom class to the scroller. If you add a custom className to the component, all default styles will not working. You have to also add the following styles in your CSS files:

// if you add "demo" as the custom class
.demo {} // optional
.demo-vertical-track {} // required
.demo-horizontal-track {} // required
.demo-vertical-handler {} // required
.demo-horizontal-handler {} // required

style: object optional

If you just want to add some simple styles, you can pass this prop to the component.

Example:

<FreeScrollerBar style={{width: "100%", height: "100%"}}></FreeScrollerBar>

fixed: boolean optional

You can pass fixed to decide if handler's position: fixed or static. If fixed equals true, then the handler will overlap the content inside the scroller.

autohide: boolean optional

Set true if you want a macOS style auto-hide scroller.

timeout: number optional

The time length of the handler disappears. Default: 2000

tracksize: string

The width of the vertical handler or the height of the horizontal handler. Default: 10px

start: string | object

The starting position of the scroll area, can be descriptive string or an object.

Options: "bottom", "bottom right", "top right", "right", {top: 20, left: 30}

browserOffset: string

The browser scroll bar width. Default: "17px". It should fit for most browsers.

onScrollbarScroll: Function optional

Fired when the scrollbar is scrolled.

onScrollbarScrollTimeout: Number optional

This timeout adds a throttle for onScrollbarScroll. Default is 300. Set to 0 to remove throttle.

Methods

setPosition(pos: {top: number, left: number})

Customization

Adding a custom className to the component will give you power to customize the scrollbar's track and handler. Here is an example:

/* the following code snippet is using Less */
.example-vertical-track {
    background-color: transparent;
    width: 10px;
    transition: opacity 0.3s;
}

.example-horizontal-track {
    background-color: transparent;
    height: 10px;
    transition: opacity 0.3s;
}

.example-vertical-handler {
    width: 8px;
    right: 1px;
    border-radius: 4px;
    background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
    transition: opacity 0.3s;
    &:hover {
        background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8);
    }
}

.example-horizontal-handler {
    height: 8px;
    bottom: 1px;
    border-radius: 4px;
    background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
    transition: opacity 0.3s;
    &:hover {
        background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8);
    }
}

For more examples, go to http://fuermosi777.github.io/react-free-scrollbar/.

Develop

$ yarn dev

Go to http://localhost:8080.

Publish

$ yarn dist $ npm publish

Update changelog.

