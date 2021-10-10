React Frappe Charts

React wrapper for Frappe Charts with TypeScript definitions and Storybook playground

Installation

React Frappe Charts requires React 16.8.0 or later.

npm install --save frappe-charts react-frappe-charts

Usage

import ReactFrappeChart from "react-frappe-charts" ; export default function MyChart ( props ) { return ( <ReactFrappeChart type = "bar" colors={[ "#21ba45" ]} axisOptions={{ xAxisMode: "tick" , yAxisMode: "tick" , xIsSeries: 1 }} height={ 250 } data={{ labels: [ "Sun" , "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" , "Fri" , "Sat" , "Sun" ], datasets: [{ values: [ 18 , 40 , 30 , 35 , 8 , 52 , 17 , 4 ] }], }} /> ); }

Updating the data prop would update the chart with new data.

With Next.js

The underlying frappe-charts library should be transpiled to avoid module loading issues. Install next-transpile-modules with your package manager and then use the following code snippet:

const withTM = require ( "next-transpile-modules" )([ "frappe-charts" ]); module .exports = withTM({ });

Export Chart

In order to export a chart we need to forward a ref to invoke the chart.export() feature from Frappe Charts.

Example:

import React, { useRef } from "react" ; import ReactFrappeChart from "react-frappe-charts" ; export default function MyChart ( props ) { const chartRef = useRef(); const exportChart = () => { if (chartRef && chartRef.current) { chartRef.current.export(); } }; return ( <div> <ReactFrappeChart ref={chartRef} type = "bar" colors={[ "#21ba45" ]} axisOptions={{ xAxisMode: "tick" , yAxisMode: "tick" , xIsSeries: 1 }} height={ 250 } data={{ labels: [ "Sun" , "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" , "Fri" , "Sat" , "Sun" ], datasets: [{ values: [ 18 , 40 , 30 , 35 , 8 , 52 , 17 , 4 ] }], }} /> <button onClick={exportChart} type = "button" > Export < /button> </ div> ); }

Playground

Use Storybook Playground to tweak different props and see their effect on the chart rendered

Contributing

PRs are welcome!