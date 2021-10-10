React wrapper for Frappe Charts with TypeScript definitions and Storybook playground
React Frappe Charts requires React 16.8.0 or later.
$ npm install --save frappe-charts react-frappe-charts
import ReactFrappeChart from "react-frappe-charts";
export default function MyChart(props) {
return (
<ReactFrappeChart
type="bar"
colors={["#21ba45"]}
axisOptions={{ xAxisMode: "tick", yAxisMode: "tick", xIsSeries: 1 }}
height={250}
data={{
labels: ["Sun", "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun"],
datasets: [{ values: [18, 40, 30, 35, 8, 52, 17, 4] }],
}}
/>
);
}
Updating the
data prop would update the chart with new data.
The underlying
frappe-charts library should be transpiled to avoid module loading issues. Install next-transpile-modules with your package manager and then use the following code snippet:
/* next.config.js */
const withTM = require("next-transpile-modules")(["frappe-charts"]);
module.exports = withTM({
/* Optionally, specify additional settings here */
});
In order to export a chart we need to forward a ref to invoke the
chart.export() feature from Frappe Charts.
Example:
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import ReactFrappeChart from "react-frappe-charts";
export default function MyChart(props) {
const chartRef = useRef();
const exportChart = () => {
if (chartRef && chartRef.current) {
chartRef.current.export();
}
};
return (
<div>
<ReactFrappeChart
ref={chartRef}
type="bar"
colors={["#21ba45"]}
axisOptions={{ xAxisMode: "tick", yAxisMode: "tick", xIsSeries: 1 }}
height={250}
data={{
labels: ["Sun", "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun"],
datasets: [{ values: [18, 40, 30, 35, 8, 52, 17, 4] }],
}}
/>
<button onClick={exportChart} type="button">
Export
</button>
</div>
);
}
Use Storybook Playground to tweak different props and see their effect on the chart rendered
PRs are welcome!