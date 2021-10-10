openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rfc

react-frappe-charts

by Sheshbabu
4.1.0 (see all)

Lightweight React Charts

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

758

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Frappe Charts

React wrapper for Frappe Charts with TypeScript definitions and Storybook playground

Bundlephobia Bundlephobia Storybook

Installation

React Frappe Charts requires React 16.8.0 or later.

$ npm install --save frappe-charts react-frappe-charts

Usage

import ReactFrappeChart from "react-frappe-charts";

export default function MyChart(props) {
  return (
    <ReactFrappeChart
      type="bar"
      colors={["#21ba45"]}
      axisOptions={{ xAxisMode: "tick", yAxisMode: "tick", xIsSeries: 1 }}
      height={250}
      data={{
        labels: ["Sun", "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun"],
        datasets: [{ values: [18, 40, 30, 35, 8, 52, 17, 4] }],
      }}
    />
  );
}

Updating the data prop would update the chart with new data.

With Next.js

The underlying frappe-charts library should be transpiled to avoid module loading issues. Install next-transpile-modules with your package manager and then use the following code snippet:

/* next.config.js */
const withTM = require("next-transpile-modules")(["frappe-charts"]);
module.exports = withTM({
  /* Optionally, specify additional settings here */
});

Export Chart

In order to export a chart we need to forward a ref to invoke the chart.export() feature from Frappe Charts.

Example:

import React, { useRef } from "react";
import ReactFrappeChart from "react-frappe-charts";

export default function MyChart(props) {
  const chartRef = useRef();

  const exportChart = () => {
    if (chartRef && chartRef.current) {
      chartRef.current.export();
    }
  };

  return (
    <div>
      <ReactFrappeChart
        ref={chartRef}
        type="bar"
        colors={["#21ba45"]}
        axisOptions={{ xAxisMode: "tick", yAxisMode: "tick", xIsSeries: 1 }}
        height={250}
        data={{
          labels: ["Sun", "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun"],
          datasets: [{ values: [18, 40, 30, 35, 8, 52, 17, 4] }],
        }}
      />
      <button onClick={exportChart} type="button">
        Export
      </button>
    </div>
  );
}

Playground

Use Storybook Playground to tweak different props and see their effect on the chart rendered

Contributing

PRs are welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial