React FPS Stats

Graphics Performance Monitor for React

Forked from https://github.com/sebslomski/react-stats, inspired by https://github.com/mrdoob/stats.js.

Screenshots

Usage

import React from "react" ; import { render } from "react-dom" ; import FPSStats from "react-fps-stats" ; const App = () => { return ( < div > < h2 style = {{ marginTop: 60 }}> Minimal example using react-fps-stats </ h2 > < FPSStats /> </ div > ); }; render( < App /> , document.body);

Try it on CodeSandbox.

Optional Props

By default, the meter is fixed positioned in the top left of the screen. You can pass the optional props top , right , bottom & left to overrride that positioning. Each prop maps to the css values and can use either string or number format. top and left have values by default, so pass 'auto' as their values if you want to use bottom or right values.

Alternatives

If you are only using this for development purpose and your users don't need to see it, you can consider using the Chrome Devtools FPS Meter.

Contributing

This is a tiny library with little activity, no process, just reach out ;)