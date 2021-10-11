Forked from https://github.com/sebslomski/react-stats, inspired by https://github.com/mrdoob/stats.js.
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import FPSStats from "react-fps-stats";
const App = () => {
return (
<div>
<h2 style={{ marginTop: 60 }}>Minimal example using react-fps-stats</h2>
<FPSStats />
</div>
);
};
render(<App />, document.body);
Try it on CodeSandbox.
By default, the meter is fixed positioned in the top left of the screen. You can pass the optional props
top,
right,
bottom &
left to overrride that positioning. Each prop maps to the css values and can use either string or number format.
top and
left have values by default, so pass
'auto' as their values if you want to use
bottom or
right values.
If you are only using this for development purpose and your users don't need to see it, you can consider using the Chrome Devtools FPS Meter.
This is a tiny library with little activity, no process, just reach out ;)
yarn build
v__ to create release
npm publish from dev host