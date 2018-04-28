Foundation Sites 6 components implemented in React and compatible with CSS Modules!

I like React. I like CSS Modules. I like Foundation Sites. This is an experiment to see if it's possible to combine all these tools in a modular way!

Installation

npm install --save react-foundation-components

Each component uses local scoped CSS by requiring the subset of the Foundation stylesheets it needs.

Documentation (in progress) or demos of the components are available at http://aruberto.github.io/react-foundation-components. Please look at https://github.com/aruberto/react-foundation-components/tree/master/docs for an example webpack setup and example use of each component.

You can also look at https://github.com/aruberto/react-foundation-components/tree/master/examples/css-modules as an example project that uses CSS Modules with this library.

If you want to use CSS modules and customize Foundation at the same time, look at https://github.com/aruberto/react-foundation-components/tree/master/examples/css-modules-custom which uses https://www.npmjs.com/package/jsontosass-loader to inject sass variables that override Foundation's default settings.

Recommend importing on a per component basis instead of importing the main entry point of package. Importing main entry point will cause final bundle to include all CSS and JS whereas importing on a per component basis will cause your final bundle to only include the CSS and JS you actually need (this may change when tree shaking is introduced in webpack 2)!

Favor

import Button from 'react-foundation-components/lib/button' ; import { ShowForScreenSize, HideForScreenSize } from 'react-foundation-components/lib/visibility' ;

over

import { Button, ShowForScreenSize, HideForScreenSize } from 'react-foundation-components' ;

If you can't use CSS Modules, a set of components that use Foundation's global scoped class names are also provided. These are located under react-foundation-components/lib/global. To import Button that uses global scoped class names:

import Button from 'react-foundation-components/lib/global/button' ; import { ShowForScreenSize, HideForScreenSize } from 'react-foundation-components/lib/global/visibility' ;

If you use the components under react-foundation-components/lib/global, you are responsible for loading Foundation CSS stylesheet. You can do this in a few ways:

include stylesheet such as https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/foundation/6.2.0/foundation.min.css in head of your html with CDN link

Import/Require react-foundation-components/lib/_foundation.scss

Use https://www.npmjs.com/package/foundation-sites-loader

Here are some example applications that use global scoped class name components:

Uses Foundation from CDN - https://github.com/aruberto/react-foundation-components/tree/master/examples/cdn

Uses Foundation (Flexbox Version) from CDN - https://github.com/aruberto/react-foundation-components/tree/master/examples/cdn-flex

Requires react-foundation-components/lib/_foundation.scss with global-flexbox set to false - https://github.com/aruberto/react-foundation-components/tree/master/examples/global

Requires react-foundation-components/lib/_foundation.scss with global-flexbox set to true - https://github.com/aruberto/react-foundation-components/tree/master/examples/global-flex

Thanks

A lot of the components are inspired by React Bootstrap and this project even makes heavy use their utility libraries like react-overlays, dom-helpers, prop-types-extra and uncontrollable. So big thanks to all these project's contributers for all their amazing work!