openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-foundation

by digiaonline
0.9.7 (see all)

Foundation as React components.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

593

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Progress Bar, React Grid, React Menus, React Icon

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React + Foundation

Build Test Coverage Maintainability StyleCI npm version npm downloads License

Foundation as React components.

Demo

https://digia.online/react-foundation-docs/

Components with Bit

Motivation

Foundation is both feature-rich and easy to customize. React on the other hand is awesome because of its simplicity. It's even more awesome when combined with Redux and Immutable.

After building quite a few applications with React and Foundation we noticed that we were writing the same components over and over again. First we tried to find a library that would do the job, but there was none that met our needs. So we collected our notes, started coding and here's the result.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!

What's in the box?

The goal is to wrap every part of Foundation into re-usable React components following the framework's best practices. The primary focus is ease-of-use and extensibility. We use pure render components, also known as stateless components, whenever possible to keep the memory usage to a minimum. Stateful components are only used for larger components, such as ResponsiveNavigation, where state is actually necessary. All components are unit-tested to ensure their quality.

Here is a list of the available components:

More components coming soon!

Install

Install library:

npm install react-foundation --save

Install foundation-sites:

npm install foundation-sites --save

Usage

// Add Foundation to index.js
import 'foundation-sites/dist/css/foundation.min.css';

// import components
import { Button, Colors } from 'react-foundation';

// Use components ...
function SubmitButton() {
  return <Button color={Colors.SUCCESS}>Submit</Button>;
}

Documentation is at https://digia.online/react-foundation-docs/.

Note: Newer versions of foundation-sites do not offer out of the box support for <Row/> and <Column/> components. If working with a newer version, <Grid/> and <Cell/> components should be used instead.

// Previous versions
<Row className="display">
  <Column small={2} large={4}>4 columns</Column>
  <Column small={4} large={4}>4 columns</Column>
  <Column small={6} large={4}>4 columns</Column>
</Row>

// Newer versions
<Grid className="display">
  <Cell small={2} large={4}>4 columns</Cell>
  <Cell small={4} large={4}>4 columns</Cell>
  <Cell small={6} large={4}>4 columns</Cell>
</Grid>

Contributing

Please read our guidelines.

Credits

  • Thanks to Nord Software and Digia for sponsoring initial development.
  • Thanks to @jmreidy for releasing the react-foundation package name to us on NPM.

License

See LICENSE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@chakra-ui/progress⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
228K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rn
@tanem/react-nprogress:hourglass: A React primitive for building slim progress bars.
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rfp
react-fileupload-progressReact component of Input file and progress bar
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
react-block-uiEasy way to block the user from interacting with your UI.
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rp
react-progressbarBasic progress bar in React.js
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rsp
react-step-progress-barA library to create stunning progress bars and steps in React.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
See 36 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial