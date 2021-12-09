React Formio

A React library for rendering out forms based on the Form.io platform.

Example Application

To see an example application of how to implement all the components and modules in this library, see https://github.com/formio/react-app-starterkit

Install

npm

@formio/react can be used on the server, or bundled for the client using an npm-compatible packaging system such as Browserify or webpack.

npm install /react --save npm install formiojs --save

Components

Form

The form component is the primary component of the system. It is what takes the form definition (json) and renders the form into html. There are multiple ways to send the form to the Form component. The two main ways are to pass the src prop with a url to the form definition, usually a form.io server. The other is to pass the form prop with the json definition and optionally a url prop with the location of the form.

Props

Name Type Default Description src url The url of the form definition. This is commonly from a form.io server. When using src, the form will automatically submit the data to that url as well. url url The url of the form definition. The form will not be loaded from this url and the submission will not be saved here either. This is used for file upload, oauth and other components or actions that need to know where the server is. Use this in connection with form . form object Instead of loading a form from the src url, you can preload the form definition and pass it in with the form prop. You should also set url if you are using any advanced components like file upload or oauth. submission object Submission data to fill the form. You can either load a previous submission or create a submission with some pre-filled data. If you do not provide a submissions the form will initialize an empty submission using default values from the form. options object An options object that can pass options to the formio.js Form that is rendered. You can set options such as readOnly , noAlerts or hide . There are many options to be found in the formio.js library.

Event Props

You can respond to various events in the form. Simply pass in a prop with a function for one of these events.

Name Parameters Description onSubmit submission : object When the submit button is pressed and the submission has started. If src is not provided, this will be the final submit event. onSubmitDone submission : object When the submission has successfully been made to the server. This will only fire if src is set. onChange submission : object, submission.changed : object of what changed, submission.isValid : boolean - if the submission passes validations. A value in the submission has changed. onError errors : array or string or boolean Called when an error occurs during submission such as a validation issue. onRender Triggers when the form is finished rendering. onCustomEvent { type : string - event type, component : object - triggering component, data : object - data for component, event : string - raw event } Event that is triggered from a button configured with "Event" type. onPrevPage { page : integer - new page number, submission : object - submission data } Triggered for wizards when "Previous" button is pressed. onNextPage { page : integer - new page number, submission : object - submission data } Triggered for wizards when "Next" button is pressed. formReady formInstance : Webform/Wizard - form class instance Called when the form gets ready state.

Example

Give Form a src property and render:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import {Form} from '@formio/react' ;

ReactDOM.render( < Form src = "https://example.form.io/example" onSubmit = {console.log} /> , document.getElementById('example') );

FormBuilder

The FormBuilder class can be used to embed a form builder directly in your react application. Please note that you'll need to include the CSS for the form builder from formio.js as well.

Please note that the FormBuilder component does not load and save from/to a url. You must handle the form definition loading and saving yourself or use the FormEdit component.

Props

Name Type Default Description form object This is the form definition object. It should at least have a display property set to form, wizard or pdf. options object an options object that can pass options to the formio.js Form that is rendered. There are many options to be found in the formio.js library.

Event Props

Name Parameters Description onChange schema : object Triggered any time the form definition changes. onEditComponent component : object Triggered when the component settings dialog is opened. onSaveComponent component : object Triggered when the component settings dialog is saved and closed. onCancelComponent component : object Triggered when the component settings dialog is cancelled. onDeleteComponent component : object Triggered when a component is removed from the form. onUpdateComponent component : object Triggered when a component is added or moved in the form.

Example

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import {FormBuilder} from '@formio/react' ;

ReactDOM.render( < FormBuilder form = {{display: ' form '}} onChange = {(schema) => console.log(schema)} /> , document.getElementById('builder') );

Errors

The Errors component can be used to print out errors that can be generated within an application. It can handle many types of errors that are generated by the form.io actions.

Props

Name Type Default Description errors any null If null is passed, the component is not rendered. Otherwise it will render the errors. There are various formats (including an array of errors) that can be passed in. type string 'danger' The bootstrap alert type to render the container.

Event Props

None

FormEdit

The FormEdit component wraps the FormBuilder component and adds the title, display, name and path fields at the top along with a save button.

Props

Name Type Default Description form object {display: 'form' | 'wizard'} The form definition of the exiting form that is to be modified. options object {} The options to be passed to FormBuilder. saveText string '' The string that will be displayed in the save-button.

Event Props

Name Parameters Description saveForm form Called when the save button is pressed. Will pass the form definition to the callback.

FormGrid

The FormGrid component can be used to render a list of forms with buttons to edit, view, delete, etc on each row.

Props

Name Type Default Description forms array of forms [] A list of forms to be rendered in the grid. perms object {view: true, edit: truem data: true, delete: true} Whether or not to display buttons on the grid. query object {} A query filter for passing to getForms when fetching forms. getForms function () => {} A function to trigger getting a new set of forms. Should accept the page number and filter query object as parameters.

Event Props

Name Parameters Description onAction form: object, action: string Called when the user clicks on a button on a row of the form.

SubmissionGrid

The submisison grid will render a list of submissions and allow clicking on one row to select it.

Props

Name Type Default Description submissions array of submissions [] A list of submissions to be rendered in the grid. query object {} A query filter for passing to getForms when fetching submissions. form object {} The form definition for the submissions. This is used to render the submissions. getSubmissions function () => {} A function to trigger getting a new set of submissions. Should accept the page number and filter query object as parameters.

Event Props

Name Parameters Description onAction submission: object, action: string Called when the user clicks on a button on a row of the submission.

Modules

Modules contain Redux actions, reducers, constants and selectors to simplify the API requests made for form.io forms. Reducers, actions and selectors all have names. This provides namespaces so the same actions and reducers can be re-used within the same redux state.

root

The root module is the container for things shared by other modules such as the selectRoot selector.

Selectors

Name Parameters Description selectRoot name: string, state: object Returns the state for a namespace. selectError name: string, state: object Returns any errors for a namespace. selectIsActive name: string, state: object Returns isActive state for a namespace.

auth

The auth module is designed to make it easier to login, register and authenticate users within react using the form.io login system.

Reducers

Name Parameters Description auth config: object Mounts the user and access information to the state tree. Config is not currently used but is a placeholder to make it consistent to the other reducers.

Actions

Name Parameters Description initAuth This is usually used at the start of an app code. It will check the localStorage for an existing user token and if found, log them in and fetch the needed information about the user. setUser user: object When a user logs in, this will set the user and fetch the access information for that user. The user object is usually a submission from the login or register form. logout This action will reset everything to the default state, including removing any localStorage information.

form

The form module is for interacting with a single form.

Reducers

Name Parameters Description form config: object Mounts the form to the state tree. The config object should contain a name property defining a unique name for the redux state.

Actions

Name Parameters Description getForm name: string, id: string, done: function Fetch a form from the server. If no id is provided, the name is used as the path. The done callback will be called when the action is complete. The first parameter is any errors and the second is the form definition. saveForm name: string, form: object, done: function Save a form to the server. It will use the _id property on the form to save it if it exists. Otherwise it will create a new form. The done callback will be called when the action is complete. The first parameter is any errors and the second is the form definition. deleteForm name: string, id: string, done: function Delete the form on the server with the id. resetForm Reset this reducer back to its initial state. This is automatically called after delete but can be called other times as well.

Selectors

Name Parameters Description selectForm name: string, state: object Select the form definition from the state.

forms

The forms module handles multiple forms like a list of forms.

Reducers

Name Parameters Description forms config: object Mounts the forms to the state tree. The config object should contain a name property defining a unique name for the redux state. The config object can also contain a query property which is added to all requests for forms. For example: {tags: 'common'} would limit the lists of forms to only forms tagged with 'common'.

Actions

Name Parameters Description getForms name: string, page: integer, params: object Fetch a list of forms from the server. params is a query object to filter the forms. resetForms Reset this reducer back to its initial state. This is automatically called after delete but can be called other times as well.

Selectors

Name Parameters Description selectForms name: string, state: object Select the list of forms from the state.

submission

The submission module is for interacting with a single submission.

Reducers

Name Parameters Description submission config: object Mounts the submission to the state tree. The config object should contain a name property defining a unique name for the redux state.

Actions

Name Parameters Description getSubmission name: string, id: string, formId: string, done: function Fetch a submission from the server. The done callback will be called when the action is complete. The first parameter is any errors and the second is the submission. saveSubmission name: string, submission: object, formId: string, done: function Save a submission to the server. It will use the _id property on the submission to save it if it exists. Otherwise it will create a new submission. The done callback will be called when the action is complete. The first parameter is any errors and the second is the submission. deleteSubmission name: string, id: string, formId: string, done: function Delete the submission on the server with the id. resetSubmission Reset this reducer back to its initial state. This is automatically called after delete but can be called other times as well.

Selectors

Name Parameters Description selectSubmission name: string, state: object Select the submission data from the state.

submissions

The submissions module handles multiple submissions within a form, like for a list of submissions.

Reducers

Name Parameters Description submissions config: object Mounts the submissions to the state tree. The config object should contain a name property defining a unique name for the redux state.

Actions

Name Parameters Description getSubmissions name: string, page: integer, params: object, formId: string Fetch a list of submissions from the server. params is a query object to filter the submissions. resetSubmissions Reset this reducer back to its initial state. This is automatically called after delete but can be called other times as well.

Selectors

Name Parameters Description selectSubmissions name: string, state: object Select the list of submissions from the state.

License

Released under the MIT License.