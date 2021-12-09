React Formio
A React library for rendering out forms based on the Form.io platform.
Example Application
To see an example application of how to implement all the components and modules in this library, see https://github.com/formio/react-app-starterkit
Install
npm
@formio/react can be used on the server, or bundled for the client using an
npm-compatible packaging system such as Browserify or
webpack.
npm install @formio/react --save
npm install formiojs --save
Components
Form
The form component is the primary component of the system. It is what takes the form definition (json) and renders the form into html. There are multiple ways to send the form to the Form component. The two main ways are to pass the
src prop with a url to the form definition, usually a form.io server. The other is to pass the
form prop with the json definition and optionally a
url prop with the location of the form.
Props
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
src
|url
|The url of the form definition. This is commonly from a form.io server. When using src, the form will automatically submit the data to that url as well.
url
|url
|The url of the form definition. The form will not be loaded from this url and the submission will not be saved here either. This is used for file upload, oauth and other components or actions that need to know where the server is. Use this in connection with
form .
form
|object
|Instead of loading a form from the
src url, you can preload the form definition and pass it in with the
form prop. You should also set
url if you are using any advanced components like file upload or oauth.
submission
|object
|Submission data to fill the form. You can either load a previous submission or create a submission with some pre-filled data. If you do not provide a submissions the form will initialize an empty submission using default values from the form.
options
|object
|An options object that can pass options to the formio.js Form that is rendered. You can set options such as
readOnly,
noAlerts or
hide. There are many options to be found in the formio.js library.
Event Props
You can respond to various events in the form. Simply pass in a prop with a function for one of these events.
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
onSubmit
submission: object
|When the submit button is pressed and the submission has started. If
src is not provided, this will be the final submit event.
onSubmitDone
submission: object
|When the submission has successfully been made to the server. This will only fire if
src is set.
onChange
submission: object,
submission.changed: object of what changed,
submission.isValid: boolean - if the submission passes validations.
|A value in the submission has changed.
onError
errors: array or string or boolean
|Called when an error occurs during submission such as a validation issue.
onRender
|Triggers when the form is finished rendering.
onCustomEvent
|{
type: string - event type,
component: object - triggering component,
data: object - data for component,
event: string - raw event }
|Event that is triggered from a button configured with "Event" type.
onPrevPage
|{
page: integer - new page number,
submission: object - submission data }
|Triggered for wizards when "Previous" button is pressed.
onNextPage
|{
page: integer - new page number,
submission: object - submission data }
|Triggered for wizards when "Next" button is pressed.
formReady
formInstance: Webform/Wizard - form class instance
|Called when the form gets ready state.
Example
Give
Form a
src property and render:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {Form} from '@formio/react';
ReactDOM.render(
<Form src="https://example.form.io/example" onSubmit={console.log} />
, document.getElementById('example')
);
FormBuilder
The FormBuilder class can be used to embed a form builder directly in your react application. Please note that you'll need to include the CSS for the form builder from formio.js as well.
Please note that the FormBuilder component does not load and save from/to a url. You must handle the form definition loading and saving yourself or use the FormEdit component.
Props
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
form
|object
|This is the form definition object. It should at least have a
display property set to form, wizard or pdf.
options
|object
|an options object that can pass options to the formio.js Form that is rendered. There are many options to be found in the formio.js library.
Event Props
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
onChange
schema: object
|Triggered any time the form definition changes.
onEditComponent
component: object
|Triggered when the component settings dialog is opened.
onSaveComponent
component: object
|Triggered when the component settings dialog is saved and closed.
onCancelComponent
component: object
|Triggered when the component settings dialog is cancelled.
onDeleteComponent
component: object
|Triggered when a component is removed from the form.
onUpdateComponent
component: object
|Triggered when a component is added or moved in the form.
Example
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {FormBuilder} from '@formio/react';
ReactDOM.render(
<FormBuilder form={{display: 'form'}} onChange={(schema) => console.log(schema)} />
, document.getElementById('builder')
);
Errors
The Errors component can be used to print out errors that can be generated within an application. It can handle many types of errors that are generated by the form.io actions.
Props
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
errors
|any
|null
|If null is passed, the component is not rendered. Otherwise it will render the errors. There are various formats (including an array of errors) that can be passed in.
type
|string
|'danger'
|The bootstrap alert type to render the container.
Event Props
None
FormEdit
The FormEdit component wraps the FormBuilder component and adds the title, display, name and path fields at the top along with a save button.
Props
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
form
|object
|{display: 'form' | 'wizard'}
|The form definition of the exiting form that is to be modified.
options
|object
|{}
|The options to be passed to FormBuilder.
saveText
|string
|''
|The string that will be displayed in the save-button.
Event Props
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
saveForm
|form
|Called when the save button is pressed. Will pass the form definition to the callback.
FormGrid
The FormGrid component can be used to render a list of forms with buttons to edit, view, delete, etc on each row.
Props
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
forms
|array of forms
|[]
|A list of forms to be rendered in the grid.
perms
|object
|{view: true, edit: truem data: true, delete: true}
|Whether or not to display buttons on the grid.
query
|object
|{}
|A query filter for passing to getForms when fetching forms.
getForms
|function
|() => {}
|A function to trigger getting a new set of forms. Should accept the page number and filter query object as parameters.
Event Props
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
onAction
|form: object, action: string
|Called when the user clicks on a button on a row of the form.
SubmissionGrid
The submisison grid will render a list of submissions and allow clicking on one row to select it.
Props
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
submissions
|array of submissions
|[]
|A list of submissions to be rendered in the grid.
query
|object
|{}
|A query filter for passing to getForms when fetching submissions.
form
|object
|{}
|The form definition for the submissions. This is used to render the submissions.
getSubmissions
|function
|() => {}
|A function to trigger getting a new set of submissions. Should accept the page number and filter query object as parameters.
Event Props
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
onAction
|submission: object, action: string
|Called when the user clicks on a button on a row of the submission.
Modules
Modules contain Redux actions, reducers, constants and selectors to simplify the API requests made for form.io forms. Reducers, actions and selectors all have names. This provides namespaces so the same actions and reducers can be re-used within the same redux state.
root
The root module is the container for things shared by other modules such as the selectRoot selector.
Selectors
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
selectRoot
|name: string, state: object
|Returns the state for a namespace.
selectError
|name: string, state: object
|Returns any errors for a namespace.
selectIsActive
|name: string, state: object
|Returns isActive state for a namespace.
auth
The auth module is designed to make it easier to login, register and authenticate users within react using the form.io login system.
Reducers
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
auth
|config: object
|Mounts the user and access information to the state tree. Config is not currently used but is a placeholder to make it consistent to the other reducers.
Actions
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
initAuth
|This is usually used at the start of an app code. It will check the localStorage for an existing user token and if found, log them in and fetch the needed information about the user.
setUser
|user: object
|When a user logs in, this will set the user and fetch the access information for that user. The user object is usually a submission from the login or register form.
logout
|This action will reset everything to the default state, including removing any localStorage information.
form
The form module is for interacting with a single form.
Reducers
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
form
|config: object
|Mounts the form to the state tree. The config object should contain a name property defining a unique name for the redux state.
Actions
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
getForm
|name: string, id: string, done: function
|Fetch a form from the server. If no id is provided, the name is used as the path. The
done callback will be called when the action is complete. The first parameter is any errors and the second is the form definition.
saveForm
|name: string, form: object, done: function
|Save a form to the server. It will use the _id property on the form to save it if it exists. Otherwise it will create a new form. The
done callback will be called when the action is complete. The first parameter is any errors and the second is the form definition.
deleteForm
|name: string, id: string, done: function
|Delete the form on the server with the id.
resetForm
|Reset this reducer back to its initial state. This is automatically called after delete but can be called other times as well.
Selectors
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
selectForm
|name: string, state: object
|Select the form definition from the state.
forms
The forms module handles multiple forms like a list of forms.
Reducers
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
forms
|config: object
|Mounts the forms to the state tree. The config object should contain a name property defining a unique name for the redux state. The config object can also contain a query property which is added to all requests for forms. For example: {tags: 'common'} would limit the lists of forms to only forms tagged with 'common'.
Actions
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
getForms
|name: string, page: integer, params: object
|Fetch a list of forms from the server.
params is a query object to filter the forms.
resetForms
|Reset this reducer back to its initial state. This is automatically called after delete but can be called other times as well.
Selectors
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
selectForms
|name: string, state: object
|Select the list of forms from the state.
submission
The submission module is for interacting with a single submission.
Reducers
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
submission
|config: object
|Mounts the submission to the state tree. The config object should contain a name property defining a unique name for the redux state.
Actions
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
getSubmission
|name: string, id: string, formId: string, done: function
|Fetch a submission from the server. The
done callback will be called when the action is complete. The first parameter is any errors and the second is the submission.
saveSubmission
|name: string, submission: object, formId: string, done: function
|Save a submission to the server. It will use the _id property on the submission to save it if it exists. Otherwise it will create a new submission. The
done callback will be called when the action is complete. The first parameter is any errors and the second is the submission.
deleteSubmission
|name: string, id: string, formId: string, done: function
|Delete the submission on the server with the id.
resetSubmission
|Reset this reducer back to its initial state. This is automatically called after delete but can be called other times as well.
Selectors
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
selectSubmission
|name: string, state: object
|Select the submission data from the state.
submissions
The submissions module handles multiple submissions within a form, like for a list of submissions.
Reducers
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
submissions
|config: object
|Mounts the submissions to the state tree. The config object should contain a name property defining a unique name for the redux state.
Actions
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
getSubmissions
|name: string, page: integer, params: object, formId: string
|Fetch a list of submissions from the server.
params is a query object to filter the submissions.
resetSubmissions
|Reset this reducer back to its initial state. This is automatically called after delete but can be called other times as well.
Selectors
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
selectSubmissions
|name: string, state: object
|Select the list of submissions from the state.
License
Released under the MIT License.