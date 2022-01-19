React-Formik-UI is a simple component library, composed out of pure HTML form elements like: form, input, select, checkbox, radio and textarea.
The Idea behind React-Formik-UI is to make the composition of forms with React and Formik even easier, so you don't have to write any HTML markup or extra components for your forms.
Each component makes use of Formiks context, there for you need to have Formik installed in your project.
Typescript: React-Formik-UI is now written in Typescript
There where several breaking changes, if you come from version 4 please refer to
Migrating from v4 to v5 section in this document for all the changes
The markup for the components Input, PhoneInput, Select, Checkbox, Radio, Textarea, Datepicker and DropZone consists of a wrapper div, label, the main component, hint, and error message.
By default all component have NO styling applied at all.
This is intentionally, so you have the possibility to apply your own styling through css or scss by passing a custom className.
All the components used in the Form are scoped by the default classes, situated on the Form component,
react-formik-ui form-wrapper
Each component has its corresponding component class (eg: PhoneInput component
phoneInput ) followed a level deeper by its wrapper class (eg: phoneInput component
phoneInput-wrapper ), as well as the class
form-element.
You can pass the
style prop on each component, to add custom inline styles to the component main element. Lets say you ad a style object through the style prop on the Select component, the inline styles will be applied to the select element of the Select component.
The
className Prop can be passed on each component to add a css class directly to the component instead of the wrapper div, so libraries like Bootstrap can be used to style the form component.
The Styling prop: If you pass the
styling prop to the
Form component with
structure as value, a minimal styling will be applied to add some structure to each
form-element.
In case you pass the value
theme through the
styling prop on the
Form component, the React-Formik-Ui Theme will be applied
Button component has been removed, therfore you should use your own.
SubmitBtn component now also recieves a
text prop for rnedering the text of the button
mode prop has been renamed to
styling, the values
structured and
themed for the it also have been renamed to
structure and
theme.
style prop has been removed form the
DatePicker and
PhoneInputcomponent
Note: React Formik UI makes use of the recently released react
Hooks API, therefore make sure that your project uses at least
React version 16.13.1
yarn add react-formik-ui
or
npm i -S react-formik-ui
React-Formik-UI has Formik, React and react-dom as Peer dependencies.
So make shure to have those packages installed to your project to make use of React-Formik-UI.
yarn add formik
or
npm i -S formik
To validate the form fields, the use of Yup is recommended.
yarn add yup
or
npm i -S yup
MIT © KaiHotz
If you like the project and want to support my work, you can buy me a coffee :)