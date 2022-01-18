Better form validation and value management for React. Provides minimal wiring while also allowing for complete input flexibility.

Built on yup and react-input-message.

Install

npm i -S react-formal yup

(don't like the yup but like how the form works? Try: topeka)

Use

For more complete api documentations, live examples, and getting started guide check out the documentation site.

react-formal uses a yup schema to update and validate form values. It treats the form like an input (representing an object) with a value and onChange . The form can be controlled or uncontrolled as well, just like a normal React input.