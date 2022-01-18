openbase logo
rf

react-formal

by Jason Quense
2.3.0 (see all)

Sophisticated HTML form management for React

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.8K

GitHub Stars

510

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

react-formal

npm version

Better form validation and value management for React. Provides minimal wiring while also allowing for complete input flexibility.

Built on yup and react-input-message.

Install

npm i -S react-formal yup

(don't like the yup but like how the form works? Try: topeka)

Use

For more complete api documentations, live examples, and getting started guide check out the documentation site.

react-formal uses a yup schema to update and validate form values. It treats the form like an input (representing an object) with a value and onChange. The form can be controlled or uncontrolled as well, just like a normal React input.

var yup = require('yup')
  , Form = require('react-formal')

var modelSchema = yup.object({
        name: yup.object({
            first: yup.string().required('Name is required'),
            last: yup.string().required('Name is required')
        }),
        dateOfBirth: yup.date()
            .max(new Date(), 'You can be born in the future!')
    })

// ...in a component
render() {
    return (
        <Form
            schema={modelSchema}
            value={this.state.model}
            onChange={model => this.setState({ model })}
        >
            <fieldset>
                <legend>Personal Details</legend>

                <Form.Field name='name.first'/>
                <Form.Message for='name.first'/>

                <Form.Field name='name.last'/>
                <Form.Message for='name.last'/>

                <Form.Field name='dateOfBirth'/>
                <Form.Message for='dateOfBirth'/>
            </fieldset>
            <Form.Submit type='submit'>Submit</Form.Submit>
        </Form>
    )
}

100
Md Tasmidur Rahman3 Ratings0 Reviews
I am a developer.i have skill in java,android,php,javascript,mysql database
November 25, 2020

