Simple form validation for React
npm install react-form-with-constraints
Check the changelog for breaking changes and fixes between releases.
⚠️ Client side validation is cosmetic, you should not rely on it to enforce security
<form>
<label for="email">Email:</label>
<input type="email" id="email" required>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</form>
The
required HTML5 attribute specifies that the user must fill in a value,
type="email" checks that the entered text looks like an email address.
Resources:
<FieldFeedback when="valueMissing">My custom error message</FieldFeedback>
<FieldFeedback when={value => ...}>
<FieldFeedback ... warning>,
<FieldFeedback ... info>
react-form-with-constraints-bootstrap
react-form-with-constraints-material-ui
react-form-with-constraints-native
<input type="password" name="password"
value={this.state.password} onChange={this.handleChange}
required pattern=".{5,}" />
<FieldFeedbacks for="password">
<FieldFeedback when="valueMissing" />
<FieldFeedback when="patternMismatch">
Should be at least 5 characters long
</FieldFeedback>
<FieldFeedback when={value => !/\d/.test(value)} warning>
Should contain numbers
</FieldFeedback>
<FieldFeedback when={value => !/[a-z]/.test(value)} warning>
Should contain small letters
</FieldFeedback>
<FieldFeedback when={value => !/[A-Z]/.test(value)} warning>
Should contain capital letters
</FieldFeedback>
</FieldFeedbacks>
CodePen basic Password example: https://codepen.io/tkrotoff/pen/BRGdqL (CodeSandbox version)
React Native example (React classes):
|iOS
|Android
Other examples from the examples directory:
The API works the same way as React Router:
<Router>
<Route exact path="/" component={Home} />
<Route path="/news" component={NewsFeed} />
</Router>
It is also inspired by AngularJS ngMessages.
If you had to implement validation yourself, you would end up with a global object that tracks errors for each field.
react-form-with-constraints works similarly.
It uses React context to share the
FieldsStore object across
FieldFeedbacks and
FieldFeedback.
The API reads like this: "for field when constraint violation display feedback", example:
<FieldFeedbacks for="password">
<FieldFeedback when="valueMissing" />
<FieldFeedback when="patternMismatch">Should be at least 5 characters long</FieldFeedback>
</FieldFeedbacks>
for field "password"
when constraint violation "valueMissing" display <the HTML5 error message (*)>
when constraint violation "patternMismatch" display "Should be at least 5 characters long"
Async support works as follow:
<FieldFeedbacks for="username">
<Async
promise={checkUsernameAvailability} /* Function that returns a promise */
then={available => available ?
<FieldFeedback key="1" info style={{color: 'green'}}>Username available</FieldFeedback> :
<FieldFeedback key="2">Username already taken, choose another</FieldFeedback>
// Why key=*? Needed otherwise React gets buggy when the user rapidly changes the field
}
/>
</FieldFeedbacks>
Trigger validation:
function MyForm() {
const form = useRef(null);
async function handleChange({ target }) {
// Validates only the given fields and returns Promise<Field[]>
await form.current.validateFields(target);
}
async function handleSubmit(e) {
e.preventDefault();
// Validates the non-dirty fields and returns Promise<Field[]>
await form.current.validateForm();
if (form.current.isValid()) console.log('The form is valid');
else console.log('The form is invalid');
}
return (
<FormWithConstraints ref={form} onSubmit={handleSubmit} noValidate>
<input
name="username"
onChange={handleChange}
required minLength={3}
/>
<FieldFeedbacks for="username">
<FieldFeedback when="tooShort">Too short</FieldFeedback>
<Async
promise={checkUsernameAvailability}
then={available => available ?
<FieldFeedback key="1" info style={{color: 'green'}}>Username available</FieldFeedback> :
<FieldFeedback key="2">Username already taken, choose another</FieldFeedback>
}
/>
<FieldFeedback when="*" />
</FieldFeedbacks>
</FormWithConstraints>
);
}
Important note:
If a field (i.e an
<input>) does not have a matching
FieldFeedbacks, the library won't known about this field (and thus won't perform validation).
The field name should match
FieldFeedbacks.for:
<input name="MY_FIELD" ...>
<FieldFeedbacks for="MY_FIELD">
...
</FieldFeedbacks>
for: string => reference to a
name attribute (e.g
<input name="username">), should be unique to the current form
stop?: 'first' | 'first-error' | 'first-warning' | 'first-info' | 'no' =>
when to stop rendering
FieldFeedbacks, by default stops at the first error encountered (
FieldFeedbacks order matters)
Note: you can place
FieldFeedbacks anywhere, have as many as you want for the same
field, nest them, mix them with
FieldFeedback... Example:
<input name="username" ... />
<FieldFeedbacks for="username" stop="first-warning">
<FieldFeedbacks>
<FieldFeedback ... />
<Async ... />
<FieldFeedbacks stop="first-info">
...
</FieldFeedbacks>
</FieldFeedbacks>
<FieldFeedback ... />
<Async ... />
</FieldFeedbacks>
<FieldFeedbacks for="username" stop="no">
...
</FieldFeedbacks>
when?:
ValidityState as a string => HTML5 constraint violation name
'*' => matches any HTML5 constraint violation
'valid' => displays the feedback only if the field is valid
(value: string) => boolean => custom constraint
error?: boolean => treats the feedback as an error (default)
warning?: boolean => treats the feedback as a warning
info?: boolean => treats the feedback as an info
children => what to display when the constraint matches; if missing, displays the HTML5 error message if any
Async<T> => Async version of
FieldFeedback (similar API as react-promise)
promise: (value: string) => Promise<T> => a promise you want to wait for
pending?: React.ReactNode => runs when promise is pending
then?: (value: T) => React.ReactNode => runs when promise is resolved
catch?: (reason: any) => React.ReactNode => runs when promise is rejected
validateFields(...inputsOrNames: Array<Input | string>): Promise<Field[]> =>
Should be called when a
field changes, will re-render the proper
FieldFeedbacks (and update the internal
FieldsStore).
Without arguments, all fields (
$('[name]')) are validated.
validateFieldsWithoutFeedback(...inputsOrNames: Array<Input | string>): Promise<Field[]> =>
Validates only all non-dirty fields (won't re-validate fields that have been already validated with
validateFields()),
If you want to force re-validate all fields, use
validateFields().
Might be renamed to
validateNonDirtyFieldsOnly() or
validateFieldsNotDirtyOnly() in the future?
validateForm(): Promise<Field[]> =>
Same as
validateFieldsWithoutFeedback() without arguments, typically called before to submit the
form.
Might be removed in the future?
isValid(): boolean => should be called after
validateFields(),
validateFieldsWithoutFeedback() or
validateForm(), indicates if the fields are valid
hasFeedbacks(): boolean => indicates if any of the fields have any kind of feedback
resetFields(...inputsOrNames: Array<Input | string>): Field[] =>
Resets the given fields and re-render the proper
FieldFeedbacks.
Without arguments, all fields (
$('[name]')) are reset.
Field =>
{
name: string;
validations: { // FieldFeedbackValidation[]
key: number;
type: 'error' | 'warning' | 'info' | 'whenValid';
show: boolean | undefined;
}[];
isValid: () => boolean
}
If you want to style
<input>, use
<Input> instead: it will add classes
is-pending,
has-errors,
has-warnings,
has-infos and/or
is-valid on
<input> when the field is validated.
Example:
<Input name="username" /> can generate
<input name="username" class="has-errors has-warnings">
FYI
react-form-with-constraints-bootstrap and
react-form-with-constraints-material-ui already style the fields to match their respective frameworks.
react-form-with-constraints needs
ValidityState which is supported by all modern browsers and IE 11.
It also needs a polyfill such as core-js to support IE 11, see React JavaScript Environment Requirements.
You can use HTML5 attributes like
type="email",
required,
minlength...
<label htmlFor="email">Email</label>
<input type="email" name="email" id="email"
value={this.state.email} onChange={this.handleChange}
required />
<FieldFeedbacks for="email">
<FieldFeedback when="*" />
</FieldFeedbacks>
...and/or rely on
when functions:
<label htmlFor="email">Email</label>
<input name="email" id="email"
value={this.state.email} onChange={this.handleChange} />
<FieldFeedbacks for="email">
<FieldFeedback when={value => value.length === 0}>Please fill out this field.</FieldFeedback>
<FieldFeedback when={value => !/\S+@\S+/.test(value)}>Invalid email address.</FieldFeedback>
</FieldFeedbacks>
In the last case you will have to manage translations yourself (see SignUp example).
Files inside
lib/ (package.json
"module": "lib/index.js").
A recent browser or Node.js is required or you will need to transpile the react-form-with-constraints source code using Babel (or TypeScript tsc).
Several advantages:
"sideEffects": false with
"module": ... generates a smaller bundle thanks to tree shaking
For this to work, do not exclude
node_modules from your webpack configuration, example:
// webpack.config.js
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.jsx?$/,
//exclude: /node_modules/,
// [Babel should not transpile core-js](https://github.com/zloirock/core-js/issues/514#issuecomment-476533317)
exclude: /\/core-js/,
loader: 'babel-loader'
}
]
}
// babel.config.js
module.exports = {
presets: [
[
'@babel/preset-env',
{
useBuiltIns: 'entry',
corejs: 3
}
],
'@babel/preset-react'
],
plugins: []
};
Classic ES5 transpilation, files inside
lib-es5/ (package.json
"main": "lib-es5/index.js").
No tree shaking.
Files inside
dist/.
Typical use is with
<script src="react-form-with-constraints.production.min.js"> inside your index.html.
A good use case is CodePen, files are generated by Rollup.
type="hidden",
readonly or
disabled input won't trigger any HTML5 form constraint validation like
required, see https://codepen.io/tkrotoff/pen/gdjVNv