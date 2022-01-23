Simple form validation for React

Installation: npm install react-form-with-constraints

CDN: https://unpkg.com/react-form-with-constraints/dist/

Check the changelog for breaking changes and fixes between releases.

Introduction: what is HTML5 form validation?

⚠️ Client side validation is cosmetic, you should not rely on it to enforce security

< form > < label for = "email" > Email: </ label > < input type = "email" id = "email" required > < button type = "submit" > Submit </ button > </ form >

The required HTML5 attribute specifies that the user must fill in a value, type="email" checks that the entered text looks like an email address.

Resources:

What react-form-with-constraints brings

Minimal API and footprint

Unobtrusive: easy to adapt regular React code

HTML5 error messages personalization: <FieldFeedback when="valueMissing">My custom error message</FieldFeedback>

Custom constraints: <FieldFeedback when={value => ...}>

Warnings and infos: <FieldFeedback ... warning> , <FieldFeedback ... info>

, Async validation

No dependency beside React (no Redux, MobX...)

Re-render only what's necessary

Easily extendable

Bootstrap styling with npm package react-form-with-constraints-bootstrap

Material-UI integration with npm package react-form-with-constraints-material-ui

Support for React Native with npm package react-form-with-constraints-native

...

<input type= "password" name= "password" value={ this .state.password} onChange={ this .handleChange} required pattern= ".{5,}" /> < FieldFeedbacks for = "password" > < FieldFeedback when = "valueMissing" /> < FieldFeedback when = "patternMismatch" > Should be at least 5 characters long </ FieldFeedback > < FieldFeedback when = {value => !/\d/.test(value)} warning> Should contain numbers </ FieldFeedback > < FieldFeedback when = {value => !/[a-z]/.test(value)} warning> Should contain small letters </ FieldFeedback > < FieldFeedback when = {value => !/[A-Z]/.test(value)} warning> Should contain capital letters </ FieldFeedback > </ FieldFeedbacks >

Examples

How it works

The API works the same way as React Router:

<Router> < Route exact path = "/" component = {Home} /> < Route path = "/news" component = {NewsFeed} /> </ Router >

It is also inspired by AngularJS ngMessages.

If you had to implement validation yourself, you would end up with a global object that tracks errors for each field. react-form-with-constraints works similarly. It uses React context to share the FieldsStore object across FieldFeedbacks and FieldFeedback .

API

The API reads like this: "for field when constraint violation display feedback", example:

<FieldFeedbacks for = "password" > < FieldFeedback when = "valueMissing" /> < FieldFeedback when = "patternMismatch" > Should be at least 5 characters long </ FieldFeedback > </ FieldFeedbacks >

for field "password" when constraint violation "valueMissing" display <the HTML5 error message (*)> when constraint violation "patternMismatch" display "Should be at least 5 characters long"

(*) element.validationMessage

Async support works as follow:

<FieldFeedbacks for = "username" > < Async promise = {checkUsernameAvailability} /* Function that returns a promise */ then = {available => available ? < FieldFeedback key = "1" info style = {{color: ' green '}}> Username available </ FieldFeedback > : < FieldFeedback key = "2" > Username already taken, choose another </ FieldFeedback > // Why key=*? Needed otherwise React gets buggy when the user rapidly changes the field } /> </ FieldFeedbacks >

Trigger validation:

function MyForm ( ) { const form = useRef( null ); async function handleChange ( { target } ) { await form.current.validateFields(target); } async function handleSubmit ( e ) { e.preventDefault(); await form.current.validateForm(); if (form.current.isValid()) console .log( 'The form is valid' ); else console .log( 'The form is invalid' ); } return ( <FormWithConstraints ref={form} onSubmit={handleSubmit} noValidate> <input name="username" onChange={handleChange} required minLength={3} /> <FieldFeedbacks for="username"> <FieldFeedback when="tooShort">Too short</FieldFeedback> <Async promise={checkUsernameAvailability} then={available => available ? <FieldFeedback key="1" info style={{color: 'green'}}>Username available</FieldFeedback> : <FieldFeedback key="2">Username already taken, choose another</FieldFeedback> } /> <FieldFeedback when="*" /> </FieldFeedbacks> </FormWithConstraints> ); }

Important note:

If a field (i.e an <input> ) does not have a matching FieldFeedbacks , the library won't known about this field (and thus won't perform validation). The field name should match FieldFeedbacks.for :

<input name= "MY_FIELD" ...> < FieldFeedbacks for = "MY_FIELD" > ... </ FieldFeedbacks >

FieldFeedbacks for: string => reference to a name attribute (e.g <input name="username"> ), should be unique to the current form stop?: 'first' | 'first-error' | 'first-warning' | 'first-info' | 'no' => when to stop rendering FieldFeedback s, by default stops at the first error encountered ( FieldFeedback s order matters) Note: you can place FieldFeedbacks anywhere, have as many as you want for the same field , nest them, mix them with FieldFeedback ... Example: <input name= "username" ... /> <FieldFeedbacks for="username" stop="first-warning"> <FieldFeedbacks> <FieldFeedback ... /> <Async ... /> <FieldFeedbacks stop="first-info"> ... </FieldFeedbacks> </FieldFeedbacks> <FieldFeedback ... /> <Async ... /> </FieldFeedbacks> <FieldFeedbacks for="username" stop="no"> ... </FieldFeedbacks>

FieldFeedback when? : ValidityState as a string => HTML5 constraint violation name '*' => matches any HTML5 constraint violation 'valid' => displays the feedback only if the field is valid (value: string) => boolean => custom constraint error?: boolean => treats the feedback as an error (default) warning?: boolean => treats the feedback as a warning info?: boolean => treats the feedback as an info children => what to display when the constraint matches; if missing, displays the HTML5 error message if any

Async<T> => Async version of FieldFeedback (similar API as react-promise) promise: (value: string) => Promise<T> => a promise you want to wait for pending?: React.ReactNode => runs when promise is pending then?: (value: T) => React.ReactNode => runs when promise is resolved catch?: (reason: any) => React.ReactNode => runs when promise is rejected

FormWithConstraints validateFields(...inputsOrNames: Array<Input | string>): Promise<Field[]> => Should be called when a field changes, will re-render the proper FieldFeedback s (and update the internal FieldsStore ). Without arguments, all fields ( $('[name]') ) are validated. validateFieldsWithoutFeedback(...inputsOrNames: Array<Input | string>): Promise<Field[]> => Validates only all non-dirty fields (won't re-validate fields that have been already validated with validateFields() ), If you want to force re-validate all fields, use validateFields() . Might be renamed to validateNonDirtyFieldsOnly() or validateFieldsNotDirtyOnly() in the future? validateForm(): Promise<Field[]> => Same as validateFieldsWithoutFeedback() without arguments, typically called before to submit the form . Might be removed in the future? isValid(): boolean => should be called after validateFields() , validateFieldsWithoutFeedback() or validateForm() , indicates if the fields are valid hasFeedbacks(): boolean => indicates if any of the fields have any kind of feedback resetFields(...inputsOrNames: Array<Input | string>): Field[] => Resets the given fields and re-render the proper FieldFeedback s. Without arguments, all fields ( $('[name]') ) are reset. Field => { name: string ; validations: { key: number ; type : 'error' | 'warning' | 'info' | 'whenValid' ; show: boolean | undefined ; }[]; isValid: () => boolean }

Input If you want to style <input> , use <Input> instead: it will add classes is-pending , has-errors , has-warnings , has-infos and/or is-valid on <input> when the field is validated. Example: <Input name="username" /> can generate <input name="username" class="has-errors has-warnings"> FYI react-form-with-constraints-bootstrap and react-form-with-constraints-material-ui already style the fields to match their respective frameworks.

Browser support

react-form-with-constraints needs ValidityState which is supported by all modern browsers and IE 11. It also needs a polyfill such as core-js to support IE 11, see React JavaScript Environment Requirements.

You can use HTML5 attributes like type="email" , required , minlength ...

<label htmlFor= "email" >Email< /label> <input type="email" name="email" id="email" value={this.state.email} onChange={this.handleChange} required / > < FieldFeedbacks for = "email" > < FieldFeedback when = "*" /> </ FieldFeedbacks >

...and/or rely on when functions:

<label htmlFor= "email" >Email< /label> <input name="email" id="email" value={this.state.email} onChange={this.handleChange} / > < FieldFeedbacks for = "email" > < FieldFeedback when = {value => value.length === 0}>Please fill out this field. </ FieldFeedback > < FieldFeedback when = {value => !/\S+@\S+/.test(value)}>Invalid email address. </ FieldFeedback > </ FieldFeedbacks >

In the last case you will have to manage translations yourself (see SignUp example).

How to consume the npm packages?

ESNext (currently ES2018) + ES modules

Files inside lib/ (package.json "module": "lib/index.js" ).

A recent browser or Node.js is required or you will need to transpile the react-form-with-constraints source code using Babel (or TypeScript tsc).

Several advantages:

The combine use of "sideEffects": false with "module": ... generates a smaller bundle thanks to tree shaking

with generates a smaller bundle thanks to tree shaking You can transpile react-form-with-constraints source code with your Babel's preset-env and Browserslist configuration

For this to work, do not exclude node_modules from your webpack configuration, example:

module : { rules : [ { test : /\.jsx?$/ , exclude : /\/core-js/ , loader : 'babel-loader' } ] }

module .exports = { presets : [ [ '@babel/preset-env' , { useBuiltIns : 'entry' , corejs : 3 } ], '@babel/preset-react' ], plugins : [] };

ES5 + CommonJS

Classic ES5 transpilation, files inside lib-es5/ (package.json "main": "lib-es5/index.js" ). No tree shaking.

UMD (Universal Module Definition) + ES5

Files inside dist/ . Typical use is with <script src="react-form-with-constraints.production.min.js"> inside your index.html.

A good use case is CodePen, files are generated by Rollup.

Notes