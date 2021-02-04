Simple form validation component for react forms inspired by formsy-react
Default validation rules:
Some rules can accept extra parameter, example:
<YourValidationInput
{...someProps}
validators={['minNumber:0', 'maxNumber:255', 'matchRegexp:^[0-9]$']}
/>
import React from 'react';
import { ValidatorComponent } from 'react-form-validator-core';
class TextValidator extends ValidatorComponent {
render() {
const { errorMessages, validators, requiredError, validatorListener, ...rest } = this.props;
return (
<div>
<input
{...rest}
ref={(r) => { this.input = r; }}
/>
{this.errorText()}
</div>
);
}
errorText() {
const { isValid } = this.state;
if (isValid) {
return null;
}
return (
<div style={{ color: 'red' }}>
{this.getErrorMessage()}
</div>
);
}
}
export default TextValidator;
...
import { ValidatorForm } from 'react-form-validator-core';
...
render() {
return (
<ValidatorForm
ref="form"
onSubmit={this.handleSubmit}
>
<TextValidator
onChange={this.handleChange}
name="email"
value={email}
validators={['required', 'isEmail']}
errorMessages={['this field is required', 'email is not valid']}
/>
<button type="submit">submit</button>
</ValidatorForm>
);
}
...
class FileValidator extends ValidatorComponent {
render() {
const { errorMessages, validators, requiredError, validatorListener, value, ...rest } = this.props;
return (
<div>
<input type="file" {...rest}>
{this.errorText()}
</div>
);
}
errorText() {
const { isValid } = this.state;
if (isValid) {
return null;
}
return <div style={{ color: "red" }}>{this.getErrorMessage()}</div>;
}
}
export default FileValidator;
...
import { ValidatorForm } from 'react-form-validator-core';
...
render() {
return (
<ValidatorForm
ref="form"
onSubmit={this.handleSubmit}
>
<FileValidator
onChange={this.handleChange}
name="file"
type="file"
value={file}
validators={['isFile', 'maxFileSize:' + 1 * 1024 * 1024, 'allowedExtensions:image/png,image/jpeg']}
errorMessages={['File is not valid', 'Size must not exceed 1MB', 'Only png and jpeg']}
/>
<button type="submit">submit</button>
</ValidatorForm>
);
}
...
ValidatorForm.addValidationRule('isPasswordMatch', (value) => {
if (value !== this.state.user.password) {
return false;
}
return true;
});
Get them
ValidatorForm.getValidationRule('isPasswordMatch');
Remove them
ValidatorForm.removeValidationRule('isPasswordMatch');
And check is validation rule already in list
ValidatorForm.hasValidationRule('isPasswordMatch');
Breaking changes was introduced in order to avoid legacy context. You should change
render method of your input components to
renderValidatorComponent.
Before:
import React from 'react';
import { ValidatorComponent } from 'react-form-validator-core';
class TextValidator extends ValidatorComponent {
render() {
// return your validated component
}
}
export default TextValidator;
After:
import React from 'react';
import { ValidatorComponent } from 'react-form-validator-core';
class TextValidator extends ValidatorComponent {
renderValidatorComponent() {
// return your validated component
}
}
export default TextValidator;
|Prop
|Required
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|onSubmit
|true
|function
|Callback for form that fires when all validations are passed
|instantValidate
|false
|bool
|true
|If true, form will be validated after each field change. If false, form will be validated only after clicking submit button.
|onError
|false
|function
|Callback for form that fires when some of validations are not passed. It will return array of elements which not valid.
|debounceTime
|false
|number
|0
|Debounce time for validation i.e. your validation will run after
debounceTime ms when you stop changing your input
|Name
|Params
|Return
|Description
|resetValidations
|Reset validation messages for all validated inputs
|isFormValid
|dryRun: bool (default true)
|Promise
|Get form validation state in a Promise (
true if whole form is valid). Run with
dryRun = false to show validation errors on form
|Name
|Params
|Return
|Description
|addValidationRule
|name: string, callback: function
|Add new validation rule
|getValidationRule
|name: string
|function
|Get validation rule by name
|hasValidationRule
|name: string
|bool
|Check if rule exsits
|removeValidationRule
|name: string
|Remove validation rule
|Prop
|Required
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|validators
|false
|array
|Array of validators. See list of default validators above.
|errorMessages
|false
|array
|Array of error messages. Order of messages should be the same as
validators prop.
|name
|true
|string
|Name of input
|validatorListener
|false
|function
|It triggers after each validation. It will return
true or
false
|withRequiredValidator
|false
|bool
|Allow to use
required validator in any validation trigger, not only form submit
|containerProps
|false
|object
|Allow to customize input wrapper
div
|Name
|Params
|Return
|Description
|getErrorMessage
|Get error validation message
|validate
|value: any, includeRequired: bool
|Run validation for current component
|isValid
|bool
|Return current validation state
|makeInvalid
|Set invalid validation state
|makeValid
|Set valid validation state
This component covers all my needs, but feel free to contribute.