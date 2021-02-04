Validation component for react forms

Simple form validation component for react forms inspired by formsy-react

Default validation rules:

matchRegexp

isEmail

isEmpty

required

trim

isNumber

isFloat

isPositive

minNumber

maxNumber

minFloat

maxFloat

isString

minStringLength

maxStringLength

maxFileSize

allowedExtensions

Some rules can accept extra parameter, example:

<YourValidationInput {...someProps} validators={[ 'minNumber:0' , 'maxNumber:255' , 'matchRegexp:^[0-9]$' ]} />

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { ValidatorComponent } from 'react-form-validator-core' ; class TextValidator extends ValidatorComponent { render() { const { errorMessages, validators, requiredError, validatorListener, ...rest } = this .props; return ( < div > < input { ...rest } ref = {(r) => { this.input = r; }} /> {this.errorText()} </ div > ); } errorText() { const { isValid } = this.state; if (isValid) { return null; } return ( < div style = {{ color: ' red ' }}> {this.getErrorMessage()} </ div > ); } } export default TextValidator;

... import { ValidatorForm } from 'react-form-validator-core' ; ... render() { return ( < ValidatorForm ref = "form" onSubmit = {this.handleSubmit} > < TextValidator onChange = {this.handleChange} name = "email" value = {email} validators = {[ ' required ', ' isEmail ']} errorMessages = {[ ' this field is required ', ' email is not valid ']} /> < button type = "submit" > submit </ button > </ ValidatorForm > ); } ...

class FileValidator extends ValidatorComponent { render() { const { errorMessages, validators, requiredError, validatorListener, value, ...rest } = this .props; return ( <div> <input type="file" {...rest}> {this.errorText()} </div> ); } errorText() { const { isValid } = this.state; if (isValid) { return null; } return <div style={{ color: "red" }}>{this.getErrorMessage()}</div>; } } export default FileValidator; ... import { ValidatorForm } from 'react-form-validator-core'; ... render() { return ( <ValidatorForm ref="form" onSubmit={this.handleSubmit} > <FileValidator onChange={this.handleChange} name="file" type="file" value={file} validators={['isFile', 'maxFileSize:' + 1 * 1024 * 1024, 'allowedExtensions:image/png,image/jpeg']} errorMessages={['File is not valid', 'Size must not exceed 1MB', 'Only png and jpeg']} /> <button type="submit">submit</button> </ValidatorForm> ); } ...

You can add your own rules

ValidatorForm.addValidationRule( 'isPasswordMatch' , (value) => { if (value !== this .state.user.password) { return false ; } return true ; });

Get them

ValidatorForm.getValidationRule( 'isPasswordMatch' );

Remove them

ValidatorForm.removeValidationRule( 'isPasswordMatch' );

And check is validation rule already in list

ValidatorForm.hasValidationRule( 'isPasswordMatch' );

Migration guide

From 0.x to 1.x

Breaking changes was introduced in order to avoid legacy context. You should change render method of your input components to renderValidatorComponent .

Before:

import React from 'react' ; import { ValidatorComponent } from 'react-form-validator-core' ; class TextValidator extends ValidatorComponent { render() { } } export default TextValidator;

After:

import React from 'react' ; import { ValidatorComponent } from 'react-form-validator-core' ; class TextValidator extends ValidatorComponent { renderValidatorComponent() { } } export default TextValidator;

API

ValidatorForm

Props

Prop Required Type Default value Description onSubmit true function Callback for form that fires when all validations are passed instantValidate false bool true If true, form will be validated after each field change. If false, form will be validated only after clicking submit button. onError false function Callback for form that fires when some of validations are not passed. It will return array of elements which not valid. debounceTime false number 0 Debounce time for validation i.e. your validation will run after debounceTime ms when you stop changing your input

Instance methods (via ref)

Name Params Return Description resetValidations Reset validation messages for all validated inputs isFormValid dryRun: bool (default true) Promise Get form validation state in a Promise ( true if whole form is valid). Run with dryRun = false to show validation errors on form

Static methods (via class)

Name Params Return Description addValidationRule name: string, callback: function Add new validation rule getValidationRule name: string function Get validation rule by name hasValidationRule name: string bool Check if rule exsits removeValidationRule name: string Remove validation rule

Props

Prop Required Type Default value Description validators false array Array of validators. See list of default validators above. errorMessages false array Array of error messages. Order of messages should be the same as validators prop. name true string Name of input validatorListener false function It triggers after each validation. It will return true or false withRequiredValidator false bool Allow to use required validator in any validation trigger, not only form submit containerProps false object Allow to customize input wrapper div

Methods

Name Params Return Description getErrorMessage Get error validation message validate value: any, includeRequired: bool Run validation for current component isValid bool Return current validation state makeInvalid Set invalid validation state makeValid Set valid validation state

Implementations

Contributing

This component covers all my needs, but feel free to contribute.