A simple react stepper component for multi-step forms inspired by the Stepper component from Material-UI.
For examples of react-form-stepper go to: https://m0ky.github.io/react-form-stepper/.
Install the library by running:
npm install react-form-stepper --save
or
yarn add react-form-stepper
import { Stepper } from 'react-form-stepper';
There are 2 possible ways of defining the steps in the Stepper component:
steps prop
Stepper as a HOC with
Step as children
<Stepper
steps={[{ label: 'Step 1' }, { label: 'Step 2' }, { label: 'Step 3' }]}
activeStep={2}
/>
<Stepper activeStep={1}>
<Step label="Children Step 1" />
<Step label="Children Step 2" />
<Step label="Children Step 3" />
</Stepper>
When developing an SSR application with a framework like
Next.js you might face your console being polluted with the following message
Warning: [JSS] Rule is not linked. Missing sheet option "link: true". caused by the underlying dependency
react-jss.
A workaround is to use the
dynamic import module like in the example below.
// CustomStepper.js
const CustomStepper = () => {
return <Stepper steps={[{ label: 'Step 1' }, { label: 'Step 2' }]} activeStep={1} />;
};
export default CustomStepper;
// MultiStepForm.js
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic';
const StepperComponent = dynamic(() => import('./CustomStepper'), {
ssr: false,
});
|Props
|Options
|Default
|Description
|steps
|[StepsDTO]
|none
|Array of objecst defining the steps
|activeStep
|number
|0
|Value defining the active step
|connectorStateColors
|boolean
|false
|Use different colors for connector lines based on adjacent steps state
|className
|string
|none
|Add css classes to the Stepper component
|stepClassName
|string
|none
|Add css classes to Step components
|hideConnectors
|boolean |'inactive'
|false
|Value defining connectors visibility
|nonLinear
|boolean
|false
|Allow users to enter the flow at any point
|styleConfig
|StepStyleDTO
|---
|Object containing Step style defaults
|connectorStyleConfig
|ConnectorStyleProps
|---
|Object containing Connector style defaults
|Props
|Options
|Default
|Description
|disabledColor
|string
|'#bdbdbd'
|Define the disabled connector line color
|activeColor
|string
|'#ed1d24'
|Define the active connector line color
|completedColor
|string
|'#a10308'
|Define the completed connector line color
|size
|React.ReactText
|1
|Define the thickness of the connector line
|stepSize
|React.ReactText
|'2em'
|Value defaulting to the step size, used to calculate the padded space between the step and connector line start
|style
|string
|'solid'
|Define the style of the connector line
|Props
|Options
|Default
|Description
|label
|string
|''
|Value to be displayed under each step
|active
|boolean
|false
|Value to indicate should the step be displayed as active
|completed
|boolean
|false
|Value to indicate should the step be displayed as completed
|Props
|Options
|Default
|Description
|activeBgColor
|string
|'#ed1d24'
|Define the background color for active steps
|activeTextColor
|string
|'#ffffff'
|Define the text color for active steps
|completedBgColor
|string
|'#a10308'
|Define the background color for completed steps
|completedTextColor
|string
|'#ffffff'
|Define the background color for completed steps
|inactiveBgColor
|string
|'#e0e0e0'
|Define the background color for inactive steps
|inactiveTextColor
|string
|'#ffffff'
|Define the background color for inactive steps
|size
|string or number
|'2em'
|Value representing the
width and
height of the step
|circleFontSize
|string or number
|'1rem'
|Font size of the step content
|labelFontSize
|string or number
|'0.875rem'
|Font size of step labels
|borderRadius
|string or number
|'50%'
|Step border radius
|fontWeight
|string or number
|500
|Step label font weight
|Props
|Options
|Default
|Description
|label
|string
|''
|Value to be displayed under each step
|active
|boolean
|false
|Value to indicate should the step be displayed as active
|completed
|boolean
|false
|Value to indicate should the step be displayed as completed
|index
|number
|0
|Index value of the step
|className
|string
|none
|Add css classes to the Step component
|children
|React.ReactNode
|Step index
|Value inside the step