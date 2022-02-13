A simple react stepper component for multi-step forms inspired by the Stepper component from Material-UI.

Examples

For examples of react-form-stepper go to: https://m0ky.github.io/react-form-stepper/.

Getting started

Install the library by running:

npm install react-form-stepper --save

or

yarn add react-form-stepper

Usage

import { Stepper } from 'react-form-stepper' ;

There are 2 possible ways of defining the steps in the Stepper component:

Using the steps prop

prop Using the Stepper as a HOC with Step as children

Using the steps prop

<Stepper steps={[{ label : 'Step 1' }, { label : 'Step 2' }, { label : 'Step 3' }]} activeStep={ 2 } />

Using the Stepper as a HOC with Step as children

<Stepper activeStep={ 1 }> <Step label="Children Step 1" /> <Step label="Children Step 2" /> <Step label="Children Step 3" /> </Stepper>

Using with SSR

When developing an SSR application with a framework like Next.js you might face your console being polluted with the following message Warning: [JSS] Rule is not linked. Missing sheet option "link: true". caused by the underlying dependency react-jss . A workaround is to use the dynamic import module like in the example below.

const CustomStepper = () => { return < Stepper steps = {[{ label: ' Step 1 ' }, { label: ' Step 2 ' }]} activeStep = {1} /> ; }; export default CustomStepper;

import dynamic from 'next/dynamic' ; const StepperComponent = dynamic( () => import ( './CustomStepper' ), { ssr : false , });

Stepper props

Props Options Default Description steps [StepsDTO] none Array of objecst defining the steps activeStep number 0 Value defining the active step connectorStateColors boolean false Use different colors for connector lines based on adjacent steps state className string none Add css classes to the Stepper component stepClassName string none Add css classes to Step components hideConnectors boolean |'inactive' false Value defining connectors visibility nonLinear boolean false Allow users to enter the flow at any point styleConfig StepStyleDTO --- Object containing Step style defaults connectorStyleConfig ConnectorStyleProps --- Object containing Connector style defaults

ConnectorStyleProps

Props Options Default Description disabledColor string '#bdbdbd' Define the disabled connector line color activeColor string '#ed1d24' Define the active connector line color completedColor string '#a10308' Define the completed connector line color size React.ReactText 1 Define the thickness of the connector line stepSize React.ReactText '2em' Value defaulting to the step size, used to calculate the padded space between the step and connector line start style string 'solid' Define the style of the connector line

StepsDTO

Props Options Default Description label string '' Value to be displayed under each step active boolean false Value to indicate should the step be displayed as active completed boolean false Value to indicate should the step be displayed as completed

StepStyleDTO

Props Options Default Description activeBgColor string '#ed1d24' Define the background color for active steps activeTextColor string '#ffffff' Define the text color for active steps completedBgColor string '#a10308' Define the background color for completed steps completedTextColor string '#ffffff' Define the background color for completed steps inactiveBgColor string '#e0e0e0' Define the background color for inactive steps inactiveTextColor string '#ffffff' Define the background color for inactive steps size string or number '2em' Value representing the width and height of the step circleFontSize string or number '1rem' Font size of the step content labelFontSize string or number '0.875rem' Font size of step labels borderRadius string or number '50%' Step border radius fontWeight string or number 500 Step label font weight

Step props