An expressive and intuitive form builder for React, in the style of Rails'
form_for
var React = require('react')
var {Form, Fields, Field} = require('react-form-for')
var {ListEditor} = require('react-form-for').Components
var DateField = require('./date-field')
var languages = require('./languages')
var ExampleForm = React.createClass({
getInitialState: function() {
return {value: {}}
},
handleChange: function(updatedValue) {
this.setState({value: updatedValue})
},
renderLanguageSelectOptions: function() {
return languages.map((name) =>
<option key={name} value={name}>{name}</option>
)
},
render: function() {
var {value} = this.state
var onChange = this.handleChange
return (
<Form for={value} onChange={this.handleChange}>
<h2>A Beautiful Form</h2>
<Field for="name" autofocus />
<Field
for="birthday"
component={<DateField className="on-a-date" />}
help="Choose a date"
/>
<Field for="language" type="select">
{this.renderLanguageSelectOptions()}
</Field>
<div className="panel collapsible">
<Fields for="address">
<Field for="street" />
<Field for="town" />
<Field for="state" />
</Fields>
</div>
<List for="members" component={ListEditor}>
<Field for="name" />
<Field for="age" />
<Field for="occupation" />
</List>
</Form>
)
}
})
React.render(<ExampleForm />, document.body)
A possible implementation of the
DateField from the example above:
var React = require('react')
var DateField = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<div>
<label>
{this.props.label}
<input
type="date"
value={this.props.value}
onChange={this.props.onChange}
/>
</label>
<span>{this.props.help}</span>
</div>
)
}
})
module.exports = DateField
Note the use of the important props
value,
onChange and
label which are
provided by the form builder. Other props such as
help are passed through from
the
<Field /> proxy components used above.
// as long as a component takes a `value` prop (and ideally a `label` prop)
// and an `onChange` callback prop, it can be used as a react-form-for field
var Input = require('react-bootstrap/Input')
var {Form, Fields, Field} = require('react-form-for')
var ExampleForm = React.createClass({
handleChange: function(updatedValue) {
this.setState({value: updatedValue})
},
// the checkbox Field gets an Input component with different layout classes
getCheckboxComponent: function() {
return (
<Input type="checkbox" wrapperClassName="col-xs-offset-2 col-xs-10"/>
)
},
render: function() {
var formOpts = {
onChange: this.handleChange,
fieldComponent: (
<Input labelClassName="col-xs-2" wrapperClassName="col-xs-10" />
)
}
// all of these fields will be rendered as a react-bootstrap/Input
<Form for={this.state.value} {...formOpts} className="form-horizontal">
<Field for="name" />
<Field for="active" component={this.getCheckboxComponent()} />
<Fields for="financial_stuff"
<Field for="account_balance" addonBefore="$" />
</Fields>
</Form>
)
}
})
⚠️ This module is pretty new and might have some bugs, please file an issue if you encounter any problems.