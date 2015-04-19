An expressive and intuitive form builder for React, in the style of Rails' form_for

example

var React = require ( 'react' ) var {Form, Fields, Field} = require ( 'react-form-for' ) var {ListEditor} = require ( 'react-form-for' ).Components var DateField = require ( './date-field' ) var languages = require ( './languages' ) var ExampleForm = React.createClass({ getInitialState : function ( ) { return { value : {}} }, handleChange : function ( updatedValue ) { this .setState({ value : updatedValue}) }, renderLanguageSelectOptions : function ( ) { return languages.map( ( name ) => < option key = {name} value = {name} > {name} </ option > ) }, render : function ( ) { var {value} = this .state var onChange = this .handleChange return ( <Form for={value} onChange={this.handleChange}> <h2>A Beautiful Form</h2> <Field for="name" autofocus /> <Field for="birthday" component={<DateField className="on-a-date" />} help="Choose a date" /> <Field for="language" type="select"> {this.renderLanguageSelectOptions()} </Field> <div className="panel collapsible"> <Fields for="address"> <Field for="street" /> <Field for="town" /> <Field for="state" /> </Fields> </div> <List for="members" component={ListEditor}> <Field for="name" /> <Field for="age" /> <Field for="occupation" /> </List> </Form> ) } }) React.render(<ExampleForm />, document.body)

Custom field components

A possible implementation of the DateField from the example above:

var React = require ( 'react' ) var DateField = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < label > {this.props.label} < input type = "date" value = {this.props.value} onChange = {this.props.onChange} /> </ label > < span > {this.props.help} </ span > </ div > ) } }) module.exports = DateField

Note the use of the important props value , onChange and label which are provided by the form builder. Other props such as help are passed through from the <Field /> proxy components used above.

Overriding the default field component

var Input = require ( 'react-bootstrap/Input' ) var {Form, Fields, Field} = require ( 'react-form-for' ) var ExampleForm = React.createClass({ handleChange : function ( updatedValue ) { this .setState({ value : updatedValue}) }, getCheckboxComponent : function ( ) { return ( <Input type="checkbox" wrapperClassName="col-xs-offset-2 col-xs-10"/> ) }, render: function() { var formOpts = { onChange: this.handleChange, fieldComponent: ( <Input labelClassName="col-xs-2" wrapperClassName="col-xs-10" /> ) } // all of these fields will be rendered as a react-bootstrap/Input <Form for={this.state.value} {...formOpts} className="form-horizontal"> <Field for="name" /> <Field for="active" component={this.getCheckboxComponent()} /> <Fields for="financial_stuff" <Field for="account_balance" addonBefore="$" /> </Fields> </Form> ) } })

Warning

⚠️ This module is pretty new and might have some bugs, please file an issue if you encounter any problems.