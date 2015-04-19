openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rff

react-form-for

by James Friend
1.1.0 (see all)

An expressive and intuitive form builder for React in the style of Rails' form_for

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-form-for

An expressive and intuitive form builder for React, in the style of Rails' form_for

example

var React = require('react')
var {Form, Fields, Field} = require('react-form-for')
var {ListEditor} = require('react-form-for').Components

var DateField = require('./date-field')
var languages = require('./languages')

var ExampleForm = React.createClass({
  getInitialState: function() {
    return {value: {}}
  },
  handleChange: function(updatedValue) {
    this.setState({value: updatedValue})
  },
  renderLanguageSelectOptions: function() {
    return languages.map((name) =>
      <option key={name} value={name}>{name}</option>
    )
  },
  render: function() {
    var {value} = this.state
    var onChange = this.handleChange

    return (
      <Form for={value} onChange={this.handleChange}>
        <h2>A Beautiful Form</h2>
        <Field for="name" autofocus />
        <Field
          for="birthday"
          component={<DateField className="on-a-date" />}
          help="Choose a date"
        />
        <Field for="language" type="select">
          {this.renderLanguageSelectOptions()}
        </Field>
        <div className="panel collapsible">
          <Fields for="address">
            <Field for="street" />
            <Field for="town" />
            <Field for="state" />
          </Fields>
        </div>
        <List for="members" component={ListEditor}>
          <Field for="name" />
          <Field for="age" />
          <Field for="occupation" />
        </List>
      </Form>
    )
  }
})

React.render(<ExampleForm />, document.body)

Custom field components

A possible implementation of the DateField from the example above:

var React = require('react')

var DateField = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return (
      <div>
        <label>
          {this.props.label}
          <input
            type="date"
            value={this.props.value}
            onChange={this.props.onChange}
          />
        </label>
        <span>{this.props.help}</span>
      </div>
    )
  }
})

module.exports = DateField

Note the use of the important props value, onChange and label which are provided by the form builder. Other props such as help are passed through from the <Field /> proxy components used above.

Overriding the default field component

// as long as a component takes a `value` prop (and ideally a `label` prop)
// and an `onChange` callback prop, it can be used as a react-form-for field
var Input = require('react-bootstrap/Input')
var {Form, Fields, Field} = require('react-form-for')

var ExampleForm = React.createClass({
  handleChange: function(updatedValue) {
    this.setState({value: updatedValue})
  },
  // the checkbox Field gets an Input component with different layout classes
  getCheckboxComponent: function() {
    return (
      <Input type="checkbox" wrapperClassName="col-xs-offset-2 col-xs-10"/>
    )
  },
  render: function() {
    var formOpts = {
      onChange: this.handleChange,
      fieldComponent: (
        <Input labelClassName="col-xs-2" wrapperClassName="col-xs-10" />
      )
    }
      // all of these fields will be rendered as a react-bootstrap/Input
      <Form for={this.state.value} {...formOpts} className="form-horizontal">
        <Field for="name" />
        <Field for="active" component={this.getCheckboxComponent()} />
        <Fields for="financial_stuff"
          <Field for="account_balance" addonBefore="$" />
        </Fields>
      </Form>
    )
  }
})
Warning

⚠️ This module is pretty new and might have some bugs, please file an issue if you encounter any problems.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial