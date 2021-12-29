Hooks for managing form state and validation in React
Enjoy this library? Try them all! React Table, React Query, React Charts, React Virtual
This library is being built and maintained by me, @tannerlinsley and I am always in need of more support to keep projects like this afloat. If you would like to get premium support, add your logo or name on this README, or simply just contribute to my open source Sponsorship goal, visit my Github Sponsors page!
|Become a Sponsor!
|Become a Sponsor!
|Become a Sponsor!
|Become a Sponsor!
|Become a Supporter!
|Become a Fan!