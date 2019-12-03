Simplify form elements and form management.

Installation

The easiest way to use react-form-elements is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/react-form-elements.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-form-elements

Usage

import React from 'react' import { Button, Checkbox, ColorInput, DateTime, DropDown, EmailInput, Fieldset, Form, Option, OptionGroup, RadioGroup, Range, Row, Telephone, TextBox, UrlInput, } from 'react-form-elements' const App = () => { return ( <Form name="testForm" onSubmit={data => { console.log(data) // data.myTextBox // data.<Name of Element> }} > <Fieldset legend="My Form"> <TextBox label="My Label" name="myTextBox" /> <TextBox label="Passing Attributes" name="inputWithNativeAttributes" required placeholder="Put some text here" /> <Checkbox label="My Checkbox" isChecked={true} name="check" value="checkpoint" /> <RadioGroup name="rgroup" label="The Radio" initialChecked="first" options={[ { value: 'first', label: 'First' }, { value: 'second', label: 'Second' }, ]} /> <DateTime label="My Date" name="myDate" /> <Range label="My Range" name="myRange" /> <Telephone label="Telephone" name="myTelephone" /> <DateTime label="My DateTime" type="datetime" name="myDateTime" /> <DateTime label="My Month" type="month" name="myMonth" /> <DateTime label="My Week" type="week" name="myWeek" /> <DateTime label="My DateTime" type="datetime-local" name="myDateTimeLocal" /> <DateTime label="My Time" type="time" name="myTime" /> <DropDown label="My Drop Down" initialValue="2" data-testid="dd1" name="myDropDown" > <OptionGroup label="First Group"> <Option initialValue="1">First</Option> <Option initialValue="2">Second</Option> <Option initialValue="3" label="Third" /> </OptionGroup> <OptionGroup label="Second Group"> <Option initialValue="11">Second First</Option> <Option initialValue="12">Second Second</Option> <Option initialValue="13" label="Second Third" /> </OptionGroup> <OptionGroup label="Third Group"> <Option initialValue="21">Third First</Option> <Option initialValue="22">Third Second</Option> <Option initialValue="23" label="Third Third" /> </OptionGroup> </DropDown> <ColorInput label="Color" name="color" initialValue="#0668fa" required /> <UrlInput name="thisisaurl" label="URL" /> <EmailInput name="emailbox" label="Email" initialValue="nospam@example.com" /> <Button onClick={e => { console.info('The button was clicked') }} > Check </Button> </Fieldset> </Form> ) }

Form Data

The Form component has an onSubmit event handler that passes the data from the form elements as an object

Elements

Button

CheckBox

ColorInput

DateTime

DropDown

EmailInput

Fieldset

Form

Hidden

Input

Meter

Option

OptionGroup (also as OptGroup)

Password (also as PasswordInput)

Progress

RadioGroup

Range

Row

Telephone

TextArea

TextBox (also as TextInput)

UrlInput

Hooks

React Form Elements exposes the useFormElement hook that can be used to enable integration with your own custom elements with the form management.

import React, { Component, createRef } from 'react' import { useFormElement, Button, Form, } from 'react-form-elements' export default () => { const ref = createRef() const { id, value, handleChange, inputRef } = useFormElement( '' , ref) return ( < Form name = "sampleForm" onSubmit = {values => { console.log('Custom', values.myCustomInput) sendData({ formValues: values }) }} > < input name = "myCustomInput" ref = {inputRef} type = "text" /> < Button > Send </ Button > </ Form > ) }

Notes

Always in Development

Demo & Examples local

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install npm start

Then open localhost:8080 in a browser.

Development ( src , lib and the build process)

NOTE: The source code for the component is in src . A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to dist , which can be included without the need for any build system.

To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run npm start . If you just want to watch changes to src and rebuild lib , run npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with npm link ).

License

This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.

Anyone is free to copy, modify, publish, use, compile, sell, or distribute this software, either in source code form or as a compiled binary, for any purpose, commercial or non-commercial, and by any means.

In jurisdictions that recognize copyright laws, the author or authors of this software dedicate any and all copyright interest in the software to the public domain. We make this dedication for the benefit of the public at large and to the detriment of our heirs and successors. We intend this dedication to be an overt act of relinquishment in perpetuity of all present and future rights to this software under copyright law.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

For more information, please refer to http://unlicense.org/

Copyright (c) 2015 Kevin Isom.