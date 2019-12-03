openbase logo
rfe

react-form-elements

by Kevin
4.14.0 (see all)

Form Elements for react to keep the boilerplate down.

Readme

React-Form-Elements

Simplify form elements and form management.

Demo & Examples

Installation

The easiest way to use react-form-elements is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/react-form-elements.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-form-elements

Usage

import React from 'react'
import {
  Button,
  Checkbox,
  ColorInput,
  DateTime,
  DropDown,
  EmailInput,
  Fieldset,
  Form,
  Option,
  OptionGroup,
  RadioGroup,
  Range,
  Row,
  Telephone,
  TextBox,
  UrlInput,
} from 'react-form-elements'

const App = () => {

  return (
    <Form
      name="testForm"
      onSubmit={data => {
        console.log(data)
        // data.myTextBox
        // data.<Name of Element>
      }}
    >
      <Fieldset legend="My Form">
        <TextBox label="My Label" name="myTextBox" />
        <TextBox
          label="Passing Attributes"
          name="inputWithNativeAttributes"
          required
          placeholder="Put some text here"
        />
        <Checkbox
          label="My Checkbox"
          isChecked={true}
          name="check"
          value="checkpoint"
        />
        <RadioGroup
          name="rgroup"
          label="The Radio"
          initialChecked="first"
          options={[
            { value: 'first', label: 'First' },
            { value: 'second', label: 'Second' },
          ]}
        />
        <DateTime label="My Date" name="myDate" />
        <Range label="My Range" name="myRange" />
        <Telephone label="Telephone" name="myTelephone" />
        <DateTime label="My DateTime" type="datetime" name="myDateTime" />
        <DateTime label="My Month" type="month" name="myMonth" />
        <DateTime label="My Week" type="week" name="myWeek" />
        <DateTime
          label="My DateTime"
          type="datetime-local"
          name="myDateTimeLocal"
        />
        <DateTime label="My Time" type="time" name="myTime" />
        <DropDown
          label="My Drop Down"
          initialValue="2"
          data-testid="dd1"
          name="myDropDown"
        >
          <OptionGroup label="First Group">
            <Option initialValue="1">First</Option>
            <Option initialValue="2">Second</Option>
            <Option initialValue="3" label="Third" />
          </OptionGroup>
          <OptionGroup label="Second Group">
            <Option initialValue="11">Second First</Option>
            <Option initialValue="12">Second Second</Option>
            <Option initialValue="13" label="Second Third" />
          </OptionGroup>
          <OptionGroup label="Third Group">
            <Option initialValue="21">Third First</Option>
            <Option initialValue="22">Third Second</Option>
            <Option initialValue="23" label="Third Third" />
          </OptionGroup>
        </DropDown>
        <ColorInput
          label="Color"
          name="color"
          initialValue="#0668fa"
          required
        />
        <UrlInput name="thisisaurl" label="URL" />
        <EmailInput
          name="emailbox"
          label="Email"
          initialValue="nospam@example.com"
        />
        <Button
          onClick={e => {
            console.info('The button was clicked')
          }}
        >
          Check
        </Button>
      </Fieldset>
    </Form>
  )
}

Form Data

The Form component has an onSubmit event handler that passes the data from the form elements as an object

Elements

  • Button
  • CheckBox
  • ColorInput
  • DateTime
  • DropDown
  • EmailInput
  • Fieldset
  • Form
  • Hidden
  • Input
  • Meter
  • Option
  • OptionGroup (also as OptGroup)
  • Password (also as PasswordInput)
  • Progress
  • RadioGroup
  • Range
  • Row
  • Telephone
  • TextArea
  • TextBox (also as TextInput)
  • UrlInput

Hooks

React Form Elements exposes the useFormElement hook that can be used to enable integration with your own custom elements with the form management.


import React, { Component, createRef } from 'react'
import {
  useFormElement,
  Button,
  Form,
} from 'react-form-elements'

export default () => {
  const ref = createRef()
  const { id, value, handleChange, inputRef } = useFormElement('', ref)
  return (<Form
      name="sampleForm"
      onSubmit={values => {
        console.log('Custom', values.myCustomInput)
        sendData({ formValues: values })
      }}
    >
      <input name="myCustomInput" ref={inputRef} type="text" />
      <Button>Send</Button>
    </Form>)
  }

Notes

Always in Development

Demo & Examples local

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install
npm start

Then open localhost:8080 in a browser.

Development (src, lib and the build process)

NOTE: The source code for the component is in src. A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to dist, which can be included without the need for any build system.

To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run npm start. If you just want to watch changes to src and rebuild lib, run npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with npm link).

License

This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.

Anyone is free to copy, modify, publish, use, compile, sell, or distribute this software, either in source code form or as a compiled binary, for any purpose, commercial or non-commercial, and by any means.

In jurisdictions that recognize copyright laws, the author or authors of this software dedicate any and all copyright interest in the software to the public domain. We make this dedication for the benefit of the public at large and to the detriment of our heirs and successors. We intend this dedication to be an overt act of relinquishment in perpetuity of all present and future rights to this software under copyright law.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

For more information, please refer to http://unlicense.org/

Copyright (c) 2015 Kevin Isom.

