Intuitive react forms for building powerful applications.
All components are controlled That means form is always showing the current state and data are immutable. Each form has own internal state that means you can skip onChange event. If you will change the value prop of the form component it will change the state of the form immediately.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Form from 'react-form-controlled';
export default class Example extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.formData = {
firstName: null,
lastName: null
};
}
onSubmit = (data) => {
alert(`Hi ${data.firstName} ${data.lastName}`);
}
render() {
return (
<Form
value={this.formData}
onSubmit={this.onSubmit}
>
<label>
<input name="firstName" />
</label>
<label>
<input name="lastName" />
</label>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</Form>
);
}
}
Value is automatically added as prop to the inputs. When you will change it it will reload whole form (controlled form, but this is the work for React).
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Form from 'react-form-controlled';
export default class Example extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.state = {
users: [{
firstName: 'Zlatko'
}, {
firstName: 'Livia'
}]
};
}
onChange = (data) => {
this.setState(data);
}
onSubmit = (data) => {
alert(`Hi ${data.users[0].firstName}`);
}
render() {
return (
<Form
value={this.state}
onChange={this.onChange}
onSubmit={this.onSubmit}
>
<fieldset name="users">
<label>
<input name="firstName" />
</label>
</fieldset>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</Form>
);
}
}
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Form from 'react-form-controlled';
export default class Example extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.state = {
users: [{
firstName: 'Zlatko'
}, {
firstName: 'Livia'
}]
};
}
onChange = (data) => {
this.setState(data);
}
onSubmit = (data) => {
alert(`Hi ${data.users[0].firstName}`);
}
render() {
return (
<Form
value={this.state}
onChange={this.onChange}
onSubmit={this.onSubmit}
>
<Row>
<fieldset
name="users"
render={({ value }) => value.map((user, index) => (
<Column>
<fieldset name={index}>
<label>
<input name="firstName" />
</label>
</fieldset>
</Column>
))}
/>
</fieldset>
</Row>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</Form>
);
}
}
If you are using fieldset with simple array do not enter the name attribute.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Form from 'react-form-controlled';
export default class Example extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.state = {
items: [123, 222]
};
}
onSubmit = (data) => {
alert(`Hi ${data.users[0].firstName}`);
}
render() {
return (
<Form
value={this.state}
onSubmit={this.onSubmit}
>
<fieldset name="items">
<input type="text" />
</fieldset>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</Form>
);
}
}
If you want to use complex names you can use dot or array notation.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Form from 'react-form-controlled';
export default class Example extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.state = {
users: [{
firstName: 'Zlatko',
stats: {
followers: 10,
},
}, {
firstName: 'Livia',
stats: {
followers: 22,
},
}]
};
}
onSubmit = (data) => {
alert(`Hi ${data.users[0].firstName}`);
}
render() {
return (
<Form
value={this.state}
onSubmit={this.onSubmit}
>
<fieldset name="users">
<label>
<input name="firstName" />
</label>
<label>
<input name="stats.followers" />
</label>
</fieldset>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</Form>
);
}
}
or you can use one more fieldset
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Form from 'react-form-controlled';
export default class Example extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.state = {
users: [{
firstName: 'Zlatko',
stats: {
followers: 10,
},
}, {
firstName: 'Livia',
stats: {
followers: 22,
},
}]
};
}
onSubmit = (data) => {
alert(`Hi ${data.users[0].firstName}`);
}
render() {
return (
<Form
value={this.state}
onSubmit={this.onSubmit}
>
<fieldset name="users">
<label>
<input type="text" name="firstName" placeholder="First name" />
</label>
<fieldset name="stats">
<label>
<input type="text" name="followers" placeholder="Followers" />
</label>
</fieldset>
</fieldset>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</Form>
);
}
}
If you are using arrays with fieldset you want to use indexes.
Instead of having a component rendered for you, you can pass in a function. Your render function will be called with the same props that are passed to the component.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Form, { Index } from 'react-form-controlled';
export default class Component extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.state = {
users: [{
firstName: 'Zlatko',
}, {
firstName: 'Livia',
}]
};
}
onSubmit = (data) => {
alert(`Hi ${data.users[0].firstName}`);
}
render() {
return (
<Form
value={this.state}
onSubmit={this.onSubmit}
>
<fieldset name="users">
<label>
<Index
render={({ index }) => (
<span>{index}.</span>
)}
/>
<input name="firstName" />
</label>
</fieldset>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</Form>
);
}
}
You can use value from parent with dot notation. Example ".selected"
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Form, { Index } from 'react-form-controlled';
export default class Component extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.state = {
options: ['dog', 'mouse', 'cat'],
selected: 1,
};
}
onSubmit = (data) => {
alert(`Selected option is ${data.options[data.selected]}`);
}
render() {
return (
<Form
value={this.state}
onSubmit={this.onSubmit}
>
<fieldset name="options">
<Index
render={({ index }) => (
<input type="radio" name="..selected" value={index} />
)}
/>
<input name="." />
</fieldset>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</Form>
);
}
}
Integration is very easy you can use Integrate component. Here is example with react-select library.
Name of the integrated value property.
OnChange callback of the integrated component.
Name of the state property. You can use standard dot notation as always :)
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Form, { Integrate } from 'react-form-controlled';
import Select from 'react-select';
export default class Component extends Component {
onSubmit = (data) => {
alert(`Selected option is ${data.selected}`);
}
render() {
const options = [
{ value: 'one', label: 'One' },
{ value: 'two', label: 'Two' }
];
return (
<Form
onSubmit={this.onSubmit}
>
<Integrate
name="selected"
render={({ value, onChange }) => (
<Select options={options} value={value} onChange={onChange} />
)}
/>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</Form>
);
}
}
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Form, { Remove } from 'react-form-controlled';
export default class Component extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.state = {
users: [{
firstName: 'Zlatko',
}, {
firstName: 'Livia',
}]
};
}
onSubmit = (data) => {
alert(`Hi ${data.users[0].firstName}`);
}
render() {
return (
<Form
value={this.state}
onSubmit={this.onSubmit}
>
<fieldset name="users">
<label>
<input name="firstName" />
<Remove
render={({ onClick }) => (
<button type="button" onClick={onClick}>Remove</button>
)}
/>
</label>
</fieldset>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</Form>
);
}
}
Remove, Up and Down components has same properties like index. You can use render and component property as well.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Form, { Up, Down } from 'react-form-controlled';
export default class Component extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.state = {
users: [{
firstName: 'Zlatko',
}, {
firstName: 'Livia',
}]
};
}
onSubmit = (data) => {
alert(`Hi ${data.users[0].firstName}`);
}
render() {
return (
<Form
value={this.state}
onSubmit={this.onSubmit}
>
<fieldset name="users">
<input name="firstName" />
<Up
render={({ onClick }) => (
<button type="button" onClick={onClick}>Up</button>
)}
/>
<Down
render={({ onClick }) => (
<button type="button" onClick={onClick}>Down</button>
)}
/>
</fieldset>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</Form>
);
}
}
You can simply handle working state and show loading indicator. Form property onSubmit is based on promises. During you processing of this callback is form in the "isWorking" state. If the form is in the isWorking state you are not able to submit form again.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Form, { Working } from 'react-form-controlled';
export default class Component extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.state = {
users: [{
firstName: 'Zlatko',
}, {
firstName: 'Livia',
}]
};
}
onSubmit = async (data) => {
return new Promise((resolve) => {
alert(`Hi ${data.users[0].firstName}`);
setTimeout(resolve, 3000);
});
}
render() {
return (
<Form
value={this.state}
onSubmit={this.onSubmit}
>
<fieldset name="users">
<input name="firstName" />
</fieldset>
<Working
render={({ isWorking }) => isWorking ? 'isWorking' : 'idle'}
/>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</Form>
);
}
}
If you want to disable autoreplace of the standard components like an input, select, textarea etc... You can disable this behavior with the form parameter skipReplace. This feature is great if you want to use this library with other 3rd libraries. You will be able to use Input, Select, Textarea and Fieldset.
import Form, { Input, Select, Textarea, Fieldset } from from 'react-form-controlled';
export default class Component extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.state = {
users: [{
firstName: 'Zlatko',
}, {
firstName: 'Livia',
}]
};
}
onSubmit(data) {
alert(`Hi ${data.users[0].firstName}`);
}
render() {
return (
<Form
value={this.state}
onSubmit={this.onSubmit}
skipReplace
>
<Fieldset name="users">
<label>
<Index render={({ index }) => index} />
<Input type="text" name="firstName" placeholder="First name" />
</label>
</Fieldset>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</Form>
);
}
}
This part is moved to another library named react-form-controlled-validate
Yes, you can use JSON schema as property to the form. Why JSON schema? Because it is a standard.
const schema = {
type: "object",
properties: {
firstName: {
type: "string"
},
lastName: {
type: "string"
}
}
};
<Form schema={schema} ref="form">
const hasError = form.hasError('firstName'); //true
const isValid = from.isValid('firstName'); //false
const errors = form.getErrors(); //[{path: 'firstName', error: '...'}]
