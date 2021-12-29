openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rf

react-form

by Tanner Linsley
4.0.1 (see all)

⚛️ Hooks for managing form state and validation in React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.7K

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Forms, React Validation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

React Form Header

Hooks for managing form state and validation in React

#TanStack Join the community on Spectrum

Enjoy this library? Try them all! React Table, React Query, React Charts, React Virtual

Features

  • Built with React hooks for React hooks
  • Highly practical validation API with 1st-class asynchronous support
  • Built-in validation debouncing with auto cancellation for stale validations
  • Field Scoping for deeply nested form values
  • No nonsense meta management for both forms and form fields
  • Fully memoized for frequent and fast rerenders
  • Flexible form API at the field, scope, and form levels

Sponsors

This library is being built and maintained by me, @tannerlinsley and I am always in need of more support to keep projects like this afloat. If you would like to get premium support, add your logo or name on this README, or simply just contribute to my open source Sponsorship goal, visit my Github Sponsors page!

Become a Sponsor!
Become a Sponsor!
Become a Sponsor!
Become a Sponsor!
Become a Supporter!
Become a Fan!

Documentation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
smtx-AliNafees2 Ratings0 Reviews
August 2, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

react-hook-form📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
134
Top Feedback
46Great Documentation
39Easy to Use
39Performant
rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
for
formikBuild forms in React, without the tears 😭
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
27Easy to Use
22Performant
survey-reactJavaScript Survey and Form Library
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
uniformsA React library for building forms from any schema.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-jsonschema-formA React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
54K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
See 49 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial