Hooks for managing form state and validation in React

Features

Built with React hooks for React hooks

Highly practical validation API with 1st-class asynchronous support

Built-in validation debouncing with auto cancellation for stale validations

Field Scoping for deeply nested form values

No nonsense meta management for both forms and form fields

Fully memoized for frequent and fast rerenders

Flexible form API at the field, scope, and form levels

Documentation