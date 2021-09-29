linkLabel string or func name Link object accessor function or attribute for name (shown in label). Supports plain text or HTML content (except in VR). ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkDesc string or func desc For VR only. Link object accessor function or attribute for description (shown under label). ✔️

linkVisibility bool, string or func true Link object accessor function, attribute or a boolean constant for whether to display the link line. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkColor string or func color Link object accessor function or attribute for line color. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkAutoColorBy string or func Link object accessor function or attribute to automatically group colors by. Only affects links without a color attribute. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkOpacity number 0.2 Line opacity of links, between [0,1]. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkLineDash number[], string or func] Link object accessor function, attribute or number array (e.g. [5, 15] ) to determine if a line dash should be applied to this rendered link. Refer to the HTML canvas setLineDash API for example values. Either a falsy value or an empty array will disable dashing. ✔️

linkWidth number, string or func 1 Link object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the link line width. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkResolution number 6 Geometric resolution of each link 3D line, expressed in how many radial segments to divide the cylinder. Higher values yield smoother cylinders. Applicable only to links with positive width. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkCurvature number, string or func 0 Link object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the curvature radius of the link line. A value of 0 renders a straight line. 1 indicates a radius equal to half of the line length, causing the curve to approximate a semi-circle. For self-referencing links ( source equal to target ) the curve is represented as a loop around the node, with length proportional to the curvature value. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkCurveRotation number, string or func 0 Link object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the rotation along the line axis to apply to the curve. Has no effect on straight lines. At 0 rotation, the curve is oriented in the direction of the intersection with the XY plane. The rotation angle (in radians) will rotate the curved line clockwise around the "start-to-end" axis from this reference orientation. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkMaterial Material, string or func default link material is MeshLambertMaterial styled according to color and opacity . Link object accessor function or attribute for specifying a custom material to style the graph links with. Should return an instance of ThreeJS Material. If a falsy value is returned, the default material will be used instead for that link. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkCanvasObject func default 2D link object is a line, styled according to width and color . Callback function for painting a custom canvas object to represent graph links. Should use the provided canvas context attribute to perform drawing operations for each link. The callback function will be called for each link at every frame, and has the signature: .linkCanvasObject(<link>, <canvas context>, <current global scale>) . ✔️

linkCanvasObjectMode string or func () => 'replace' Link object accessor function or attribute for the custom drawing mode. Use in combination with linkCanvasObject to specify how to customize links painting. Possible values are: replace : the link is rendered using just linkCanvasObject .

: the link is rendered using just . before : the link is rendered by invoking linkCanvasObject and then proceeding with the default link painting.

: the link is rendered by invoking and then proceeding with the default link painting. after : linkCanvasObject is applied after the default link painting takes place. Any other value will be ignored and the default drawing will be applied. ✔️

linkThreeObject Object3d, string or func default 3D link object is a line or cylinder, sized according to width and styled according to material . Link object accessor function or attribute for generating a custom 3d object to render as graph links. Should return an instance of ThreeJS Object3d. If a falsy value is returned, the default 3d object type will be used instead for that link. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkThreeObjectExtend bool, string or func false Link object accessor function, attribute or a boolean value for whether to replace the default link when using a custom linkThreeObject ( false ) or to extend it ( true ). ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkPositionUpdate func(linkObject, { start, end }, link) Custom function to call for updating the position of links at every render iteration. It receives the respective link ThreeJS Object3d , the start and end coordinates of the link ( {x,y,z} each), and the link's data . If the function returns a truthy value, the regular position update function will not run for that link. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkDirectionalArrowLength number, string or func 0 Link object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the length of the arrow head indicating the link directionality. The arrow is displayed directly over the link line, and points in the direction of source > target . A value of 0 hides the arrow. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkDirectionalArrowColor string or func color Link object accessor function or attribute for the color of the arrow head. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkDirectionalArrowRelPos number, string or func 0.5 Link object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the longitudinal position of the arrow head along the link line, expressed as a ratio between 0 and 1 , where 0 indicates immediately next to the source node, 1 next to the target node, and 0.5 right in the middle. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkDirectionalArrowResolution number 8 Geometric resolution of the arrow head, expressed in how many slice segments to divide the cone base circumference. Higher values yield smoother arrows. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkDirectionalParticles number, string or func 0 Link object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the number of particles (small spheres) to display over the link line. The particles are distributed equi-spaced along the line, travel in the direction source > target , and can be used to indicate link directionality. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkDirectionalParticleSpeed number, string or func 0.01 Link object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the directional particles speed, expressed as the ratio of the link length to travel per frame. Values above 0.5 are discouraged. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkDirectionalParticleWidth number, string or func 0.5 Link object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the directional particles width. Values are rounded to the nearest decimal for indexing purposes. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

linkDirectionalParticleColor string or func color Link object accessor function or attribute for the directional particles color. ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️