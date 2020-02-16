openbase logo
rf

react-fontawesome

by Dana Woodman
1.7.1 (see all)

A React Font Awesome component.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52.1K

GitHub Stars

665

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Icon

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-fontawesome

styled with prettier Travis CI build status Dependency Status View on npm View on npm

A React component for the font-awesome icon library.

If you are using Font Awesome v5+, please use the official React component!. react-fontawesome does not support FontAwesome v5!

Install

npm install --save react-fontawesome

Note: This component does not include any of the Font Awesome CSS or fonts, so you'll need to make sure to include those on your end somehow, either by adding them to your build process or linking to CDN versions.

Using CDN version

The fastest way to get started is to import FontAwesome with a link tag in your page's <head>:

<link href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />

You can change the version number to use whatever version of FontAwesome you'd like.

Using with Webpack

If you're using WebPack, you will need to install FontAwesome, import the FontAwesome Sass/Less, and configure the font path. Please see this blog post on how to get Webpack and FontAwesome working together.

Usage

var React = require('react')
var FA = require('react-fontawesome')

React.render(<FA name="rocket" />, document.body)

Features

  • No dependencies (other than React)
  • Simple API that mirrors Font Awesome's class names.
  • Supports all Font Awesome modifiers (see API below).
  • Make use of Css Modules
  • Add your own classNames, styles and other props (all additional props are passed directly to the component).

Examples

Regular usage

var React = require('react')
var FontAwesome = require('react-fontawesome')

var MyComponent = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return (
      <FontAwesome
        className="super-crazy-colors"
        name="rocket"
        size="2x"
        spin
        style={{ textShadow: '0 1px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1)' }}
      />
    )
  },
})

With the use of CSS Modules

import React from 'react'
import FontAwesome from 'react-fontawesome'
import faStyles from 'font-awesome/css/font-awesome.css'

var MyComponent = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return (
      <FontAwesome
        className="super-crazy-colors"
        name="rocket"
        cssModule={faStyles}
        size="2x"
        spin
        style={{ textShadow: '0 1px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1)' }}
      />
    )
  },
})

The above will create output like this:

<span class="font-awesome__fa___2otTb font-awesome__fa-rocket___lfSov font-awesome__super-crazy-colors___3k583"></span>

API

See the API docs for full documentation.

Contributing

Pull requests welcome!

Run the test suite with npm test and format your code with npm run format. Make sure tests are passing and that you write tests for new features and document changes to the API with updates to the JSDocs.

Before you submit your pull request, run npm run dist to build the project and commit the changes.

License

MIT © Dana Woodman

