React Folder Tree





A versatile and customizable react treeview library. Features:

✅ custom icons

✅ custom event handlers

✅ inline add, modify, and delete tree nodes

✅ checkbox with half check (indeterminate check)

✅ read-only mode

It uses use-tree-state hook internally for convenient state management.

Quick Preview

Live Demos

live demos and code examples can be found here

Basic Usage

🌀 install

$ yarn add react-folder-tree $ npm install react-folder-tree --save

🌀 basic tree

import FolderTree, { testData } from 'react-folder-tree'; import 'react-folder-tree/dist/style.css'; const BasicTree = () => { const onTreeStateChange = (state, event) => console.log(state, event); return ( <FolderTree data={ testData } onChange={ onTreeStateChange } /> ); };

🌀 custom initial state

Initial tree state is an object that describes a nested tree node structure, which looks like:

{ name : 'root node' , checked (optional): 0 (unchecked, default ) | 0.5 (half checked) | 1 (checked), isOpen (optional): true ( default ) | false , children (optional): [array of treenode], path : [], _id : 0 , nickname (optional): 'pikachu' , url (optional): 'url of this node' , }

checked and isOpen status could be auto initialized by props initCheckedStatus and initOpenStatus . We can also provide data with custom checked and isOpen status, and set initCheckedStatus and initOpenStatus to 'custom' .

This example shows how to render a tree with custom initial state

const treeState = { name: 'root [half checked and opened]', checked: 0.5, // half check: some children are checked isOpen: true, // this folder is opened, we can see it's children children: [ { name: 'children 1 [not checked]', checked: 0 }, { name: 'children 2 [half checked and not opened]', checked: 0.5, isOpen: false, children: [ { name: 'children 2-1 [not checked]', checked: 0 }, { name: 'children 2-2 [checked]', checked: 1 }, ], }, ], }; const CustomInitState = () => ( <FolderTree data={ treeState } initCheckedStatus='custom' // default: 0 [unchecked] initOpenStatus='custom' // default: 'open' /> );

🌀 hate checkbox?

<FolderTree data={ treeState } showCheckbox={ false } />

🌀 love indentation?

<FolderTree data={ treeState } indentPixels={ 99999 } />

🌀 read only?

we can use it as a classical view-only tree

<FolderTree data={ treeState } showCheckbox={ false } readOnly />

Advanced Usage

🔥 sync tree state

In order to perform more complex operations, we can sync and keep track of the current tree state outside.

This example shows how to download all selected files.

const SuperApp = () => { const [treeState, setTreeState] = useState(initState); const onTreeStateChange = ( state, event ) => setTreeState(state); const onDownload = () => downloadAllSelected(treeState); return ( <> <FolderTree data={ initState } onChange={ onTreeStateChange } /> <DownloadButton onClick={ onDownload } /> </> ); };

🔥 custom icons

There are 9 icons and all of them are customizable.

FileIcon

FolderIcon

FolderOpenIcon

EditIcon

DeleteIcon

CancelIcon

CaretRightIcon

CaretDownIcon

OKIcon

This example shows how to customize the FileIcon (same interface for all other icons).

import { FaBitcoin } from 'react-icons/fa' ; const BitcoinApp = () => { const FileIcon = ( { onClick: defaultOnClick, nodeData } ) => { const { path, name, checked, isOpen, ...restData } = nodeData; const handleClick = () => { doSthBad({ path, name, checked, isOpen, ...restData }); defaultOnClick(); }; return <FaBitcoin onClick={ handleClick } />; }; return ( <FolderTree data={ initState } iconComponents={{ FileIcon, /* other custom icons ... */ }} /> ); };

🔥 hide icons / disable interaction

This usage is a subset of custom icons.

For example, if we want to disable editing, we can hide EditIcon by passing in a dummy custom icon, so nothing will be rendered.

const EditIcon = (...args) => null;

A little more complex but more flexible way is to have extra node data, say editable , then build a custom icon that utilize this data

const EditIcon = ( { onClick: defaultOnClick, nodeData } ) => { const { editable } = nodeData; return editable ? (<FaEdit onClick={ defaultOnClick } />) : null ; return editable ? (<FaEdit onClick={ defaultOnClick } />) : (<DontEdit />)); };

🔥 custom onClick for node names

This example shows how to download the file when click on the node name.

const dataWithUrl = { name: 'secret crypto file', url: 'polkadot.network', // wew can provide any custom data to the FolderTree! // ... }; const onNameClick = ({ defaultOnClick, nodeData }) => { defaultOnClick(); const { // internal data path, name, checked, isOpen, // custom data url, ...whateverRest } = nodeData; download(url); }; const Downloader = () => ( <FolderTree data={ dataWithUrl } onNameClick={ onNameClick } /> );

APIs Summary

prop description type options data initial tree state data (required) object N/A initCheckedStatus initial check status of all nodes string 'unchecked' (default) | 'checked' | 'custom' initOpenStatus initial open status of all treenodes string 'open' (default) | 'closed' | 'custom' iconComponents custom icon components object ant design icons (default) onChange callback when tree state changes function console.log (default) onNameClick callback when click treenode name function open treenode inline toolbox (default) indentPixels ident pixels of 1x level treenode number 30 (default) showCheckbox show check box? bool true (default) readOnly readOnly mode? can't click/check node bool false (default)

Feel free to open an issue, or create a pull request!