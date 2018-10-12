A generic focus management tool for components such as dialogs and dropdowns.
React Focus Trap is a container element that will manage focus for its children.
let Modal = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<FocusTrap onExit={ this._onExit } active={ this.props.active }>
Amazing stuff goes here
</FocusTrap>
)
}
})
When Focus Trap is active, it will do several things:
|Name
|Default
|Description
|active
true
|Should the FocusTrap render?
|className
'focus-trap'
|The class of the inner container that maintains focus
|onExit
null
|Callback when escape or an outside click occurs
|element
'div'
|The tag name of the inner container
|role
'dialog'
|The aria role for the inner container
