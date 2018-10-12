openbase logo
react-focus-trap

by vigetlabs
2.7.1 (see all)

Traps focus for accessible dropdowns and modal content

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NPM

Circle CI

A generic focus management tool for components such as dialogs and dropdowns.

focus

Usage

React Focus Trap is a container element that will manage focus for its children.

let Modal = React.createClass({
  render() {
    return (
      <FocusTrap onExit={ this._onExit } active={ this.props.active }>
        Amazing stuff goes here
      </FocusTrap>
    )
  }
})

When Focus Trap is active, it will do several things:

  1. Ensure focus remains on its content
  2. Exits when clicks outside of the container occur
  3. Exits when the escape key is pressed

Props

NameDefaultDescription
activetrueShould the FocusTrap render?
className'focus-trap'The class of the inner container that maintains focus
onExitnullCallback when escape or an outside click occurs
element'div'The tag name of the inner container
role'dialog'The aria role for the inner container
Code At Viget

Visit code.viget.com to see more projects from Viget.

