A centralized system for displaying and stylizing focus indicators anywhere on a webpage.
When working on creating a complete keyboard navigation experience for Discord, we ran into a number of problems with rendering clean and consistent focus rings and were unable to find any suitable native alternatives. After a lot of trial and error, we landed on this system as a way to meet all of our needs. You can read more about the process we went through in this blog post.
This package is published under
react-focus-rings and can be installed with any npm-compatible package
manager.
This library is composed of two components:
FocusRing and
FocusRingScope.
FocusRingScope
FocusRingScope is responsible for providing a frame of reference for calculating the position of any
FocusRing instances it
contains. The
containerRef prop takes a
React.Ref that references the DOM
element that should be used for these position calculations. You'll want to include a
FocusRingScope instance at the top level
of your application. If a component creates a new scroll container, or is absolutely positioned within the viewport, you should
add a new
FocusRingScope.
function ScopeExample() {
const containerRef = React.useRef<HTMLDivElement>(null);
return (
<div ref={containerRef} id="main">
<FocusRingScope containerRef={containerRef}>
{/* ... */}
</FocusRingScope>
</div>
)
}
Keep in mind that the element provided to
containerRef must be styled with
position: relative or else the alignment calculations
will be incorrect. If you find that
FocusRing isn't being rendered at all or its positioning is wrong, verify that you have a
FocusRingScope in the correct places and that the
containerRef element has the
position: relative style.
FocusRing
The
FocusRing is the main show. You can wrap any focusable element with a
FocusRing and it will add the required
focus/
blur
listeners and magically render the focus ring when the element receives focus. We recommend integrating this at the design primitive
level, in custom components like
Button or
Link, so you get the focus ring behavior across your application with minimal effort.
function Button(props: ButtonProps) {
return (
<FocusRing>
<button {...props} />
</FocusRing>
);
}
FocusRing has a few props you can use to get the right behavior and alignment. If using TypeScript the type is exported as
FocusRingProps
import {FocusRingProps} from 'react-focus-rings'
within - acts like
:focus-within and will render the focus ring if any descendant is focused
enabled - controls whether the
FocusRing is being rendered
focused - controls the focused state
offset - lets you adjust the alignment of the focus ring, relative to the focused element. Can be a
number or
Offset object
focusTarget - lets you choose a different element to act as the focus target for the ring. Must be used with
ringTarget.
ringTarget - lets you choose a different element to render the ring around. Must be used with
focusTarget.
focusWithinClassName - lets you apply a CSS class to the focused element when a descendant is focused. Like
:focus-within.
The focus ring also relies on some default CSS styles in order to
render properly. To make this work in your project, be sure to import the styles separately somwhere
within your app with
import "focus-rings/src/styles.css";.
A complete, minimal example might look like this:
import * as React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { FocusRing, FocusRingScope } from "react-focus-rings";
import "focus-rings/src/styles.css";
function App() {
const containerRef = React.useRef<HTMLDivElement>(null);
return (
<div className="app-container" ref={containerRef}>
<FocusRingScope containerRef={containerRef}>
<div className="content">
<p>Here's a paragraph with some text.</p>
<FocusRing offset={-2}>
<button onClick={console.log}>Click Me</button>
</FocusRing>
<p>Here's another paragraph with more text.</p>
</div>
</FocusRingScope>
</div>
);
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.body);
You can find a more complete example in the
examples directory of this repository. You can find a hosted version of the example application here.