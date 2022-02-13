👁 React-Focus-On

The final solution for WAI ARIA compatible Modal Dialogs or any full-screen tasks:

locks focus inside using react-focus-lock

inside using react-focus-lock disables page scroll and user interactions using react-remove-scroll

and user interactions using react-remove-scroll hides rest of a page from screen-readers using aria-hidden

Now you could focus on a single task.

This is basically the inert

Minimal size - no more than 2kb, maximal - no more that 6kb. See sidecar example for details.

Example

Code sandbox example - https://codesandbox.io/s/p3vjp8mzw7

import {FocusOn} from 'react-focus-on' ; < FocusOn onClickOutside = {callback} onEscapeKey = {callback} shards = {[externalRef]} > content you should be "focused" on </ FocusOn >

API

FocusOn

FocusOn - the focus on component

enabled - controls behaviour

- controls behaviour [shards] - a list of Refs to be considered as a part of the Lock. A way to properly handle portals or scattered lock.

[autoFocus=true] - enables or disables auto focus management (see react-focus-lock documentation)

- enables or disables management (see react-focus-lock documentation) [returnFocus=true] - enables or disables return focus on lock deactivation (see react-focus-lock documentation)

- enables or disables on lock deactivation (see react-focus-lock documentation) [whiteList=fn] - you could whitelist locations FocusLock should carry about. Everything outside it will ignore. For example - any modals (see react-focus-lock documentation)

[gapMode] - the way removed ScrollBar would be compensated - margin(default), or padding. See scroll-locky documentation to find the one you need.

- the way removed ScrollBar would be compensated - margin(default), or padding. See scroll-locky documentation to find the one you need. [noIsolation] - disables aria-hidden isolation

- disables aria-hidden isolation [inert] - enables pointer-events isolation (☠️ dangerous, use to disable "parent scrollbars", refer to react-remove-scroll documentation)

- enables pointer-events isolation (☠️ dangerous, use to disable "parent scrollbars", refer to react-remove-scroll documentation) [allowPinchZoom] - enables "pinch-n-zoom" behavior. By default it might be prevented, refer to react-remove-scroll documentation

[onActivation] - on activation callback

- on activation callback [onDeactivation] - on deactivation callback

[onClickOutside] - on click outside of "focus" area. (actually on any event "outside")

- on click outside of "focus" area. (actually on any event "outside") [onEscapeKey] - on Esc key down (and not defaultPrevented)

Additional API

Exposed from React-Focus-Lock

AutoFocusInside - to mark autofocusable element

- to mark autofocusable element MoveFocusInside - to move focus inside a component on mount

- to move focus inside a component on mount InFocusGuard - to "guard" a shard node (place an invisible node before and after)

See react-focus-lock documentation for details.

Exposed from React-Remove-Scroll

classNames.fullWidth - "100%" width (will not change on scrollbar removal)

- "100%" width (will not change on scrollbar removal) classNames.zeroRight - "0" right (will not change on scrollbar removal)

See react-remove-scroll for details.

PS: Version 1 used React-scroll-locky which was replaced by remove-scroll.

Size

(🧩 full) 5.7kb after compression (excluding tslib).

(👁 UI) 2kb , visual elements only

, visual elements only (🚗 sidecar) 4kb, side effects

Import full

import {FocusOn} from 'react-focus-on' ; < FocusOn > {content} </ FocusOn >

Import UI only

import {FocusOn} from 'react-focus-on/UI' ; import {sidecar} from "use-sidecar" ; const FocusOnSidecar = sidecar( () => import ( "react-focus-on/sidecar" ) ); < FocusOn sideCar = {FocusOnSidecar} > {content} </ FocusOn >

React versions

v1 and v2 might work with React 15/16

v3 require React 16.8+ (hooks)

Licence

MIT