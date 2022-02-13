The final solution for WAI ARIA compatible Modal Dialogs or any full-screen tasks:
Now you could focus on a single task.
This is basically the
inert
Minimal size - no more than 2kb, maximal - no more that 6kb. See sidecar example for details.
Code sandbox example - https://codesandbox.io/s/p3vjp8mzw7
import {FocusOn} from 'react-focus-on';
<FocusOn
onClickOutside={callback}
onEscapeKey={callback}
shards={[externalRef]}
>
content you should be "focused" on
</FocusOn>
FocusOn - the focus on component
enabled - controls behaviour
[shards] - a list of Refs to be considered as a part of the Lock. A way to properly handle portals or scattered lock.
[autoFocus=true] - enables or disables
auto focus management (see react-focus-lock documentation)
[returnFocus=true] - enables or disables
return focus on lock deactivation (see react-focus-lock documentation)
[whiteList=fn] - you could whitelist locations FocusLock should carry about. Everything outside it will ignore. For example - any modals (see react-focus-lock documentation)
[gapMode] - the way removed ScrollBar would be compensated - margin(default), or padding. See scroll-locky documentation to find the one you need.
[noIsolation] - disables aria-hidden isolation
[inert] - enables pointer-events isolation (☠️ dangerous, use to disable "parent scrollbars", refer to react-remove-scroll documentation)
[allowPinchZoom] - enables "pinch-n-zoom" behavior. By default it might be prevented, refer to react-remove-scroll documentation
[onActivation] - on activation callback
[onDeactivation] - on deactivation callback
[onClickOutside] - on click outside of "focus" area. (actually on any event "outside")
[onEscapeKey] - on Esc key down (and not defaultPrevented)
AutoFocusInside - to mark autofocusable element
MoveFocusInside - to move focus inside a component on mount
InFocusGuard - to "guard" a shard node (place an invisible node before and after)
See react-focus-lock documentation for details.
classNames.fullWidth - "100%" width (will not change on scrollbar removal)
classNames.zeroRight - "0" right (will not change on scrollbar removal)
See react-remove-scroll for details.
PS: Version 1 used React-scroll-locky which was replaced by remove-scroll.
import {FocusOn} from 'react-focus-on';
<FocusOn>
{content}
</FocusOn>
import {FocusOn} from 'react-focus-on/UI';
import {sidecar} from "use-sidecar";
const FocusOnSidecar = sidecar(
() => import(/* webpackPrefetch: true */ "react-focus-on/sidecar")
);
<FocusOn
sideCar={FocusOnSidecar}
>
{content}
</FocusOn>
MIT