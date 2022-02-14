It is a trap! We got your focus and will not let him out!
Just wrap something with focus lock, and focus will be
moved inside on mount.
import FocusLock from 'react-focus-lock';
const JailForAFocus = ({onClose}) => (
<FocusLock>
You can not leave this form
<button onClick={onClose} />
</FocusLock>
);
Demo - https://codesandbox.io/s/5wmrwlvxv4.
From MDN Article about accessible dialogs:
This one is about managing the focus.
I've got a good article about focus management, dialogs and WAI-ARIA.
FocusLock would work perfectly even with no props set.
FocusLock has few props to tune behavior, all props are optional:
disabled, to disable(enable) behavior without altering the tree.
className, to set the
className of the internal wrapper.
returnFocus, to return focus into initial position on unmount(not disable).
This is expected behavior for Modals, but it is better to implement it by your self. See unmounting and focus management for details
By default
returnFocusis disabled, so FocusLock will not restore original focus on deactivation.
persistentFocus=false, requires any element to be focused. This also disables text selections inside, and outside focus lock.
autoFocus=true, enables or disables focusing into on Lock activation. If disabled Lock will blur an active focus.
noFocusGuards=false disabled focus guards - virtual inputs which secure tab index.
group=''' named focus group for focus scattering aka combined lock targets
shards=[] an array of
ref pointing to the nodes, which focus lock should consider and a part of it. This is another way focus scattering.
whiteList=fn you could whitelist locations FocusLock should carry about. Everything outside it will ignore. For example - any modals.
as='div' if you need to change internal
div element, to any other. Use ref forwarding to give FocusLock the node to work with.
lockProps={} to pass any extra props (except className) to the internal wrapper.
hasPositiveIndices=false to support a focus lock behavior when any elements tabIndex greater than 0.
By default
tabbing in OSX
sees only controls, but not links or anything else
tabbable. This is system settings, and Safari/Firefox obey.
Press Option+Tab in Safari to loop across all tabbables, or change the Safari settings. There is no way to fix Firefox, unless change system settings (Control+F7). See this issue for more information.
react-focus-lock exposed 3 entry points: for the classical usage, and a sidecar one.
import FocusLock from 'react-focus-lock would give you component you are looking for.
Meanwhile - you dont need any focus related logic until it's needed. Thus - you may defer that logic till Lock activation and move all related code to a sidecar.
import FocusLockUI from 'react-focus-lock/UI - a DOM part of a lock.
import Sidecar from 'react-focus-lock/sidecar - which is the real focus lock.
import FocusLockUI from "react-focus-lock/UI";
import {sidecar} from "use-sidecar";
// prefetch sidecar. data would be loaded, but js would not be executed
const FocusLockSidecar = sidecar(
() => import(/* webpackPrefetch: true */ "react-focus-lock/sidecar")
);
<FocusLockUI
disabled={this.state.disabled}
sideCar={FocusLockSidecar}
>
{content}
</FocusLockUI>
That would split FocusLock into two pieces, reducing app size and improving the first load. The cost of focus-lock is just 1.5kb!
Saved 3.5kb?! 🤷♂️ 3.5kb here and 3.5kb here, and your 20mb bundle is ready.
Use when you cannot use the native
autoFocus prop - because you only want to autofocus once the Trap has been activated
data-autofocus on the element.
data-autofocus-inside on the element to focus on something inside.
AutoFocusInside component, as named export of this library.
import FocusLock, { AutoFocusInside } from 'react-focus-lock';
<FocusLock>
<button>Click</button>
<AutoFocusInside>
<button>will be focused</button>
</AutoFocusInside>
</FocusLock>
// is the same as
<FocusLock>
<button>Click</button>
<button data-autofocus>will be focused</button>
</FocusLock>
If there is more than one auto-focusable target - the first will be selected. If it is a part of radio group, and rest of radio group element are also autofocusable(just put them into AutoFocusInside) - checked one fill be selected.
AutoFocusInside will work only on Lock activation, and does nothing, then used outside of the lock.
You can use
MoveFocusInside to move focus inside with or without lock.
import { MoveFocusInside } from 'react-focus-lock';
<MoveFocusInside>
<button>will be focused</button>
</MoveFocusInside>
Use focus scattering to handle portals
groups. Just create a few locks (only one could be active) with a same group name
const PortaledElement = () => (
<FocusLock group="group42" disabled={true}>
// "discoverable" portaled content
</FocusLock>
);
<FocusLock group="group42">
// main content
</FocusLock>
shards. Just pass all the pieces to the "shards" prop.
const PortaledElement = () => (
<div ref={ref}>
// "discoverable" portaled content
</div>
);
<FocusLock shards={[ref]}>
// main content
</FocusLock>
const PortaledElement = () => (
<div>
// NON-"discoverable" portaled content
</div>
);
<FocusLock shards={[ref]}>
// main content
<PortaledElement />
</FocusLock>
Components
You may use
as prop to change what Focus-Lock will render around
children.
<FocusLock as="section">
<button>Click</button>
<button data-autofocus>will be focused</button>
</FocusLock>
<FocusLock as={AnotherComponent} lockProps={{anyAnotherComponentProp: 4}}>
<button>Click</button>
<span>Hello there!</span>
</FocusLock>
As you may know - FocusLock is adding
Focus Guards before and after lock to remove some side effects, like page scrolling.
But
shards will not have such guards, and it might be not so cool to use them - for example if no
tabbable would be
defined after shard - you will tab to the browser chrome.
You may wrap shard with
InFocusGuard or just drop
InFocusGuard here and there - that would solve the problem.
import {InFocusGuard} from 'react-focus-lock';
// wrap with
<InFocusGuard>
<button />
</InFocusGuard>
// place before and after
<InFocusGuard />
<button />
<InFocusGuard />
InFocusGuards would be active(tabbable) only when tabble, it protecting, is focused.
If only your modal is the last tabble element on the body - you might remove the Tailing Guard, to allow user tab into address bar.
<InFocusGuard/>
<button />
// there is no "tailing" guard :)
In case FocusLock has
returnFocus enabled, and it's going to be unmounted - focus will be returned after zero-timeout.
In case
returnFocus is set to
false, and you are going to control focus change on your own - keep in mind
React will first call Parent.componentWillUnmount, and next Child.componentWillUnmount
This means - Trap will be still active by the time you may want move(return) focus on componentWillUnmount. Please deffer this action with a zero-timeout.
Similarly, if you are using the
disabled prop to control FocusLock, you will need a zero-timeout to correctly restore focus.
<FocusLock
disabled={isFocusLockDisabled}
onDeactivation={() => {
// Without the zero-timeout, focus will likely remain on the button/control
// you used to set isFocusLockDisabled = true
window.setTimeout(() => myRef.current.focus(), 0);
}
>
read more at the issue #83 or mdn article.
To return focus, but without jumpy page scroll returning a focus you might specify a focus option
<FocusLock
returnFocus={{ preventScroll: false }} // working not in all browsers
>
Not supported by Edge and Safari.
Uses focus-lock under the hood. It does also provide support for Vue.js and Vanilla DOM solutions
Two different focus-lock-managers or even different version of a single one, active simultaneously will FIGHT!
Focus-lock will surrender, as long any other focus management library will not.
You may wrap some render branch with
FreeFocusInside, and react-focus-lock will ignore
any focus inside marked node, thus landing a peace.
import { FreeFocusInside } from 'react-focus-lock';
<FreeFocusInside>
<div id="portal-for-modals">
in this div i am going to portal my modals, dont fight with them please
</div>
</FreeFocusInside>
Even the better is to
whiteList FocusLock areas - for example "you should handle only React Stuff in React Root"
<FocusLock whiteList={node => document.getElementById('root').contains(node)}>
...
</FocusLock>
PS: please use webpack or yarn resolution for force one version of react-focus-lock used
webpack.conf
resolve: {
alias: {
'react-focus-lock': path.resolve(path.join(__dirname, './node_modules/react-focus-lock'))
...
To create a "right" modal dialog you have to:
You may use react-focus-on to achieve everything above, assembled in the right order.
