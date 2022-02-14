REACT FOCUS LOCK - browser friendly focus lock

- matching all your use cases

- trusted by best UI frameworks

- the thing Admiral Ackbar was talking about



It is a trap! We got your focus and will not let him out!

Modal dialogs. You can not leave it with "Tab", ie do a "tab-out".

Focused tasks. It will aways brings you back, as you can "lock" user inside a component.

Any any other case, when you have to lock user intention and focus, if that's what a11y is asking for.

Trusted

Trusted by Atlassian AtlasKit, ReachUI, SmoothUI, Storybook and we will do our best to earn your trust too!

Features

no keyboard control, everything is done watching a focus behavior , not emulating it. Thus works always and everywhere.

, not emulating it. Thus works always and everywhere. React Portals support. Even if some data is in outer space - it is still in lock.

support. Even if some data is in outer space - it is still in lock. Scattered locks, or focus lock groups - you can setup different isolated locks, and tab from one to another.

Controllable isolation level.

variable size bundle. Uses sidecar to trim UI part to 1.5kb.

💡 focus locks is only the first part, there are also scroll lock and text-to-speech lock you have to use to really "lock" the user. Try react-focus-on to archive everything above, assembled in the right order.

How to use

Just wrap something with focus lock, and focus will be moved inside on mount.

import FocusLock from 'react-focus-lock' ; const JailForAFocus = ( {onClose} ) => ( < FocusLock > You can not leave this form < button onClick = {onClose} /> </ FocusLock > );

Demo - https://codesandbox.io/s/5wmrwlvxv4.

From MDN Article about accessible dialogs:

The dialog must be properly labeled

Keyboard focus must be managed correctly

This one is about managing the focus.

I've got a good article about focus management, dialogs and WAI-ARIA.

API

FocusLock would work perfectly even with no props set.

FocusLock has few props to tune behavior, all props are optional:

disabled , to disable(enable) behavior without altering the tree.

, to disable(enable) behavior without altering the tree. className , to set the className of the internal wrapper.

, to set the of the internal wrapper. returnFocus , to return focus into initial position on unmount(not disable). By default returnFocus is disabled, so FocusLock will not restore original focus on deactivation. This is expected behavior for Modals, but it is better to implement it by your self. See unmounting and focus management for details

, to return focus into initial position on unmount(not disable). This is expected behavior for Modals, but it is better to implement it by your self. See unmounting and focus management for details persistentFocus=false , requires any element to be focused. This also disables text selections inside, and outside focus lock.

, requires any element to be focused. This also disables text selections inside, and focus lock. autoFocus=true , enables or disables focusing into on Lock activation. If disabled Lock will blur an active focus.

, enables or disables focusing into on Lock activation. If disabled Lock will blur an active focus. noFocusGuards=false disabled focus guards - virtual inputs which secure tab index.

disabled focus guards - virtual inputs which secure tab index. group=''' named focus group for focus scattering aka combined lock targets

named focus group for focus scattering aka combined lock targets shards=[] an array of ref pointing to the nodes, which focus lock should consider and a part of it. This is another way focus scattering.

an array of pointing to the nodes, which focus lock should consider and a part of it. This is another way focus scattering. whiteList=fn you could whitelist locations FocusLock should carry about. Everything outside it will ignore. For example - any modals.

you could whitelist locations FocusLock should carry about. Everything outside it will ignore. For example - any modals. as='div' if you need to change internal div element, to any other. Use ref forwarding to give FocusLock the node to work with.

if you need to change internal element, to any other. Use ref forwarding to give FocusLock the node to work with. lockProps={} to pass any extra props (except className) to the internal wrapper.

to pass any extra props (except className) to the internal wrapper. hasPositiveIndices=false to support a focus lock behavior when any elements tabIndex greater than 0.

Focusing in OSX (Safari/Firefox) is strange!

By default tabbing in OSX sees only controls, but not links or anything else tabbable . This is system settings, and Safari/Firefox obey. Press Option+Tab in Safari to loop across all tabbables, or change the Safari settings. There is no way to fix Firefox, unless change system settings (Control+F7). See this issue for more information.

Set up

Requirements

version 1x is React 15/16 compatible

version 2+ requires React 16.8+ (hooks)

Import

react-focus-lock exposed 3 entry points: for the classical usage, and a sidecar one.

Default usage

4kb, import FocusLock from 'react-focus-lock would give you component you are looking for.

Separated usage

Meanwhile - you dont need any focus related logic until it's needed. Thus - you may defer that logic till Lock activation and move all related code to a sidecar.

UI, 1.5kb , import FocusLockUI from 'react-focus-lock/UI - a DOM part of a lock.

, - a DOM part of a lock. Sidecar, 3.5kb, import Sidecar from 'react-focus-lock/sidecar - which is the real focus lock.

import FocusLockUI from "react-focus-lock/UI" ; import {sidecar} from "use-sidecar" ; const FocusLockSidecar = sidecar( () => import ( "react-focus-lock/sidecar" ) ); < FocusLockUI disabled = {this.state.disabled} sideCar = {FocusLockSidecar} > {content} </ FocusLockUI >

That would split FocusLock into two pieces, reducing app size and improving the first load. The cost of focus-lock is just 1.5kb!

Saved 3.5kb?! 🤷‍♂️ 3.5kb here and 3.5kb here, and your 20mb bundle is ready.

Autofocus

Use when you cannot use the native autoFocus prop - because you only want to autofocus once the Trap has been activated

prop data-autofocus on the element.

on the element. prop data-autofocus-inside on the element to focus on something inside.

on the element to focus on something inside. AutoFocusInside component, as named export of this library.

import FocusLock, { AutoFocusInside } from 'react-focus-lock' ; < FocusLock > < button > Click </ button > < AutoFocusInside > < button > will be focused </ button > </ AutoFocusInside > </ FocusLock > < FocusLock > < button > Click </ button > < button data-autofocus > will be focused </ button > </ FocusLock >

If there is more than one auto-focusable target - the first will be selected. If it is a part of radio group, and rest of radio group element are also autofocusable(just put them into AutoFocusInside) - checked one fill be selected.

AutoFocusInside will work only on Lock activation, and does nothing, then used outside of the lock. You can use MoveFocusInside to move focus inside with or without lock.

import { MoveFocusInside } from 'react-focus-lock' ; < MoveFocusInside > < button > will be focused </ button > </ MoveFocusInside >

Portals

Use focus scattering to handle portals

using groups . Just create a few locks (only one could be active) with a same group name

const PortaledElement = () => ( < FocusLock group = "group42" disabled = {true} > // "discoverable" portaled content </ FocusLock > ); < FocusLock group = "group42" > // main content </ FocusLock >

using shards . Just pass all the pieces to the "shards" prop.

const PortaledElement = () => ( < div ref = {ref} > // "discoverable" portaled content </ div > ); < FocusLock shards = {[ref]} > // main content </ FocusLock >

without anything. FocusLock will not prevent focusing portaled element, but will not include them in to tab order

const PortaledElement = () => ( < div > // NON-"discoverable" portaled content </ div > ); < FocusLock shards = {[ref]} > // main content < PortaledElement /> </ FocusLock >

Using your own Components

You may use as prop to change what Focus-Lock will render around children .

<FocusLock as = "section" > < button > Click </ button > < button data-autofocus > will be focused </ button > </ FocusLock > < FocusLock as = {AnotherComponent} lockProps = {{anyAnotherComponentProp: 4 }}> < button > Click </ button > < span > Hello there! </ span > </ FocusLock >

Guarding

As you may know - FocusLock is adding Focus Guards before and after lock to remove some side effects, like page scrolling. But shards will not have such guards, and it might be not so cool to use them - for example if no tabbable would be defined after shard - you will tab to the browser chrome.

You may wrap shard with InFocusGuard or just drop InFocusGuard here and there - that would solve the problem.

import {InFocusGuard} from 'react-focus-lock' ; < InFocusGuard > < button /> </ InFocusGuard > < InFocusGuard /> < button /> < InFocusGuard />

InFocusGuards would be active(tabbable) only when tabble, it protecting, is focused.

Removing Tailing Guard

If only your modal is the last tabble element on the body - you might remove the Tailing Guard, to allow user tab into address bar.

<InFocusGuard/> < button /> // there is no "tailing" guard :)

Unmounting and focus management

In case FocusLock has returnFocus enabled, and it's going to be unmounted - focus will be returned after zero-timeout.

In case returnFocus is set to false , and you are going to control focus change on your own - keep in mind React will first call Parent.componentWillUnmount, and next Child.componentWillUnmount This means - Trap will be still active by the time you may want move(return) focus on componentWillUnmount. Please deffer this action with a zero-timeout. Similarly, if you are using the disabled prop to control FocusLock, you will need a zero-timeout to correctly restore focus.

<FocusLock disabled={isFocusLockDisabled} onDeactivation={ () => { window .setTimeout( () => myRef.current.focus(), 0 ); } >

Return focus with no scroll

read more at the issue #83 or mdn article.

To return focus, but without jumpy page scroll returning a focus you might specify a focus option

<FocusLock returnFocus={{ preventScroll : false }} >

Not supported by Edge and Safari.

Not only for React

Uses focus-lock under the hood. It does also provide support for Vue.js and Vanilla DOM solutions

Two different focus-lock-managers or even different version of a single one, active simultaneously will FIGHT!

Focus-lock will surrender, as long any other focus management library will not.

Focus fighting

You may wrap some render branch with FreeFocusInside , and react-focus-lock will ignore any focus inside marked node, thus landing a peace.

import { FreeFocusInside } from 'react-focus-lock' ; < FreeFocusInside > < div id = "portal-for-modals" > in this div i am going to portal my modals, dont fight with them please </ div > </ FreeFocusInside >

Even the better is to whiteList FocusLock areas - for example "you should handle only React Stuff in React Root"

<FocusLock whiteList={node => document .getElementById( 'root' ).contains(node)}> ... < /FocusLock>

PS: please use webpack or yarn resolution for force one version of react-focus-lock used

webpack.conf resolve: { alias : { 'react-focus-lock' : path.resolve(path.join(__dirname, './node_modules/react-focus-lock' )) ...

More

To create a "right" modal dialog you have to:

manage a focus. Use this library

block document scroll. Use react-scroll-locky.

hide everything else from screen readers. Use aria-hidden

You may use react-focus-on to achieve everything above, assembled in the right order.

Licence

MIT