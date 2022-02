React component for handling clicks and focuses outside

Handles clicks and focuses outside

outside Takes care of children rendered in react portals

Small — less then 600b minified and gzipped, has no dependencies

— less then 600b minified and gzipped, has no dependencies TypeScript friendly

import Foco from 'react-foco' ; const MyComponent3000 = () => ( < Foco onClickOutside = {() => console.log('Click Outside')} onFocusOutside={() => console.log('Focus Outside')} > < button > Click Me </ button > {React.createPortal( < MyAnotherComponent /> , portalNode)} </ Foco > );

Demo

Changelog

https://github.com/nanot1m/react-foco/releases

API

Props

onClickOutside — function called on clicks outside of wrapping nodes

onFocusOutside — function called on focus outside of wrapping nodes

render — prop allows for inline rendering foco content

className — class passed to wrapping node

style — object with css properties passed to wrapping node

children — children react elements or function the same as prop render

— children react elements or function the same as prop component — component or tag which is used to render wrapper node

Render Props

This prop are passed for callback in props render or children

className?: string — class name provided from Foco component

style?: React.CSSProperties — styles provided from Foco component

onMouseDown: React.MouseEventHandler — handler for checking clicks outside

onFocus: React.FocusEventHandler — handler for checking focuses outside

— handler for checking focuses outside onTouchStart: React.TouchEventHandler — handler for checking touches outside

Render-prop example

function MyComponent ( ) { return ( < Foco onClickOutside = {() => alert('click out')}> {wrapperProps => ( < div { ...wrapperProps } style = {{ border: ' 1px solid skyblue ', textAlign: ' center ' }} > < p > Hola! Clicks outside would trigger alerts </ p > </ div > )} </ Foco > ); }

Development

