react-fns is a collection of imperative Browser API's turned into declarative React components and higher-order components for lots of common situations.
npm i react-fns --save
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
MICHAEL JACKSON
🤔
Pavel Prichodko
💻 📖
Richard Powell
💻
Tim Brown
📖
Jack Moore
💻
Dayle Rees
📖
Thomas Flemming
📖
Sam Kvale
🐛 💻
Rhys Powell
💻
Jeppe Reinhold
📖
Victor Magalhães
🐛 💻
Macklin Underdown
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!