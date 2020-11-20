openbase logo
rf

react-fns

by Jared Palmer
1.4.0 (see all)

Browser API's turned into declarative React components and HoC's

Readme

repo-banner

react-fns is a collection of imperative Browser API's turned into declarative React components and higher-order components for lots of common situations.

Quick Start

npm i react-fns --save

Resources

Author

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


MICHAEL JACKSON
🤔
Pavel Prichodko
💻 📖
Richard Powell
💻
Tim Brown
📖
Jack Moore
💻
Dayle Rees
📖
Thomas Flemming
📖

Sam Kvale
🐛 💻
Rhys Powell
💻
Jeppe Reinhold
📖
Victor Magalhães
🐛 💻
Macklin Underdown
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

