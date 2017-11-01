React Fluid Container

Graceful dynamic/variable height animation.

Install

npm install react-fluid-container --save

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-fluid-container/dist/react-fluid-container.js" > </ script > (UMD library exposed as `ReactFluidContainer`)

Example

Codepen Demo

import FluidContainer from 'react-fluid-container' class App extends Component { constructor () { super (props) this .state = { showPanel : false } } render() { const { showPanel } = this .state return ( < div className = "accordion" > < div onClick = {() => this.setState({ showPanel: !showPanel })} className="accordion-title" > Toggle accordion </ div > < FluidContainer height = {showPanel ? ' auto ' : 0 } className = "accordion-panel" > < div > Auto height animation! </ div > </ FluidContainer > </ div > ) } }

Props

tag : PropTypes.string

The wrapping element around your only child element. Defaults to div . Any other valid props like className will be passed to this element.

height : PropTypes.oneOf(['auto', PropTypes.number])

The height value you want to animate to. Defaults to auto .

rmConfig : React.PropTypes.objectOf(React.PropTypes.number)

Pass in any valid React Motion config object.

children : PropTypes.node.isRequired (only one child allowed)

Only one child is allowed and is what the measurements will be based off of. This should be considered a pretty "dumb" element that is just a wrapper to measure off of. Make sure there are no margins are "hanging" outside of your elements. You can use 1px padding to avoid this.

beforeAnimation : PropTypes.func(currentHeight, nextHeight)

Callback before animation has started. Passes in previous and next heights.

afterAnimation : PropTypes.func

Callback after animation has completed.

Running Locally

clone repo

git clone git@github.com:souporserious/react-fluid-container.git

move into folder

cd ~/react-fluid-container

install dependencies

npm install

run dev mode

npm run dev