A floating label component for React. It inherits the font-size from the parent.

Try it yourself at the Storybook.

Example

import React from 'react' ; import FloatingLabelInput from 'react-floating-label-input' ; export default ({ onChange, value }) => < div style = {{ fontSize: 64 }}> < FloatingLabelInput id = "example-3" label = "label" onBlur = {action( ' onBlur ')} onChange = {action( ' onChange ')} onFocus = {action( ' onFocus ')} value = {value} /> </ div > ;

Props

name optional default className yes fontSize yes inherit id no label no onBlur yes onChange no onFocus yes placeholder yes '' refs yes type yes text value yes ''

refs is set as ref prop on input

Dependencies

Peer dependencies:

react

styled-components

License

MIT