A floating label component for React. It inherits the font-size from the parent.
Try it yourself at the Storybook.
import React from 'react';
import FloatingLabelInput from 'react-floating-label-input';
export default ({ onChange, value }) =>
<div style={{ fontSize: 64 }}>
<FloatingLabelInput
id="example-3"
label="label"
onBlur={action('onBlur')}
onChange={action('onChange')}
onFocus={action('onFocus')}
value={value}
/>
</div>;
|name
|optional
|default
|className
|yes
|fontSize
|yes
|inherit
|id
|no
|label
|no
|onBlur
|yes
|onChange
|no
|onFocus
|yes
|placeholder
|yes
|''
|refs
|yes
|type
|yes
|text
|value
|yes
|''
refs is set as
ref prop on
input
Peer dependencies: