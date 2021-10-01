openbase logo
rfl

react-floating-label-input

by Cymen Vig
4.3.4

A floating label input component for React

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

react-floating-label-input

License Downloads minified size minzipped size

npm badge

A floating label component for React. It inherits the font-size from the parent.

react-floating-label-input

Try it yourself at the Storybook.

Example

import React from 'react';
import FloatingLabelInput from 'react-floating-label-input';

export default ({ onChange, value }) =>
  <div style={{ fontSize: 64 }}>
    <FloatingLabelInput
      id="example-3"
      label="label"
      onBlur={action('onBlur')}
      onChange={action('onChange')}
      onFocus={action('onFocus')}
      value={value}
    />
  </div>;

Props

nameoptionaldefault
classNameyes
fontSizeyesinherit
idno
labelno
onBluryes
onChangeno
onFocusyes
placeholderyes''
refsyes
typeyestext
valueyes''
  • refs is set as ref prop on input

Dependencies

Peer dependencies:

  • react
  • styled-components

License

MIT

