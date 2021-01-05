A customizable floating action button menu
Inspired by react-material-floating-button
npm install --save react-floating-button-menu
See the project page
You can customize opening direction, speed, and styles of each button via props. Other options will be added soon
import {
FloatingMenu,
MainButton,
ChildButton,
Directions
} from 'react-floating-button-menu';
import MdAdd from '@material-ui/icons/add';
import MdClose from '@material-ui/icons/clear';
import MdFavorite from '@material-ui/icons/favorite';
state = {
isOpen: false,
}
...
<FloatingMenu
slideSpeed={500}
direction={Directions.Up}
spacing={8}
isOpen={this.state.isOpen}
>
<MainButton
iconResting={<MdAdd style={{ fontSize: 20 }} nativeColor="white" />}
iconActive={<MdClose style={{ fontSize: 20 }} nativeColor="white" />}
background="black"
onClick={() => this.setState({ isOpen: !this.state.isOpen })}
size={56}
/>
<ChildButton
icon={<MdFavorite style={{ fontSize: 20 }} />}
background="white"
size={40}
onClick={() => console.log('First button clicked')}
/>
<ChildButton
icon={<MdFavorite style={{ fontSize: 20 }} />}
background="white"
size={40}
/>
<ChildButton
icon={<MdFavorite style={{ fontSize: 20 }} />}
background="white"
size={40}
/>
</FloatingMenu>
...
MIT © ifndefdeadmau5