A customizable floating action button menu

Inspired by react-material-floating-button

Install

npm install --save react-floating-button-menu

Demo

See the project page

Usage

You can customize opening direction, speed, and styles of each button via props. Other options will be added soon

import { FloatingMenu, MainButton, ChildButton, Directions } from 'react-floating-button-menu' ; import MdAdd from '@material-ui/icons/add' ; import MdClose from '@material-ui/icons/clear' ; import MdFavorite from '@material-ui/icons/favorite' ; state = { isOpen : false , } ... <FloatingMenu slideSpeed={ 500 } direction={Directions.Up} spacing={ 8 } isOpen={ this .state.isOpen} > <MainButton iconResting={<MdAdd style={{ fontSize: 20 }} nativeColor="white" />} iconActive={<MdClose style={{ fontSize: 20 }} nativeColor="white" />} background="black" onClick={() => this.setState({ isOpen: !this.state.isOpen })} size={56} /> <ChildButton icon={<MdFavorite style={{ fontSize: 20 }} />} background="white" size={40} onClick={() => console.log('First button clicked')} /> <ChildButton icon={<MdFavorite style={{ fontSize: 20 }} />} background="white" size={40} /> <ChildButton icon={<MdFavorite style={{ fontSize: 20 }} />} background="white" size={40} /> </FloatingMenu> ...

License

MIT © ifndefdeadmau5