#react-flipcard

React flip card component

Installing

$ npm install react-flipcard $ bower install react-flipcard

Demo

http://mzabriskie.github.io/react-flipcard/basic

Example

import React from 'react' ; import FlipCard from 'react-flipcard' ; var App = React.createClass({ getInitialState() { return { isFlipped : false }; }, showBack() { this .setState({ isFlipped : true }); }, showFront() { this .setState({ isFlipped : false }); }, handleOnFlip(flipped) { if (flipped) { this .refs.backButton.getDOMNode().focus(); } }, handleKeyDown(e) { if ( this .state.isFlipped && e.keyCode === 27 ) { this .showFront(); } }, render() { return ( < div > {/* Default behavior is horizontal flip on hover, or focus */} < FlipCard > {/* The first child is used as the front of the card */} < div > < div > Front </ div > < div > < small > (horizontal flip) </ small > </ div > </ div > {/* The second child is used as the back of the card */} < div > Back </ div > </ FlipCard > {/* The `type` attribute allows using a vertical flip */} < FlipCard type = "vertical" > < div > < div > Front </ div > < div > < small > (vertical flip) </ small > </ div > </ div > < div > Back </ div > </ FlipCard > {/* The `disabled` attribute allows turning off the auto-flip on hover, or focus. This allows manual control over flipping. The `flipped` attribute indicates whether to show the front, or the back, with `true` meaning show the back. */} < FlipCard disabled = {true} flipped = {this.state.isFlipped} onFlip = {this.handleOnFlip} onKeyDown = {this.handleKeyDown} > < div > < div > Front </ div > < button type = "button" onClick = {this.showBack} > Show back </ button > < div > < small > (manual flip) </ small > </ div > </ div > < div > < div > Back </ div > < button type = "button" ref = "backButton" onClick = {this.showFront} > Show front </ button > </ div > </ FlipCard > </ div > ); } }); React.render( < App /> , document .getElementById( 'container' ));

Credits

This component is largely a React wrapper for CSS created by David Walsh.

License

MIT