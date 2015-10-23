#react-flipcard
React flip card component
$ npm install react-flipcard
# or
$ bower install react-flipcard
http://mzabriskie.github.io/react-flipcard/basic
import React from 'react';
import FlipCard from 'react-flipcard';
var App = React.createClass({
getInitialState() {
return {
isFlipped: false
};
},
showBack() {
this.setState({
isFlipped: true
});
},
showFront() {
this.setState({
isFlipped: false
});
},
handleOnFlip(flipped) {
if (flipped) {
this.refs.backButton.getDOMNode().focus();
}
},
handleKeyDown(e) {
if (this.state.isFlipped && e.keyCode === 27) {
this.showFront();
}
},
render() {
return (
<div>
{/* Default behavior is horizontal flip on hover, or focus */}
<FlipCard>
{/* The first child is used as the front of the card */}
<div>
<div>Front</div>
<div><small>(horizontal flip)</small></div>
</div>
{/* The second child is used as the back of the card */}
<div>Back</div>
</FlipCard>
{/* The `type` attribute allows using a vertical flip */}
<FlipCard type="vertical">
<div>
<div>Front</div>
<div><small>(vertical flip)</small></div>
</div>
<div>Back</div>
</FlipCard>
{/*
The `disabled` attribute allows turning off the auto-flip
on hover, or focus. This allows manual control over flipping.
The `flipped` attribute indicates whether to show the front,
or the back, with `true` meaning show the back.
*/}
<FlipCard
disabled={true}
flipped={this.state.isFlipped}
onFlip={this.handleOnFlip}
onKeyDown={this.handleKeyDown}
>
<div>
<div>Front</div>
<button type="button" onClick={this.showBack}>Show back</button>
<div><small>(manual flip)</small></div>
</div>
<div>
<div>Back</div>
<button type="button" ref="backButton" onClick={this.showFront}>Show front</button>
</div>
</FlipCard>
</div>
);
}
});
React.render(<App/>, document.getElementById('container'));
This component is largely a React wrapper for CSS created by David Walsh.
MIT