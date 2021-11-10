openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rfp

react-flip-page

by Julien Fradin
1.6.4 (see all)

A React.js implementation of the Flipboard page swipe.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

472

GitHub Stars

164

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Swipe

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version Build Status codecov Greenkeeper badge JavaScript Style Guide

react-flip-page

DISCLAIMER: This package is in no way related to nor endorsed by Flipboard, Inc. nor flipboard.com. This is just a showcase of HTML5 & CSS3 effect implemented with React.

This package allows you to use the cool Flipboard page swipe effect in your React.js apps.

Please keep in mind that static content will work best with this component. Content like videos and related can produce undesired effects.

It has a responsive option, so you can possibly cover your entire page with it!

Demo GIF

You can play with this demo.

Install

Installation is pretty straight-forward, as you just have to npm install this package:

npm install --save react-flip-page

Then, you can require the module with any way you like, let it be webpack or something else.

Usage

This package consists of one single component that does all the work. Simply throw a FlipPage component with some children that will be the content.

<FlipPage>
  <article>
    <h1>My awesome first article</h1>
    <p>My awesome first content</p>
  </article>
  <article>
    <h1>My wonderful second article</h1>
    <p>My wonderful second content</p>
  </article>
  <article>
    <h1>My excellent third article</h1>
    <p>My excellent third content</p>
  </article>
</FlipPage>

Props

There are a few properties that define the behaviour of the component, here they are:

PropTypeDefault Role
orientationstringvertical Orientation of swipes. vertical or horizontal for respectively up/down swipes and left/right swipes
uncutPagesbooleanfalse If true, the pages will be allowed to overflow through the container. The original effect is to keep everything inside the container, but you can set this to true to have a more "bookish" effect.
animationDurationnumber200 Duration in ms of the fold/unfold animation
tresholdnumber10Distance in px to swipe before the gesture is activated 
maxAnglenumber45 Angle of the page when there's nothing to display before/after
maskOpacitynumber0.4 Opacity of the masks that covers the underneath content
perspective string 130em Perspective value of the page fold effect. The bigger, the less noticeable
pageBackgroundstring#fffBackground of the pages. This can be overriden in individual pages by styling the component
 firstComponent element null Component that will be displayed under the first page
 lastComponent element null Component that will be displayed under the last page
showHintboolfalse Indicates if the component must hint the user on how it works. Setting this to true will lift the bottom of the page 1s after the component is mounted, for 1s
showSwipeHintboolfalse Indicates if the component must hint the user on how it works. Setting this to true will show an example of gesture to switch pages
showTouchHintboolfalse Indicates if the component must hint the user on how it works. Setting this to true will show a pointer indicating where to click to switch pages. Works with
flipOnTouch
styleobject{} Additional style for the flipboard
heightnumber480 Height for the flipboard
widthnumber320 Width for the flipboard
onPageChangefunctionCallback when the page has been changed. Parameters: pageIndex, direction
onStartPageChangefunctionCallback when the page starts to change. Parameters: oldPageIndex, direction
onStartSwipingfunctionCallback when the user starts swiping
onStopSwipingfunctionCallback when the user stops swiping
classNamestring''Optional CSS class to be applied on the container
loopForeverbooleanfalseIf true flipping after the last page will return to the first (and visa-versa)
flipOnTouchbooleanfalseIf true, the user can flip pages by touching/clicking a top/bottom or left/right zone. These zones have CSS classes: rfp-touchZone, rfp-touchZone-previous and rfp-touchZone-next so that you can style them
flipOnTouchZonenumber210Percentage of dimensions of the zone to touch/click to flip pages
disableSwipebooleanfalseIf true, users can't use the swipe feature to switch pages while flipOnTouch is enabled. Make sure you enable flipOnTouch so they can switch pages, or provide buttons binded to Methods
responsivebooleanfalseIf true, the component will be responsive, meaning it will take all the available space. Place the component in a container before to make sure it is visible
startAtnumber0Default start position of the component
reversebooleanfalseIf true, the user must swip in reverse order: he must swipe down/right to see the next page, and up/left to see the previous page.
swipeImmunearray[]This array holds the CSS class names that the user can not initiate a swipe gesture from.
noShadowbooleanfalseThis disables the inset drop shadow on the inside of the flipping pages.

Methods

There are currently three methods that can be called on the component. To call them, you can use the ref attribute in React:

<FlipPage ref={(component) => { this.flipPage = component; }}>
  ...
</FlipPage>

this.flipPage.gotoPreviousPage();

gotoPreviousPage()

This method triggers the effect and switches to the previous page, if possible.

gotoNextPage()

This method triggers the effect and switches to the next page, if possible.

gotoPage(page)

This methods positions the component to the wanted page index. The page argument should be between 0 and the number of pages. If not, a RangeError will be thrown. Also note that this does not call the onPageChange nor the onStartPageChange callback.

Contribute

Since this is an open source project and it's far from perfect, contribution is welcome. Fork the repository and start working on your fix or new feature. Remember, it's good practice to work in your own branch, to avoid painful merge conflicts.

Once you think your work is ready, fire a pull request with an understandable description of what you're bringing to the project. If it's alright, chances are high your work will be merged!

This project takes some of my time, and I do it for free. If you're kind enough, you can show your support for my work by making a small donation here:

Donate

I would very much appreciate it!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rrc
react-responsive-carouselReact.js Responsive Carousel (with Swipe)
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
202K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
5Performant
nuka-carouselPure React Carousel Component
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
82K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rs
react-slickReact carousel component
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
944K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
35
Top Feedback
24Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
19Buggy
rac
react-alice-carousel React responsive component for building content galleries, content rotators and any React carousels
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
rsv
react-swipeable-viewsA React component for swipeable views. :snowflake:
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
292K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rmc
react-multi-carouselA lightweight production-ready Carousel that rocks supports multiple items and server-side rendering with no dependency. Bundle size 2kb.
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
90K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
See 23 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial