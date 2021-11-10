DISCLAIMER: This package is in no way related to nor endorsed by Flipboard, Inc. nor flipboard.com. This is just a showcase of HTML5 & CSS3 effect implemented with React.
This package allows you to use the cool Flipboard page swipe effect in your React.js apps.
Please keep in mind that static content will work best with this component. Content like videos and related can produce undesired effects.
It has a
responsive option, so you can possibly cover your entire page with it!
You can play with this demo.
Installation is pretty straight-forward, as you just have to
npm install this package:
npm install --save react-flip-page
Then, you can require the module with any way you like, let it be webpack or something else.
This package consists of one single component that does all the work. Simply throw a
FlipPage component with some children that will be the content.
<FlipPage>
<article>
<h1>My awesome first article</h1>
<p>My awesome first content</p>
</article>
<article>
<h1>My wonderful second article</h1>
<p>My wonderful second content</p>
</article>
<article>
<h1>My excellent third article</h1>
<p>My excellent third content</p>
</article>
</FlipPage>
There are a few properties that define the behaviour of the component, here they are:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Role
orientation
string
vertical
| Orientation of swipes.
vertical or
horizontal for respectively up/down swipes and left/right swipes
uncutPages
boolean
false
| If
true, the pages will be allowed to overflow through the container. The original effect is to keep everything inside the container, but you can set this to
true to have a more "bookish" effect.
animationDuration
number
200
|Duration in ms of the fold/unfold animation
treshold
number
10
|Distance in px to swipe before the gesture is activated
maxAngle
number
45
|Angle of the page when there's nothing to display before/after
maskOpacity
number
0.4
|Opacity of the masks that covers the underneath content
perspective
|
string
|
130em
|Perspective value of the page fold effect. The bigger, the less noticeable
pageBackground
string
#fff
|Background of the pages. This can be overriden in individual pages by styling the component
|
firstComponent
|
element
|
null
|Component that will be displayed under the first page
|
lastComponent
|
element
|
null
|Component that will be displayed under the last page
showHint
bool
false
| Indicates if the component must hint the user on how it works. Setting this to
true will lift the bottom of the page 1s after the component is mounted, for 1s
showSwipeHint
bool
false
| Indicates if the component must hint the user on how it works. Setting this to
true will show an example of gesture to switch pages
showTouchHint
bool
false
| Indicates if the component must hint the user on how it works. Setting this to
true will show a pointer indicating where to click to switch pages. Works with
flipOnTouch
style
object
{}
|Additional style for the flipboard
height
number
480
|Height for the flipboard
width
number
320
|Width for the flipboard
onPageChange
function
|Callback when the page has been changed. Parameters:
pageIndex,
direction
onStartPageChange
function
|Callback when the page starts to change. Parameters:
oldPageIndex,
direction
onStartSwiping
function
|Callback when the user starts swiping
onStopSwiping
function
|Callback when the user stops swiping
className
string
''
|Optional CSS class to be applied on the container
loopForever
boolean
false
|If
true flipping after the last page will return to the first (and visa-versa)
flipOnTouch
boolean
false
|If
true, the user can flip pages by touching/clicking a top/bottom or left/right zone. These zones have CSS classes:
rfp-touchZone,
rfp-touchZone-previous and
rfp-touchZone-next so that you can style them
flipOnTouchZone
number
210
|Percentage of dimensions of the zone to touch/click to flip pages
disableSwipe
boolean
false
|If
true, users can't use the swipe feature to switch pages while
flipOnTouch is enabled. Make sure you enable
flipOnTouch so they can switch pages, or provide buttons binded to Methods
responsive
boolean
false
|If
true, the component will be responsive, meaning it will take all the available space. Place the component in a container before to make sure it is visible
startAt
number
0
|Default start position of the component
reverse
boolean
false
|If
true, the user must swip in reverse order: he must swipe down/right to see the next page, and up/left to see the previous page.
swipeImmune
array
[]
|This array holds the CSS class names that the user can not initiate a swipe gesture from.
noShadow
boolean
false
|This disables the inset drop shadow on the inside of the flipping pages.
There are currently three methods that can be called on the component. To call them, you can use the
ref attribute in React:
<FlipPage ref={(component) => { this.flipPage = component; }}>
...
</FlipPage>
this.flipPage.gotoPreviousPage();
gotoPreviousPage()
This method triggers the effect and switches to the previous page, if possible.
gotoNextPage()
This method triggers the effect and switches to the next page, if possible.
gotoPage(page)
This methods positions the component to the wanted page index. The
page argument should be between
0 and the number of pages. If not, a
RangeError will be thrown. Also note that this does not call the
onPageChange nor the
onStartPageChange callback.
Since this is an open source project and it's far from perfect, contribution is welcome. Fork the repository and start working on your fix or new feature. Remember, it's good practice to work in your own branch, to avoid painful merge conflicts.
Once you think your work is ready, fire a pull request with an understandable description of what you're bringing to the project. If it's alright, chances are high your work will be merged!
This project takes some of my time, and I do it for free. If you're kind enough, you can show your support for my work by making a small donation here:
I would very much appreciate it!