React Flip Numbers

Make number animation looks sexy 👏

Flip your numbers in 3D space

Super easy to use

Install

npm install react-flip-numbers -S

Quickstart

import react from 'react' ; import FlipNumbers from 'react-flip-numbers' ; export default () => { return < FlipNumbers height = {12} width = {12} color = "red" background = "white" play perspective = {100} numbers = "12345" /> ; };

API

Prop Type Required Description numbers string ✓ play boolean ✓ Start the animation height number ✓ Individual number height width number ✓ Individual number width color string ✓ Number color background string Background color perspective number CSS 3D transition perspective nonNumberStyle string CSS inline style for not number eg , : . numberStyle string CSS inline style for number duration number delay number

Thank you very much for those kind people with their sponsorship to this project.