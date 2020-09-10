Make number animation looks sexy 👏
npm install react-flip-numbers -S
import react from 'react';
import FlipNumbers from 'react-flip-numbers';
export default () => {
return <FlipNumbers height={12} width={12} color="red" background="white" play perspective={100} numbers="12345" />;
};
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Description
numbers
|string
|✓
play
|boolean
|✓
|Start the animation
height
|number
|✓
|Individual number height
width
|number
|✓
|Individual number width
color
|string
|✓
|Number color
background
|string
|Background color
perspective
|number
|CSS 3D transition perspective
nonNumberStyle
|string
|CSS inline style for not number eg , : .
numberStyle
|string
|CSS inline style for number
duration
|number
delay
|number
Thank you very much for those kind people with their sponsorship to this project.