rfn

react-flip-numbers

by Bill
3.0.5

🎰 Flip your numbers in 3D

Documentation
4.5K

GitHub Stars

224

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Flip Numbers

Coverage Status npm version npm downloads npm npm

Make number animation looks sexy 👏

  • Flip your numbers in 3D space
  • Super easy to use

Install

npm install react-flip-numbers -S

react flip numbers

Quickstart

import react from 'react';
import FlipNumbers from 'react-flip-numbers';

export default () => {
  return <FlipNumbers height={12} width={12} color="red" background="white" play perspective={100} numbers="12345" />;
};

API

PropTypeRequiredDescription
numbersstring
playbooleanStart the animation
heightnumberIndividual number height
widthnumberIndividual number width
colorstringNumber color
backgroundstringBackground color
perspectivenumberCSS 3D transition perspective
nonNumberStylestringCSS inline style for not number eg , : .
numberStylestringCSS inline style for number
durationnumber
delaynumber

Sponsors

Thank you very much for those kind people with their sponsorship to this project.

@sayav @lemcii @washingtonsoares @lixunn @SamSamskies @peaonunes @wilhelmeek @iwarner @joejknowles @chris-gunawardena @Tymek @Luchanso @vcarel @gragland @tjshipe @krnlde @msutkowski @mlukaszczyk

