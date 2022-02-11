Everyday 30 million people experience. It's reliable, flexible and extendable carousel.
📱💻🖥
bound and
moveType: freeScroll
$ npm install --save @egjs/flicking
Flicking requires minimal structure to initialize properly.
You don't need to consider this when using Flicking with the frameworks.
<div id="my-flicking" class="flicking-viewport">
<div class="flicking-camera">
<div class="panel"></div>
<div class="panel"></div>
<div class="panel"></div>
</div>
</div>
import Flicking from "@egjs/flicking";
// import styles
import "@egjs/flicking/dist/flicking.css"; // Supports IE10+, using CSS flex
// Or...
import "@egjs/flicking/dist/flicking.inline.css"; //Supports IE9+, using CSS inline-box
const flicking = new Flicking("#my-flicking", { circular: true });
<!-- Packaged with all dependencies -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@egjs/flicking@4.0.0-beta.4/dist/flicking.pkgd.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/@egjs/flicking@4.0.0/dist/flicking.css">
var flicking = new Flicking("#my-flicking", { circular: true });
|Package
|Version
|Description
|@egjs/flicking-plugins
|Readymade effects for your carousel
|@egjs/ngx-flicking
|Angular port of @egjs/flicking
|@egjs/react-flicking
|React port of @egjs/flicking
|@egjs/vue-flicking
|Vue.js@2 port of @egjs/flicking
|@egjs/vue3-flicking
|Vue.js@3 port of @egjs/flicking
|@egjs/preact-flicking
|Preact port of @egjs/flicking
|@egjs/svelte-flicking
|Svelte port of @egjs/flicking
|9+(With polyfill), 11+ for Angular & Svelte
|Latest
|Latest
|Latest
|7+
|4+
Check our Demos.
See Documentation page.
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
Please file an Issue.
See our Roadmap.
@egjs/flicking is released under the MIT license.
Copyright (c) 2015-present NAVER Corp.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.