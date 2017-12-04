Flexr

React Flexbox grid made simple. 💪 Based on the "Solved-by-flexbox"-grid

Usage

Base example.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { Grid, Cell } from 'react-flexr' ; import 'react-flexr/styles.css' class Example extends Component { render() { return ( < Grid > < Cell > 1/3 </ Cell > < Cell > 1/3 </ Cell > < Cell > 1/3 </ Cell > </ Grid > ); } }

If you don't use webpack with css-loader, make sure to include the react-flexr/styles.css somewhere in your project. For more advanced use cases, the Stilr stylesheet is also exposed.

Cell sizes can be controlled with fractions.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { Grid, Cell } from 'react-flexr' ; class Example extends Component { render() { return ( < Grid > < Cell size = '6/12' > Fills Half </ Cell > < Cell > Fills Rest.. (Yay for Flexbox) </ Cell > < Cell size = {200} lap = {150} > Fills 150px on lap and 200px everywhere else </ Cell > < Cell size = {0.5} lap = {0.25} > Fills a quarter on lap and half everywhere else </ Cell > < Cell size = '3/12' > Fills a quarter </ Cell > < Cell palm = '3/12' lap = '1/2' > Fills a quarter on palm (mobile), half on lap and dynamicly sized everywhere else </ Cell > < Cell palm = 'hidden' size = '1/2' > Hidden on palm, half width otherwise </ Cell > </ Grid > ); } }

Component API:

Grid

import { Grid } from 'react-flexr' ; < Grid align = { string } // Vertical Align Sub Cells: top , center , bottom hAlign = { string } // Horizontal Align Sub Cells: left , center , right gutter = { string } // Override default gutter: ' 1em ', ' 5 %', ' 10px ', etc. // Propagates downwards. Cells inside this Grid component will use the same gutter. flexCells = { bool } // All sub cells will be full height />

Cell

import { Cell } from 'react-flexr' ; < Cell align = { string } // Vertical Align This Cell: top , center , bottom gutter = { string } // Override default gutter: ' 1em ', ' 5 %', ' 10px ', etc. flex = { bool } // Like flexCells above , but for a single cell. size = { string | number } // Takes a fraction. e.g. 1 / 6 palm = { string | number } // Like size , but only for palm devices. * lap = { string | number } // Like size , but only for lap devices. * portable = { string | number } // Like size , but only for ( palm + lap ) devices. * desk = { string | number } // Like size , but only for desk devices. * />

* Ergonomic breakpoints accepts 'hidden' as well. This will prevent the component from being rendered in that state.

See the example folder for more examples.

Responsive Props

The responsive props are based on ergonomics.

We've used these breakpoints in a variety of apps and grids with success. So far the following breakpoints have beeen implemented:

Palm

Lap

Portable

Desk

See the breakpoint config object for sizes.

Flexr Helpers

Use these to get the most out of Flexr. Especially findMatch is very useful when you need to add different behaviour based on window width outside of the grid/cell elements.

This is the internal function that Flexr uses to check which ergonomic state it's currently in. It's really useful if you have components outside the grid, that you want to show/hide/manipulate passed properties or stuff in your lifecycle hooks.

The function accepts multipe ergonomic breakpoints as strings and returns the first one matched or false if nothing matches.

Example

import { findMatch } from 'react-flexr' ; import React, { Component } from 'react' ; class App extends Component { render() { const isPalm = findMatch( 'palm' ); if (isPalm) console .log( 'only logged in palm' ); return ( < div > < h1 > Only visible in palm: </ h1 > { isPalm ? < h2 > Palm </ h2 > : null } < h1 > Allows Multiple Matches </ h1 > { findMatch('desk', 'lap') ? < h2 > Lap or Desk </ h2 > : null } </ div > ); } }

setBreakpoints( array breakpoints )

It's posible to force flexr to be in a specific ergonomic state. This is primarily usefull when rendering on the server. E.g. looking at the user agent string on rendering the app in palm/portable if it's an iOS/iPhone or lap/portable if iOS/iPad.

Example

import { setBreakpoints } from 'react-flexr' ; import App from '../your-app' ; import React from 'react' ; const isMobile = /iP(hone|od)|Mobile/ ; function ( req, res ) { if ( isMobile.test( req.headers[ 'user-agent' ] ) ) { setBreakpoints([ 'palm' , 'portable' ]) } else { setBreakpoints([ 'desk' ]) } const html = React.renderToString( < App /> ); res.send( ' ' + html ); }

Force flexr to find the current breakpoints. Returns an array of the current breakpoints that flexr matches in. If they haven't changed since the last time findBreakpoints() was called, false will be returned. Use in combination with optimizedResize .

Example

import { findBreakpoints } from 'react-flexr' ; findBreakpoints() findBreakpoints()

optimizedResize.init( function )

Simple resize event throttler. Usefull for force updating when the app have been resized. For best performance, use it in your main app component in the componentDidMount life cycle.

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { optimizedResize, findBreakpoints } from 'react-flexr' ; class App extends Component { componentDidMount() { optimizedResize.init( () => { if ( findBreakpoints() ) { console .log( 'New Breakpoints' ); this .forceUpdate(); } }); } }

array getBreakpoints()

returns an array of current breakpoints.

Map stylesheet

The internal Stilr stylesheet used to handle basic flexbox styling for the components. Usefull if you need full controll of how the CSS is rendered. Reed the Stilr documentation on how to use Stilr if you need finegrained controll over you styling.

palm, lap, portable, desk

The ergonomic breakpoint media queries that flexr uses internally is also exposed. These are especially useful in combination with Stilr.

Example