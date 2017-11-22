React Flexible Switch

Easy and Flexible React switches with support for custom styles.

Demo & Examples

Live demo: http://nettofarah.github.io/react-flexible-switch To build the examples locally, run:

npm install npm start

Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.

Installation

The easiest way to use react-switch is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/react-switch.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-flexible- switch --save

Usage

Just require 'react-flexible-switch' in your app and include it in your components.

const Switch = require ( 'react-flexible-switch' ); < Switch />

Properties

Switch.propTypes = { value : React.PropTypes.bool, circleStyles : React.PropTypes.shape({ onColor : React.PropTypes.string, offColor : React.PropTypes.string, diameter : React.PropTypes.number }), labels : React.PropTypes.shape({ on : React.PropTypes.string, off : React.PropTypes.string }), locked : React.PropTypes.bool, onChange : React.PropTypes.func, switchStyles : React.PropTypes.shape({ width : React.PropTypes.number }) };

value

Allows you to start a switch either turned on or off.

<Switch value={ true } /> < Switch value = {false} />

onChange

Allows you to pass in callback for when state changes. This will allow you to make the switch a controlled component.

const onChange = ( active ) => { if (active) { console .log( 'active!' ) } else { console .log( 'inactive!' ) } this .setState({ value : active }) } <Switch onChange={onChange} />

Custom Styles

You can style both the circle and switch styles with any css property, with the addition of onColor , offColor and diameter .

<Switch circleStyles={{ onColor : 'blue' , offColor : 'red' }} /> <Switch circleStyles={{ diameter: 55 }} /> <Switch circleStyles={{ diameter: 20 }} /> // Custom Switch width <Switch switchStyles={{ width: 50 }} /> <Switch switchStyles={{ width: 200 }} />

Customzing with CSS classes

You can also style the components using the following css classes:

react-flexible-switch : the main component

: the main component react-flexible-switch--active : the main component, when active

: the main component, when active react-flexible-switch--inactive : the main component, when inactive

: the main component, when inactive react-flexible-switch--sliding : the main component, during the transition

: the main component, during the transition react-flexible-switch-label : the label component

: the label component react-flexible-switch-circle : the circle component

Labels

Labels for the on and off states can be set by using the labels property.

<Switch labels={{ on : 'Turned On' , off : 'Turned Off' }} /> < Switch labels = {{ on: ' On ', off: ' Off ' }} />

Blocking User Interaction

In case you need to lock the switch and block user interaction for some reason.

<Switch locked /> < Switch active locked />

Development ( src , lib and the build process)

NOTE: The source code for the component is in src . A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to dist , which can be included without the need for any build system.

To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run npm start . If you just want to watch changes to src and rebuild lib , run npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with npm link ).

License

The module is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License. Copyright (c) 2016 Netto Farah.