Easy and Flexible React switches with support for custom styles.
Live demo: http://nettofarah.github.io/react-flexible-switch To build the examples locally, run:
npm install
npm start
Then open
localhost:8000 in a browser.
The easiest way to use react-switch is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/react-switch.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
npm install react-flexible-switch --save
Just require 'react-flexible-switch' in your app and include it in your components.
const Switch = require('react-flexible-switch');
<Switch />
Switch.propTypes = {
value: React.PropTypes.bool,
circleStyles: React.PropTypes.shape({
onColor: React.PropTypes.string,
offColor: React.PropTypes.string,
diameter: React.PropTypes.number
}),
labels: React.PropTypes.shape({
on: React.PropTypes.string,
off: React.PropTypes.string
}),
locked: React.PropTypes.bool,
onChange: React.PropTypes.func,
switchStyles: React.PropTypes.shape({
width: React.PropTypes.number
})
};
Allows you to start a switch either turned on or off.
//On by default
<Switch value={true} />
//Off by default
<Switch value={false} />
Allows you to pass in callback for when state changes. This will allow you to make the switch a controlled component.
const onChange = (active) => {
if (active) {
console.log('active!')
} else {
console.log('inactive!')
}
// update your state here
this.setState({ value: active })
}
<Switch onChange={onChange} />
You can style both the circle and switch styles with any css property, with
the addition of
onColor,
offColor and
diameter.
// Custom circle colors and size
<Switch circleStyles={{ onColor: 'blue', offColor: 'red' }} />
<Switch circleStyles={{ diameter: 55 }} />
<Switch circleStyles={{ diameter: 20 }} />
// Custom Switch width
<Switch switchStyles={{ width: 50 }} />
<Switch switchStyles={{ width: 200 }} />
You can also style the components using the following css classes:
react-flexible-switch: the main component
react-flexible-switch--active: the main component, when active
react-flexible-switch--inactive: the main component, when inactive
react-flexible-switch--sliding: the main component, during the transition
react-flexible-switch-label: the label component
react-flexible-switch-circle: the circle component
Labels for the
on and
off states can be set by using the
labels property.
<Switch labels={{ on: 'Turned On', off: 'Turned Off' }} />
<Switch labels={{ on: 'On', off: 'Off' }} />
In case you need to lock the switch and block user interaction for some reason.
<Switch locked />
<Switch active locked />
src,
lib and the build process)
NOTE: The source code for the component is in
src. A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in
lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to
dist, which can be included without the need for any build system.
To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run
npm start. If you just want to watch changes to
src and rebuild
lib, run
npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with
npm link).
The module is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License. Copyright (c) 2016 Netto Farah.