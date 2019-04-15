Simple flexible layouts for IE9+.

Rationale

UI developers often need to implement layouts that grow and shrink with the size of the container, or align elements with each other. Flexbox is a great solution to this, but it's only supported in newer browsers.

The most common use case is a series of elements laid out in a row or column with some spacing between them (which we'll call gutters). react-flexbox-layout makes this easy to achieve.

react-flexbox-layout components expose a subset of flexbox functionality.

For Chrome, Firefox, IE10+, and Safari, native flexbox is used. For IE9, a Javascript shim is used.

Usage

import { HLayout, HLayoutItem, VLayout, VLayoutItem } from 'react-flexbox-layout' ; import { createCustomClasses } from 'react-flexbox-layout' ; const { HLayout, HLayoutItem, VLayout, VLayoutItem } = createCustomClasses({ defaultGutter : ..., gutterMultiplier : ..., defaultGutterUnit : ..., simulateFlexbox : ... });

You should also include the .css file that this library provides, either by just referencing in your html, or by importing it using webpack with css-loader or any other bundler:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "<path_to_react-flexbox-layout>/lib/styles.css" />

or, inside your JS:

import { ... } from 'react-flexbox-layout' ; import 'react-flexbox-layout/lib/styles.css' ; ...

Concepts

HLayout : short for horizontal layout. A series of elements laid out in a row.

: short for horizontal layout. A series of elements laid out in a row. VLayout : short for vertical layout. A series of elements laid out in a column.

: short for vertical layout. A series of elements laid out in a column. align : vertical alignment, e.g., top , middle , bottom

: vertical alignment, e.g., , , justify : horizontal alignment, e.g., left , center , right

: horizontal alignment, e.g., , , flexGrow : the relative amount to grow an element to take up available space

: the relative amount to grow an element to take up available space gutter : the amount of spacing between consecutive elements. If consecutive elements specify a different gutter size for the gutter between them, the larger value is used.

API

HLayout

alignItems: (top|middle|baseline|bottom|stretch) : how to vertically align children relative to this element.

: how to vertically align children relative to this element. justifyItems: (left|center|right) : how to horizontally align children relative to this element. applies when no elements have flexGrow

: how to horizontally align children relative to this element. applies when no elements have gutter: number : amount of spacing between child elements

: amount of spacing between child elements gutterUnit: string : e.g., px , rem

: e.g., , onLayout: func : called after flexbox layout has been calculated (mainly used for IE9)

: called after flexbox layout has been calculated (mainly used for IE9) children: node(s) : if you'd like to apply additional layout customization, use an HLayoutItem (see below)

HLayoutItem

align: (top|middle|baseline|bottom|stretch) : overrides parent HLayout s alignItems

: overrides parent s flexGrow : the relative amount to grow this element to take up available space

: the relative amount to grow this element to take up available space gutterLeft : overrides parent HLayout s gutter

: overrides parent s gutterRight : overrides parent HLayout s gutter

: overrides parent s children: node : MUST be a single child

VLayout

alignItems: (top|middle|bottom) : how to vertically align children relative to this element. applies when no elements have flexGrow

: how to vertically align children relative to this element. applies when no elements have justifyItems: (left|center|right|stretch) : how to horizontally align children relative to this element.

: how to horizontally align children relative to this element. gutter: number : amount of spacing between child elements

: amount of spacing between child elements gutterUnit: string : e.g., px , rem

: e.g., , onLayout: func : called after flexbox layout has been calculated (mainly used for IE9)

: called after flexbox layout has been calculated (mainly used for IE9) children: node(s) : if you'd like to apply additional layout customization, use an VLayoutItem (see below)

VLayoutItem

justify: (left|center|right|stretch) : overrides parent VLayout s justifyItems

: overrides parent s flexGrow : the relative amount to grow this element to take up available space

: the relative amount to grow this element to take up available space gutterTop : overrides parent VLayout s gutter

: overrides parent s gutterBottom : overrides parent VLayout s gutter

: overrides parent s children: node : MUST be a single child

Request that the next layout occur at least this n milliseconds from now. Only applies for IE9. Useful for debouncing layouts after rapidly occuring events like keypresses. See /examples/debounce/app.jsx for example usage.

Gotchas

LayoutItem s must have style: box-sizing: border-box .

The easiest way to do this is to define this CSS: * { box-sizing: border-box }

Flexbox wrapping is not supported.

LayoutItems will simply overflow if they're too big. This is the CSS equivalent to * { flex-wrap: nowrap }

Scroll position in IE9 is not preserved between layouts

The JS layout algorithm used in the IE9 shim needs to unset certain styles in order to measure the intrinsic heights of elements. This may cause your scrollable elements to lose their scroll position.

In cases where scroll position is being lost, you should manually save the scroll position before the calculation, and restore the scroll position afterwards.

class MyScrollingContainer extends React . Component { componentWillUpdate() { this ._scrollPos = ReactDOM.findDOMNode( this ).scrollTop; } restoreScroll() { ReactDOM.findDOMNode( this ).scrollTop = this ._scrollPos; } render() { return ( < VLayout onLayout = {this.restoreScroll.bind(this)} > // lots of content </ VLayout > ) } }

Percentage widths

When gutter s are applied, dimensions won't add 100% because gutters add a non-percentage width. Use flexGrow to take up remaining space instead. e.g.

<HLayout gutter= "10px" > < HLayoutItem width = "33%" > a </ HLayoutItem > < HLayoutItem width = "33%" > b </ HLayoutItem > < HLayoutItem width = "33%" > c </ HLayoutItem > </ HLayout > < HLayout gutter = "10px" > < HLayoutItem flexGrow > a </ HLayoutItem > < HLayoutItem flexGrow > b </ HLayoutItem > < HLayoutItem flexGrow > c </ HLayoutItem > </ HLayout >

height: 100% doesn't work in flexbox

react-flexbox-layout automatically expands a LayoutItem's immediate child to fill the LayoutItem's height if applicable (i.e. <HLayoutItem align="stretch"> or <VLayoutItem flexGrow> ). However, grand-children aren't automatically expanded in this way, and the CSS magic to make that happen differs depending on browser. In order to make this happen, add the classname constant EXPAND_CHILD .

<HLayoutItem align= "stretch" > < div > // child auto-expands. < div > // grandchild doesn't auto-expand. content is small </ div > </ div > </ HLayoutItem > import {EXPAND_CHILD} from `react-flexbox-layout` ; < HLayoutItem align = "stretch" > < div className = {EXPAND_CHILD} > // child auto-expands. < div > // grandchild auto-expands! content is big </ div > </ div > </ HLayoutItem >

Next steps

Build out GitHub pages

browser tests to ensure JS implementation matches native flexbox

React 0.13 support

If you need to use React 0.13 please use the version 0.x. Version 1.x or major DO NOT support React 0.13. Master and version 1.x or greater only work with React 0.14 or greater.

Contributing