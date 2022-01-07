react-flexbox-grid is a set of React components that implement flexboxgrid.css. It even has an optional support for CSS Modules with some extra configuration.
http://roylee0704.github.io/react-flexbox-grid/
react-flexbox-grid can be installed as an npm package:
npm install --save react-flexbox-grid
The recommended way to use
react-flexbox-grid is with a tool like webpack or Meteor, make sure you set it up to support requiring CSS files. For example, the minimum required loader configuration for webpack would look like this:
{
test: /\.css$/,
loader: 'style-loader!css-loader',
include: /flexboxgrid/
}
react-flexbox-grid imports the styles from
flexboxgrid, that's why we're configuring the loader for it.
If you want to use CSS Modules (this is mandatory for versions earlier than v1), webpack's
css-loader supports this by passing
modules param in the loader configuration.
First, install
style-loader and
css-loader as development dependencies:
npm install --save-dev style-loader css-loader
Next, add a loader for
flexboxgrid with CSS Modules enabled:
{
test: /\.css$/,
loader: 'style-loader!css-loader?modules',
include: /flexboxgrid/
}
Make sure you don't have another CSS loader which also affects
flexboxgrid. In case you do, exclude
flexboxgrid, for example:
{
test: /\.css$/,
loader: 'style-loader!css-loader!postcss-loader',
include: path.join(__dirname, 'node_modules'), // oops, this also includes flexboxgrid
exclude: /flexboxgrid/ // so we have to exclude it
}
Otherwise you would end up with an obscure error because webpack stacks loaders together, it doesn't override them.
Try: this comment.
If this doesn't work for you, use the build located in the dist directory. This build removes all
.css imports and extracts the relevant css into
react-flexbox-grid/dist/react-flexbox-grid.css.
Use the pre-bundled build located in the dist directory. It contains a single umd js distributable and built css file.
Now you can import and use the components:
import React from 'react';
import { Grid, Row, Col } from 'react-flexbox-grid';
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Grid fluid>
<Row>
<Col xs={6} md={3}>
Hello, world!
</Col>
</Row>
</Grid>
);
}
}
For the time being always use
fluid for
<Grid> to prevent horizontal overflow issues.
Looking for a complete example? Head over to react-flexbox-grid-example.
We also export functions for generating Row and Column class names for use in other components.
For example, suppose you're using a third party component that accepts
className and you would like it to be rendered as
Col. You could do so by extracting the column sizing props that
MyComponent uses and then pass the generated className on to
SomeComponent
import React from 'react';
import { Row, Col, getRowProps, getColumnProps } from 'react-flexbox-grid';
// a component that accepts a className
import SomeComponent from 'some-package';
export default function MyComponent(props) {
const colProps = getColumnProps(props);
const rowProps = getRowProps(props);
return (
<form className={rowProps.className}>
<SomeComponent classname={colProps.className} />
<input value={props.value} onChange={props.onChange} />
</form>
);
}
MyComponent.propTypes = Object.assign({
onChange: React.PropTypes.func.isRequired,
value: React.PropTypes.string.isRequired,
}, Col.propTypes, Row.propTypes); // Re-use existing Row and Col propType validations
// Can now be rendered as: <MyComponent end="sm" sm={8} value="my input value" onChange={...} />
|Roy Lee
|Helder Santana
|Matija Marohnić
MIT