react-flexbox-grid is a set of React components that implement flexboxgrid.css. It even has an optional support for CSS Modules with some extra configuration.

http://roylee0704.github.io/react-flexbox-grid/

Setup

Installation

react-flexbox-grid can be installed as an npm package:

npm install --save react-flexbox-grid

Minimal configuration

The recommended way to use react-flexbox-grid is with a tool like webpack or Meteor, make sure you set it up to support requiring CSS files. For example, the minimum required loader configuration for webpack would look like this:

{ test : /\.css$/ , loader : 'style-loader!css-loader' , include : /flexboxgrid/ }

react-flexbox-grid imports the styles from flexboxgrid , that's why we're configuring the loader for it.

CSS Modules

If you want to use CSS Modules (this is mandatory for versions earlier than v1), webpack's css-loader supports this by passing modules param in the loader configuration.

First, install style-loader and css-loader as development dependencies:

npm install --save-dev style-loader css-loader

Next, add a loader for flexboxgrid with CSS Modules enabled:

{ test : /\.css$/ , loader : 'style-loader!css-loader?modules' , include : /flexboxgrid/ }

Make sure you don't have another CSS loader which also affects flexboxgrid . In case you do, exclude flexboxgrid , for example:

{ test : /\.css$/ , loader : 'style-loader!css-loader!postcss-loader' , include : path.join(__dirname, 'node_modules' ), exclude : /flexboxgrid/ }

Otherwise you would end up with an obscure error because webpack stacks loaders together, it doesn't override them.

Isomorphic support

Try: this comment.

If this doesn't work for you, use the build located in the dist directory. This build removes all .css imports and extracts the relevant css into react-flexbox-grid/dist/react-flexbox-grid.css .

Not using a bundler?

Use the pre-bundled build located in the dist directory. It contains a single umd js distributable and built css file.

Usage

Now you can import and use the components:

import React from 'react' ; import { Grid, Row, Col } from 'react-flexbox-grid' ; class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < Grid fluid > < Row > < Col xs = {6} md = {3} > Hello, world! </ Col > </ Row > </ Grid > ); } }

Gotcha

For the time being always use fluid for <Grid> to prevent horizontal overflow issues.

Example

Looking for a complete example? Head over to react-flexbox-grid-example.

Advanced composition

We also export functions for generating Row and Column class names for use in other components.

For example, suppose you're using a third party component that accepts className and you would like it to be rendered as Col . You could do so by extracting the column sizing props that MyComponent uses and then pass the generated className on to SomeComponent

import React from 'react' ; import { Row, Col, getRowProps, getColumnProps } from 'react-flexbox-grid' ; import SomeComponent from 'some-package' ; export default function MyComponent ( props ) { const colProps = getColumnProps(props); const rowProps = getRowProps(props); return ( <form className={rowProps.className}> <SomeComponent classname={colProps.className} /> <input value={props.value} onChange={props.onChange} /> </form> ); } MyComponent.propTypes = Object.assign({ onChange: React.PropTypes.func.isRequired, value: React.PropTypes.string.isRequired, }, Col.propTypes, Row.propTypes); // Re-use existing Row and Col propType validations // Can now be rendered as: <MyComponent end="sm" sm={8} value="my input value" onChange={...} />

MIT