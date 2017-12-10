Implementation of css flexbox in react with inline styles. It is written in ES6 and requires an ES6 to ES5 transpiler. If there is need for it I can add a transpiled version to the repo.
npm install react-flexbox --save
yarn add react-flexbox
const View = require('react-flexbox')
// or
import View from 'react-flexbox'
Module exposed as
ReactFlexbox
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-flexbox/dist/react-flexbox.js"></scrip>
const View = ReactFlexbox.default
A flex view element that can be used instead of
FlexRow or
FlexColumn
This is default import.
Some simple examples:
<View row>
<View auto row>
<View column width="100px"><View className="red">Left</View></View>
<View column width="100px"><View className="red">Left</View></View>
</View>
<View row className="green">All the place in the world</View>
</View>
<View column height="200px">
<View column auto>
<View className="green" height="20px">Green</View>
<View className="red" height="20px">Red</View>
</View>
<View className="green">De rest</View>
</View>
All props are optional and can be set on both components.
boolean, sets the flexDirection to row
boolean, sets the flexDirection to column
boolean, sets flex to '0 0 auto'
must be a string
height must be a string with a valid css unit.
Will be merged the flex style. This allows you to override the style.
width can be either a number
width={2}, this acts as flex-grow or a string
with a unit (for example % or px) - it must be a valid css unit.
deprecated
A flex row.
This is a
View with prop
row
deprecated
A flex column
This is a
View with prop
column
See examples
To run, make sure the devDependencies are installed and run
npm run example,
after that surf to http://localhost:8080/webpack-dev-server/