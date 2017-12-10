Implementation of css flexbox in react with inline styles. It is written in ES6 and requires an ES6 to ES5 transpiler. If there is need for it I can add a transpiled version to the repo.

API

Install

npm install react-flexbox yarn add react-flexbox

const View = require ( 'react-flexbox' ) import View from 'react-flexbox'

UMD

Module exposed as ReactFlexbox

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-flexbox/dist/react-flexbox.js" > </ scrip >

const View = ReactFlexbox.default

Components

View

A flex view element that can be used instead of FlexRow or FlexColumn

This is default import.

Some simple examples:

<View row> < View auto row > < View column width = "100px" > < View className = "red" > Left </ View > </ View > < View column width = "100px" > < View className = "red" > Left </ View > </ View > </ View > < View row className = "green" > All the place in the world </ View > </ View >

<View column height= "200px" > < View column auto > < View className = "green" height = "20px" > Green </ View > < View className = "red" height = "20px" > Red </ View > </ View > < View className = "green" > De rest </ View > </ View >

Props

All props are optional and can be set on both components.

row

boolean, sets the flexDirection to row

column

boolean, sets the flexDirection to column

auto

boolean, sets flex to '0 0 auto'

className

must be a string

height

height must be a string with a valid css unit.

style

Will be merged the flex style. This allows you to override the style.

width

width can be either a number width={2} , this acts as flex-grow or a string with a unit (for example % or px) - it must be a valid css unit.

FlexRow

deprecated

A flex row. This is a View with prop row

FlexColumn

deprecated

A flex column This is a View with prop column

Examples

See examples