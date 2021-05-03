Responsive React Flexbox (CSS Flexible Box Layout Module) grid system based heavily on the standard CSS API.
yarn add react-flexa
import React from 'react';
import { Row, Col } from 'react-flexa';
class Component extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Row justifyContent="center">
<Col xs={3}>25% width</Col>
<Col xs={3}>25% width</Col>
</Row>
);
}
};
View Responsive API using objects for more information on how to responsively set flexbox properties based on breakpoint.
import React from 'react';
import { Row, Col } from 'react-flexa';
class Component extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Row justifyContent={{ sm: "center", lg: "flex-end" }} gutter="16px">
<Col xs={3} md={6}>25% width on extra small displays, 50% width on medium displays and up</Col>
<Col xs={3} md={6}>25% width on extra small displays, 50% width on medium displays and up</Col>
</Row>
);
}
};
These are the available and reserved props that can be used on the
Row component. All other props such as
className will be automatically be passed down to the generated element.
|Prop
|Valid types
|Valid values
|Default value
|Description
gutter
|integer,
string,
object
'1rem'
'12px'
4
(etc)
'1rem'
|Sets the width of the gutter to be used between columns. For correct positioning you must set the same value (if custom) on children Col's.
display
|string,
object
'flex'
'inline-flex'
'flex'
|This defines a flex container; inline or block depending on the given value. Read more about display.
flexDirection
|string,
object
'row'
'row-reverse'
'column'
'column‑reverse'
'row'
|This establishes the main-axis
thus defining the direction flex items are placed in the flex container. Read more about flex-direction.
flexWrap
|string
object
'nowrap'
'wrap'
'wrap‑reverse'
'wrap'
|By default
flex items will wrap to new lines as needed. You can change it to allow all items try to fit onto one line with this property. Read more about flex-wrap.
justifyContent
|string,
object
'flex‑start'
'flex‑end'
'center'
'space‑between'
'space‑around'
'flex‑start'
|This defines the alignment along the main axis. It helps distribute extra free space left over. Read more about justify-content.
alignItems
|string,
object
'flex‑start'
'flex‑end'
'center'
'baseline'
'stretch'
'stretch'
|This defines the default behavior for how flex items are laid out along the cross axis on the current line. Read more about align-items.
alignContent
|string,
object
'flex‑start'
'flex‑end'
'center'
'space‑between'
'space-around'
'stretch'
'stretch'
|This aligns a flex container's lines within when there is extra space in the cross-axis. Read more about align-content.
elementType
|string,
object
'div'
'span'
'div'
|This enables you to change the HTML element type generated.
Flexbox descriptions sourced from CSS-Tricks
These are the available and reserved props that can be used on the
Col component. All other props such as
className will be automatically be passed down to the generated element.
|Prop
|Valid types
|Valid values
|Default value
|Description
xs
|integer/ string
0-
12
(based on default columns)
hidden
auto
'390px' -
'calc=(100% - 390px)'
|nill
|Number: Sets the width of the col based the column configuration (12 by default) for the XS breakpoint and up.
String: Set a width like string
xs="390px" to fixed have a fixed colum, or create a calc
xs="calc(100% - 390px)" base on sibling to have a responsive column.
sm
|integer/ string
0-
12
(based on default columns)
hidden
auto
'390px' -
'calc=(100% - 390px)'
|nill
|Number: Sets the width of the col based the column configuration (12 by default) for the SM breakpoint and up.
String: Set a width like string
sm="390px" to fixed have a fixed colum, or create a calc
sm="calc(100% - 390px)" base on sibling to have a responsive column.
md
|integer/ string
0-
12
(based on default columns)
hidden
auto
'390px' -
'calc=(100% - 390px)'
|nill
|Number: Sets the width of the col based the column configuration (12 by default) for the MD breakpoint and up.
String: Set a width like string
md="390px" to fixed have a fixed colum, or create a calc
md="calc(100% - 390px)" base on sibling to have a responsive column.
lg
|integer/ string
0-
12
(based on default columns)
hidden
auto
'390px' -
'calc=(100% - 390px)'
|nill
|Number: Sets the width of the col based the column configuration (12 by default) for the LG breakpoint and up.
String: Set a width like string
lg="390px" to fixed have a fixed colum, or create a calc
lg="calc(100% - 390px)" base on sibling to have a responsive column.
gutter
|integer, string,
object
'1rem'
'12px'
4
'1rem'
|Sets the width of the gutter to be used between columns. For correct positioning you must set the same value (if custom) on the parent Row
order
|string,
object
-1
0
1
(etc)
0
|By default, flex items are laid out in the source order. However, the order property controls the order in which they appear in the flex container. Read more about order.
alignSelf
|string,
object
'auto'
'flex‑start'
'flex‑end'
'center'
'baseline'
'stretch'
'auto'
|This allows the default alignment (or the one specified by align‑items) to be overridden for individual flex items. Read more about align-self.
elementType
|string,
object
'div'
'span'
'div'
|This enables you to change the HTML element type generated.
flex
|string, integer,
object
1
'1 1 auto'
'1 0 auto'
(etc).
0 0 auto
|This allow to grow automatically (flex: 1)
display
|string,
object
'flex'
'block'
'inline'
(etc)
block
|This defines the display property of the col, inline, block, flex etc.
Flexbox descriptions sourced from CSS-Tricks
Props with a valid type of "object" enable you to set the value corresponding to a breakpoint. Including an object with keys matching that of the breakpoints will set the desired value on that particular breakpoint.
For example, the object for setting a
Row component setting
justifyContent to "flex-start" on
sm breakpoint, "center" on
md breakpoint, and finally "flex-end" on
lg breakpoint would look like:
{
xs: "flex-start",
md: "center",
lg: "flex-end",
}
Note: we have chosen to not change anything on the
sm breakpoint.
Using this object in the example of the
Row component:
import React from 'react';
import { Row, Col } from 'react-flexa';
class Component extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Row justifyContent={{ xs: "flex-start", md: "center", lg: "flex-end" }}>
...
</Row>
);
}
};
This will now generate CSS with
min-width media queries for the responsive values. Note: a media query is not set for any value assigned to
xs due to mobile first min-width media query structure.
Props such as
gutter by will use the default value from the ThemeProvider if not set within the object. For example:
<Row gutter={{ xs: 1, lg: 2 }} />
Will take the
sm and
md gutter values set by default in the ThemeProvider. To remove these simple set them as
0 to these within the responsive object.
By default the configuration for react-flex is:
{
columns: 12,
gutter: {
xs: 1, // rem
sm: 1, // rem
md: 2, // rem
lg: 2, // rem
},
breakpoints: {
xs: 0, // rem
sm: 30, // rem
md: 48, // rem
lg: 60, // rem
},
};
You can customize these values using the
<ThemeProvider /> component from
styled-components and wrap your
App with the modified values. Note: You don't need to include all values in the the new theme if you don't wish to overwrite them.
Its important you use the key of
flexa when applying the theme (as shown below).
import React from 'react';
import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components';
const customTheme = {
flexa: {
columns: 24,
gutter: {
xs: 2,
sm: 2,
md: 4,
lg: 4,
},
breakpoints: {
xs: 0,
sm: 50,
md: 60,
lg: 70,
},
}
};
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<ThemeProvider theme={customTheme}>
...
</ThemeProvider>
);
}
};
Install the version of Node specified in
.nvmrc (optional):
$ nvm install && nvm use
Install Yarn:
$ npm i -g yarn
Install the project's dependencies:
$ yarn
Develop with Storybook:
$ yarn storybook
Run unit tests with Jest:
$ yarn jest
# Watch for changes
$ yarn jest:watch
Lint code with ESLint:
$ yarn lint