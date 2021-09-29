Flatpickr for React.

Table of contents

Installation

This package can be install with yarn or npm

npm

npm install --save react-flatpickr

yarn

yarn add react-flatpickr

Usage

import "flatpickr/dist/themes/material_green.css" ; import Flatpickr from "react-flatpickr" ; import { Component } from "react" ; class App extends Component { constructor () { super (); this .state = { date : new Date () }; } render() { const { date } = this .state; return ( < Flatpickr data-enable-time value = {date} onChange = {([date]) => { this.setState({ date }); }} /> ); } }

Basic props

defaultValue

string | optional

This is the default value that will be passed to the inner input

value

string || array || object || number | optional

Same as below

options

Object | optional

Flatpickr options : you can pass all Flatpickr parameters here.

: you can pass all here. All Flatpickr hooks can be passed within this option too.

Example:

<Flatpickr options={{ minDate : "2017-01-01" }} />

children

node | optional

This option is closely related with the wrap option from Flatpickr , please refer to the former link for more information.

className

string | optional

Custom className that will be applied to the inner input element. In case you need to modify the rendered input styles this is the prop you should use.

Event handlers

The following props are provided in order to customize the Flatpickr's functions default behaviour. Please refer to the Events & Hooks section from Flatpickr library.

onChange

function | optional

onOpen: function

function | optional

onClose: function

function | optional

onMonthChange: function

function | optional

onYearChange: function

function | optional

onReady: function

function | optional

function | optional

onDayCreate: function

function | optional

onDestroy: function

function | optional

Advanced

render prop

function | optional

Use this prop if you want to render your custom component, this is a Render props pattern.

Example usage:

import React from 'react' ; import Flatpickr from 'react-flatpickr' ; const CustomInput = ( { value, defaultValue, inputRef, ...props } ) => { return <input {...props} defaultValue={defaultValue} ref={inputRef} />; }; export default function App { return ( <Flatpickr render={ ({defaultValue, value, ...props}, ref) => { return <CustomInput defaultValue={defaultValue} inputRef={ref} /> } } /> ) }

flatpickr instance

You can directly manipulate the flatpickr instance using the flatpickr property on the component.

Example:

import React, { useRef } from "react" ; import Flatpickr from "react-flatpickr" ; import "flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.css" ; export default function App ( ) { const fp = useRef( null ); return ( < div > < Flatpickr ref = {fp} /> < button type = "button" onClick = {() => { if (!fp?.current?.flatpickr) return; fp.current.flatpickr.clear(); }} > Clear </ button > </ div > ); }

Themes

Please import themes directly from the flatpickr dependency.

Troubleshooting

In most cases, you should just be able to import 'flatpickr/dist/themes/airbnb.css' , but in some cases npm or yarn may install flatpickr in node_modules/react-flatpickr/node_modules/flatpickr . If that happens, removing your node_modules dir and reinstalling should put flatpickr in the root node_modules dir, or you can import from react-flatpickr/node_modules/flatpickr manually.

License

MIT