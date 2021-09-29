Flatpickr for React.
This package can be install with
yarn or
npm
npm install --save react-flatpickr
yarn
yarn add react-flatpickr
// Keep in mind that these are the styles from flatpickr package
// See troubleshooting section in case you have problems importing the styles
import "flatpickr/dist/themes/material_green.css";
import Flatpickr from "react-flatpickr";
import { Component } from "react";
class App extends Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {
date: new Date()
};
}
render() {
const { date } = this.state;
return (
<Flatpickr
data-enable-time
value={date}
onChange={([date]) => {
this.setState({ date });
}}
/>
);
}
}
string| optional
This is the default value that will be passed to the inner input
string || array || object || number| optional
Same as below
Object| optional
Flatpickr options: you can pass all
Flatpickr parameters here.
Flatpickr hooks can be passed within this option too.
Example:
<Flatpickr options={{ minDate: "2017-01-01" }} />
node| optional
This option is closely related with the wrap option from
Flatpickr, please refer to the former link for more information.
string| optional
Custom className that will be applied to the inner
input element. In case you need to modify the rendered
input styles this is the
prop you should use.
The following
props are provided in order to customize the
Flatpickr's functions default behaviour. Please refer to the Events & Hooks section from
Flatpickr library.
function| optional
function| optional
function| optional
function| optional
function| optional
function| optional
function| optional
function| optional
function| optional
function| optional
Use this
prop if you want to
render your custom component, this is a Render props pattern.
Example usage:
import React from 'react';
import Flatpickr from 'react-flatpickr';
const CustomInput = ({ value, defaultValue, inputRef, ...props }) => {
return <input {...props} defaultValue={defaultValue} ref={inputRef} />;
};
export default function App {
return (
<Flatpickr
render={
({defaultValue, value, ...props}, ref) => {
return <CustomInput defaultValue={defaultValue} inputRef={ref} />
}
}
/>
)
}
You can directly manipulate the
flatpickr instance using the
flatpickr property on the component.
Example:
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import Flatpickr from "react-flatpickr";
import "flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.css";
export default function App() {
const fp = useRef(null);
return (
<div>
<Flatpickr ref={fp} />
<button
type="button"
onClick={() => {
if (!fp?.current?.flatpickr) return;
fp.current.flatpickr.clear();
}}
>
Clear
</button>
</div>
);
}
Please import themes directly from the
flatpickr dependency.
In most cases, you should just be able to
import 'flatpickr/dist/themes/airbnb.css', but in some cases npm or yarn may install
flatpickrin
node_modules/react-flatpickr/node_modules/flatpickr. If that happens, removing your
node_modulesdir and reinstalling should put flatpickr in the root
node_modulesdir, or you can import from
react-flatpickr/node_modules/flatpickrmanually.
MIT