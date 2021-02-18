A React library that provides a customizable SVG flags select components and standalone SVG flags components.
Live demo: ekwonye-richard.github.io/react-flags-select/
yarn add react-flags-select
npm install react-flags-select --save
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import ReactFlagsSelect from 'react-flags-select';
const App = () => {
const [selected, setSelected] = useState('');
<ReactFlagsSelect
selected={selected}
onSelect={code => setSelected(code)}
/>
}
export default App;
import React from 'react';
import { Us } from 'react-flags-select';
const Region = () => (
<div>
<Us /> United States
</div>
)
export default Region;
Full list of Country Codes.
selected is a required
string prop that holds the current value of the input.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
selected={selected}
/>
onSelect is a required function prop which recieves the user selected countryCode which should be used to update the selected value.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
onSelect={code => setSelected(code)}
/>
placeholder is an optional
string prop used replace the default placeholder text for the select input.
<ReactFlagsSelect
countries={["US", "GB", "FR","DE","IT"]}
customLabels={{"US": "EN-US","GB": "EN-GB","FR": "FR","DE": "DE","IT": "IT"}}
placeholder="Select Language" />
searchable is an optional
boolean prop used which add the option to search through the options list. The default value is
false.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
searchable
/>
searchPlaceholder is an optional
string prop used replace the default placeholder text for the search input.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
searchPlaceholder="Search countries"
/>
countries is an optional
array of
string used replace the default full list of countries. Only countries included in the full list are valid.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
countries={["US", "GB", "FR", "DE", "IT", "NG"]}
/>
blacklistCountries is an optional
boolean prop used to indicate the
countries prop should be used as a blacklisted, hence these countries will be excluded in the options. The defaut value is
false.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
countries={["US", "GB", "FR", "DE", "IT", "NG"]}
blacklistCountries
/>
customLabels is an optional
object prop used to define custom labels. The default country name for a country code will be used when the country code has no label passed.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
customLabels={{"US": "EN-US","GB": "EN-GB","FR": "FR","DE": "DE","IT": "IT"}} />
/>
customLabels now also accepts an array of objects (
CustomLabel) instead of an array of strings. The default country name will still be shown if no label is passed. Also the secondary label will only be shown if there is one present.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
customLabels={{
"US": { primary: "EN-US", secondary: "+1" },
"GB": { primary: "EN-GB", secondary: "+44" },
"FR": { primary: "FR" }
}}
/>
/>
customLabels can also be mixed between
CustomLabel and
string.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
customLabels={{
"US": { primary: "EN-US", secondary: "+1" },
"GB": { primary: "EN-GB", secondary: "+44" },
"FR": "FR"
}}
/>
/>
showSelectedLabel is a an optional
boolean prop used to show or hide the label text of a selected country. The default value is
true.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
showSelectedLabel={false}
/>
showSecondarySelectedLabel is an optional
boolean prop used to show or hide the secondary label text of a selected country. The default value is
true.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
showSecondarySelectedLabel={false}
/>
showOptionLabel is a an optional
boolean prop used to show or hide the label text of a countries in the options dropdown. The default value is
true.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
showOptionLabel={false}
/>
showSecondaryOptionLabel is a an optional
boolean prop used to show or hide the secondary label text of a countries in the options dropdown. The default value is
true.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
showSecondaryOptionLabel={false}
/>
selectedSize is an optional
number prop used to set the size in pixels of the selected label and the corresponding flag.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
selectedSize={14}
/>
optionsSize is an optional
number prop used to set the size in pixels of the options labels and the corresponding flags.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
optionsSize={14}
/>
className is an optional
string prop used to pass a
className to the top container of the Select component.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
className="menu-flags"
/>
selectButtonClassName is an optional
string prop used to pass a
className to the select button.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
selectButtonClassName="menu-flags-button"
/>
fullWidth is an optional
boolean prop used to decide if the Select component should render as a block element or inline element. The default value is
true which is a block element.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
fullWidth={false}
/>
alignOptionsToRight is an optional
boolean prop useful when
fullWidth is
false to set the options alignment to right. The default value is
false.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
alignOptionsToRight
/>
disabled is a
boolean prop used to disable to the Select component. The default value is
false.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
disabled
/>
id is a
string prop used to set the id of the top container of the Select component.
<ReactFlagsSelect
...
id="flags-select"
/>
Each country flag can be rendered as a SVG component. The components are named by countries Iso2 codes in pascal case.
<GB />
The SVG
viewBox is preserved and SVG inherits it's parent element's text size.
This project is written in Typescript and developed with Storybook. Tests are written with Jest and React Testing Library. Raise a pull request with your changes.
yarn install
Builds SVG components to `src/components/Flags/Countries/
yarn start
This project is distributed under the MIT license.
